Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Must say, winning a tournament to nil is an outstanding achievement. Rare like hens teeth, that. Nobody in the entire tournament could get the ball off of either Jones or Gomes. The ultimate in a solid foundation. That Gomes is like 5 ft nothing but he's got ownership. Jonsey ive it said before, his best career path realized at some point he will pass Trent as the best scouse player in the world. Also have said Trent would eventually win a balon d'or, so its not faint praise.

and the storyline. Final action of the 90+. marginal pen in a generous 6th minute. Young Trafford leaps to keep it out , then charges down the rebound and stuffs that one too.  the third try sails just over the bar and he probably would have had that also. instant classic. Dont hold much truck with manc players as a rule, but still. That was good.

But Jonesy. 6 double pivot? Hold my beer.

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Shame BBC wont credit Jones for the goal
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Shame BBC wont credit Jones for the goal

It's okay mate, he's been officially credited by UEFA. It will say Curtis Jones in the record books.
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Shame BBC wont credit Jones for the goal
they did as soon as UEFA did.
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
You know who thinks he scored the goal? That Abu Dhabi fucking cheater Palmer. Post match he was still talking about how he scored.

Dumbass - that ball isn't going in but for the deflection - so an own goal or, as correct, Curtis Jones' goal.
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
You know who thinks he scored the goal? That Abu Dhabi fucking cheater Palmer. Post match he was still talking about how he scored.

Dumbass - that ball isn't going in but for the deflection - so an own goal or, as correct, Curtis Jones' goal.
He's one greedy little bastard an all.
