« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023  (Read 15958 times)

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,499
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #720 on: Today at 07:12:37 pm »
Great lift for our lads that were playing. Was very impressed with Colwill.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,027
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #721 on: Today at 07:13:09 pm »
Curtis has the chance of being the Golden Ball winner/ Player of the Tournament too.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #722 on: Today at 07:13:34 pm »
Well done england, didnt concede all tournament . Final got a bit naughty though
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,904
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #723 on: Today at 07:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 07:12:01 pm
are we absolutely positive Oliver Skipp is 22? I'm not buying it.

couldnt even think of what he looked like (not watched the game) so googled him, and yes, he looks like hes had plenty of rough nights out, defo looks well older than 22!
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #724 on: Today at 07:14:40 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 07:08:26 pm
If England's senior side don't win a trophy in the next decade it's looking more and more like a monumental failure. The depth of talent this country has at the moment is insane.
Maybe Hiring a coach who can do that would help too
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,333
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #725 on: Today at 07:14:42 pm »
Weird looking trophy.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,889
  • Follow the gourd
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #726 on: Today at 07:15:01 pm »
What an ugly trophy.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,411
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #727 on: Today at 07:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 07:12:01 pm
are we absolutely positive Oliver Skipp is 22? I'm not buying it.
Distant relative of Roger Milla
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,715
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #728 on: Today at 07:16:46 pm »
Fair play to them boys and management. Imagine not conceding a goal, good as you can get, well done.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:22:26 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #729 on: Today at 07:16:47 pm »
Jones got Man of the Match again.
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 615
  • ***JFT97***
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #730 on: Today at 07:17:32 pm »
Cutris POTM again...

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,889
  • Follow the gourd
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #731 on: Today at 07:17:45 pm »
Gordon player of the tournament 🤣
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #732 on: Today at 07:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:17:45 pm
Gordon player of the tournament 🤣
Goal of the tournament.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #733 on: Today at 07:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:17:45 pm
Gordon player of the tournament 🤣
seriously??
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,661
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #734 on: Today at 07:22:31 pm »
is the fella doing the medals there the CL draw man?
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,411
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #735 on: Today at 07:22:43 pm »
Yawn everyone does the hendo shuffle now. Get your own celebration :)
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,692
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #736 on: Today at 07:23:09 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:50:03 pm
Haha not for me! USA here. But also at some basketball games for my son.

Who is streaming your son's games?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,333
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #737 on: Today at 07:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 07:22:31 pm
is the fella doing the medals there the CL draw man?

I think he maybe.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #738 on: Today at 07:23:30 pm »
Hendo will have to do a new celebration next season.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,077
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #739 on: Today at 07:26:03 pm »
At least our lads avoided extra time again.

Can only be a matter of time before England win a senior tournament. Only France can really compare for quantity and quality of players coming through and they have a good batch of 20 somethings.

A decade ago Germany were considered the oracle but in reality they just had one good generation and they went shit as soon as Lahm/Klose/Schweinsteiger retired.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #740 on: Today at 07:26:21 pm »
Jones MOTM

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #741 on: Today at 07:28:32 pm »
Logged

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #742 on: Today at 07:29:22 pm »
Jones was effective and lasted the pace.  It appears that hes best mates with (cough) The Bitters Antony Gordon  ;D

Elliotts pace and power turned a knackered rear-guard action into a team with a counter attack.
Logged

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,619
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #743 on: Today at 07:31:14 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 07:02:01 pm
Justice. Theres no way in a million years that was a pen, was very surprised to see it had even been referred when I saw the replay.
Totally agree!
Christ, that was a shocking decision.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 