The buried treasure episode is a classic!
Crosby Nick never fails.
Spain are a bunch of whingeing crybabies and England can't play out through a press. Nice to see nothing changes at this level.
I have no idea what just happened there. Why was everyone kicking off?
Spain do seem pretty pathetic but thats fairly accurate about England too.Goal might be Joness!
Cracking goal from our Curtis!I dont think Englands players are in the same league as the Spanish lads for snide. Theyre the epitome of if you cant take it dont dish it out.
