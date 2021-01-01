« previous next »
Online TepidT2O

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #560 on: Today at 05:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 05:44:15 pm
;D The buried treasure episode is a classic!
Thats brought back memories.  An absolute classic comedy setup
W

Online The North Bank

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #561 on: Today at 05:49:37 pm »
Gol
England
Online jillcwhomever

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #562 on: Today at 05:49:55 pm »
England lead a deflection.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #563 on: Today at 05:50:50 pm »
Handbags.
Online Bobinhood

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #564 on: Today at 05:51:23 pm »
wtf is the complaint?
Online tubby

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #565 on: Today at 05:51:47 pm »
Spain are a bunch of whingeing crybabies and England can't play out through a press.  Nice to see nothing changes at this level.
Online RJH

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #566 on: Today at 05:52:17 pm »
Did Ashley cole just get sent off?
Online jillcwhomever

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #567 on: Today at 05:52:32 pm »
Ashley Coal and a member of the Spanish coaching staff both sent off.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #568 on: Today at 05:52:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:51:47 pm
Spain are a bunch of whingeing crybabies and England can't play out through a press.  Nice to see nothing changes at this level.

:D Spain do seem pretty pathetic but thats fairly accurate about England too.

Goal might be Joness!
Online Bobinhood

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #569 on: Today at 05:53:21 pm »
Good time to score
Online jillcwhomever

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #570 on: Today at 05:53:28 pm »
Let's face it, the game badly needed a goal, second half will hopefully be more interesting.
Online AshbourneRed

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #571 on: Today at 05:53:44 pm »
Arent the English players too close to the wall there when the kick was taken?
Online jedimaster

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #572 on: Today at 05:53:50 pm »
I just looked up the latest online and saw that C Palmer has scored for England and Ashley Cole has just been sent off. I thought this was under 21s, not under 51s?
Offline Claire.

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #573 on: Today at 05:54:19 pm »
I have no idea what just happened there. Why was everyone kicking off?
Online ScubaSteve

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #574 on: Today at 05:55:04 pm »
Jones deflection? So is it his goal
Online oojason

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #575 on: Today at 05:55:10 pm »

England [1] - 0 Spain; Cole Palmer goal on 45+4' - https://streambug.io/v/24e333 & https://cazn.me/v/c68228
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #576 on: Today at 05:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 05:54:19 pm
I have no idea what just happened there. Why was everyone kicking off?

Spain were because England just scored.
Online Robinred

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #577 on: Today at 05:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:52:47 pm
:D Spain do seem pretty pathetic but thats fairly accurate about England too.

Goal might be Joness!

Cracking goal from our Curtis!

I dont think Englands players are in the same league as the Spanish lads for snide. Theyre the epitome of if you cant take it dont dish it out.
Online Jean Girard

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #578 on: Today at 05:58:37 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 05:54:19 pm
I have no idea what just happened there. Why was everyone kicking off?

Looked like Palmer did a drive-by on their bench after he scored. Eyeballed them all. Reckon they gave him shit earlier in the half.

Ashley Cole popping up to get a red card though  :lmao
Online Oskar

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #579 on: Today at 05:59:00 pm »
That's Jones' goal surely.

Hardly a slight deflection, it's changed the trajectory of the shot.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #580 on: Today at 05:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:56:27 pm
Cracking goal from our Curtis!

I dont think Englands players are in the same league as the Spanish lads for snide. Theyre the epitome of if you cant take it dont dish it out.

The Spanish team are just very Spanish. They are very good at passing, make some nice moves, go down easily but the moment anyone gives it any welly or go a bit phsycial they go down like cry babies. I laughed when England got the goal as Spain had a player lying on the ground and it just winds me up that.  :D
