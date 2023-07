.

England vs Spain

: Saturday 8th July - a 5pm kick off.Both Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are in the England squad for this tournament, and should likely play some part in the Final.have now bought the rights to show the U21 FinalThe match will also be streamedat the official UEFA site here: www.uefa.tv/match/live/243053/2036152 (a quick and easy sign-up is required).The match is live on(+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4671497/england-u21-vs-spain-u21 I'll put up some streams for the Final on the day of the match too. More info and match highlights etc can be found on the 1st page of this thread.