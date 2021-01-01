A man called Horse in goal for France.
In his defense, I should be calling him Horseier
That's not very chivalrous.
Harvey not even on the bench today. Any report on why?
Personal matter, was not in the squad
Pelanty!
I'd put my money on the best Horse
Barcola hits the post. Would have been a great goal.
*Thuram
VAR has been there for all the quarter finals. No idea why they didn't use it from the start. Makes no sense if it was available.
I think they had a re-think after that the furore about that goal that wasn't given (looked way over the line in the group stages) - suddenly UEFA found the money and the will for it...
What cost Le Fee?
You are asking Le Fee for Le Fee?
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.7]