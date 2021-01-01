« previous next »
UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023

shank94

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #360 on: Today at 06:58:47 pm
XI FRANCE 🇫🇷: Horse; Kalulu, Simakan, Lukeba, Nkounkou; Le Fée, Fish, Thuram; Gouiri, Cherki, Thuram
Robinred

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #361 on: Today at 07:06:32 pm
Enjoyed the game. England have plenty of talent, but there are some weaknesses too. I thought Johnson was poor, as was Skipp, who is ok without the ball, but pretty dire in possession. Young Curtis played well again.

Portugal seem to churn out incredible numbers of skilful ball players - their first touch is almost invariably immaculate.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #362 on: Today at 07:15:15 pm
A man called Horse in goal for France.
shank94

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #363 on: Today at 07:16:26 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 07:15:15 pm
A man called Horse in goal for France.

In his defense, I should be calling him Horseier
Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #364 on: Today at 07:19:03 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 07:16:26 pm
In his defense, I should be calling him Horseier
That's not very chivalrous.
shank94

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #365 on: Today at 07:20:40 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 07:19:03 pm
That's not very chivalrous.

touché good one  ;D
Zimagic

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #366 on: Today at 07:30:52 pm
That French line-up looks fishy!
shank94

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #367 on: Today at 08:21:14 pm
Cheeky 1-0
SamLad

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #368 on: Today at 08:23:21 pm
Harvey not even on the bench today.  Any report on why?
Robinred

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #369 on: Today at 08:23:57 pm
Chelsea are after this kid - hes 19 ffs!

shank94

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #370 on: Today at 08:25:31 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:23:21 pm
Harvey not even on the bench today.  Any report on why?

Personal matter, was not in the squad
SamLad

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #371 on: Today at 08:26:51 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 08:25:31 pm
Personal matter, was not in the squad
Ah ok thanks shanks  :)
shank94

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #372 on: Today at 08:29:22 pm
Ukraine seem a bit out depth here.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #373 on: Today at 08:31:38 pm
Pelanty!
shank94

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #374 on: Today at 08:31:44 pm
They just got a PENOOOOOOOOOOOOO, that Everton scrub with the tackle
shank94

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #375 on: Today at 08:32:16 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:31:38 pm
Pelanty!

I'd put my money on the best Horse
shank94

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #376 on: Today at 08:35:22 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 08:32:16 pm
I'd put my money on the best Horse

I would not*
Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #377 on: Today at 08:39:20 pm
Barcola hits the post. Would have been a great goal.
shank94

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #378 on: Today at 08:41:56 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:39:20 pm
Barcola hits the post. Would have been a great goal.

*Thuram
Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #379 on: Today at 08:45:27 pm
Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #380 on: Today at 08:46:36 pm
Ukraine take the lead!
shank94

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #381 on: Today at 08:46:37 pm
Wait what does the commentator mean when he said they will check for offside? VAR is back?

Insane play though from £75mdrik and the striker, Horse spread himself well but a great finish
Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #382 on: Today at 08:48:08 pm
VAR has been there for all the quarter finals. No idea why they didn't use it from the start. Makes no sense if it was available.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #383 on: Today at 08:48:41 pm
The cb's absolutely fell asleep there.
RK7

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #384 on: Today at 08:48:44 pm
Could have driven a bus through the centre there, really poor.
shank94

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #385 on: Today at 08:49:13 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:48:08 pm
VAR has been there for all the quarter finals. No idea why they didn't use it from the start. Makes no sense if it was available.

Ah!
oojason

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #386 on: Today at 08:49:36 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:48:08 pm
VAR has been there for all the quarter finals. No idea why they didn't use it from the start. Makes no sense if it was available.

I think they had a re-think after that the furore about that goal that wasn't given (looked way over the line in the group stages) - suddenly UEFA found the money and the will for it...
shank94

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #387 on: Today at 08:49:53 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:49:36 pm
I think they had a re-think after that the furore about that goal that wasn't given (looked way over the line in the group stages) - suddenly UEFA found the money and the will for it...

This!
oojason

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #388 on: Today at 08:51:24 pm

France [1] - 0 Ukraine; Rayan Cherki on 19' - https://dubz.co/c/1c9596

France 1 - [1] Ukraine; Heorhii Sudakov penalty on 32' - https://dubz.co/c/1f5bd0

France 1 - [2] Ukraine; Heorhii Sudakov on 44' - https://dubz.co/c/1912ca
Robinred

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #389 on: Today at 09:09:35 pm
What cost Le Fee?
shank94

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #390 on: Today at 09:15:17 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:09:35 pm
What cost Le Fee?

You are asking Le Fee for Le Fee?
Robinred

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #391 on: Today at 09:18:14 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 09:15:17 pm
You are asking Le Fee for Le Fee?

Oui mon ami😜
Robinred

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #392 on: Today at 09:23:37 pm
This refs dishing out yellows at a rate of knots, yet he hasnt got a clue about honest comings together - hes crap.
