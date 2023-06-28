He was mostly the same in the first group stage game as well no? It took about till the 30th for him to get his first run, and then he was more into it but only notable with those driving runs rather than creating play. He does fade away for a decent chunk of the match often unlike Kone that marshalls the entire line, maybe not being utilized properly with the Fish infront of him, again the sample space is too low.



I noticed that too would be a guess to say he doesnt have the best motor like the likes of Toure and Pogba who Id compare him to, its hard to run up and down when youre 64, a lot of weight to carry around for 90mins, but I havent watched enough of him to draw that conclusion.I do like his ability on the ball though, nice touch, dribbling and can pick a pass, certainly not a player I can see being a 6 long term though, feel he would be wasted there all his best traits point to him being better going forward.Kone though would be the opposite, just depends what were looking at, for me Kones ability off the ball and intensity in defending is much more valuable to a midfield squad which already contains Jones Elliott Macallister who are all better in the middle and final third spaces.