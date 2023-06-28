« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023  (Read 6517 times)

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #240 on: June 28, 2023, 10:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on June 28, 2023, 09:51:36 pm
Thought Thuram was quiet this match. Started brightly with a good driving run and a few quick passes, but then nothing much else until he was subbed.

He was mostly the same in the first group stage game as well no? It took about till the 30th for him to get his first run, and then he was more into it but only notable with those driving runs rather than creating play. He does fade away for a decent chunk of the match often unlike Kone that marshalls the entire line, maybe not being utilized properly with the Fish infront of him, again the sample space is too low.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #241 on: June 28, 2023, 10:44:59 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on June 28, 2023, 10:01:59 pm
He was mostly the same in the first group stage game as well no? It took about till the 30th for him to get his first run, and then he was more into it but only notable with those driving runs rather than creating play. He does fade away for a decent chunk of the match often unlike Kone that marshalls the entire line, maybe not being utilized properly with the Fish infront of him, again the sample space is too low.

I noticed that too would be a guess to say he doesnt have the best motor like the likes of Toure and Pogba who Id compare him to, its hard to run up and down when youre 64, a lot of weight to carry around for 90mins, but I havent watched enough of him to draw that conclusion.

I do like his ability on the ball though, nice touch, dribbling and can pick a pass, certainly not a player I can see being a 6 long term though, feel he would be wasted there all his best traits point to him being better going forward.

Kone though would be the opposite, just depends what were looking at, for me Kones ability off the ball and intensity in defending is much more valuable to a midfield squad which already contains Jones Elliott Macallister who are all better in the middle and final third spaces.
« Last Edit: June 28, 2023, 10:59:09 pm by Coolie High »
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #242 on: June 28, 2023, 10:53:34 pm »
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #243 on: June 28, 2023, 11:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on June 28, 2023, 10:44:59 pm
I noticed that too would be a guess to say he doesnt have the best motor like the likes of Toure and Pogba who Id compare him to, its hard to run up and down when youre 64, a lot of weight to carry around for 90mins, but I havent watched enough of him to draw that conclusion.

I do like his ability on the ball though, nice touch, dribbling and can pick a pass, certainly not a player I can see being a 6 long term though, feel he would be wasted there all his best traits point to him being better going forward.

Kone though would be the opposite, just depends what were looking at, for me Kones ability off the ball and intensity in defending is much more valuable to a midfield squad which already contains Jones Elliott Macallister who are all better in the middle and final third spaces.
Need to wait to see how bad Kone injury is
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #244 on: June 28, 2023, 11:05:09 pm »
Quote from: oojason on June 28, 2023, 09:45:25 pm
Quarter-Finals...

Georgia vs Israel : Saturday 1st July, 5pm kick off : www.uefa.tv/match/live/243059/2036146
Spain vs Switzerland : Saturday 1st July, 8pm kick off : www.uefa.tv/match/live/243058/2036147

England vs Portugal : Sunday 2nd July, 5pm kick off : www.uefa.tv/match/live/243057/2036148
Ukraine vs France : Sunday 2nd July, 8pm kick off : www.uefa.tv/match/live/243056/2036149


https://twitter.com/UEFAUnder21 & www.uefa.com/under21 & www.uefa.tv/competition/U-21 & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_UEFA_European_Under-21_Championship
So England per say has the easier draw to make the finals vs likely France or Spain. Assuming they all win the QF
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,824
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #245 on: June 28, 2023, 11:05:45 pm »
Georgia lads, Georgia.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,746
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 01:06:37 am »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:09:08 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,824
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 01:53:00 am »
 :D

We're winning the tournament mate.  8)
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,061
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 06:18:18 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on June 28, 2023, 05:24:19 pm
Brillant from Eliott that.
He looks to have got a bit quicker but it could be the oppistion being that bit slower

Fastest I have ever seen him move. Was he wearing lead boots last season? That's some long game shit by Klopp right there.

German national team football really going backwards these days.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,061
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 06:20:18 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on June 28, 2023, 05:26:52 pm
Elliot has a lot of assets. Pace isn't one.

The CB is Per Mertesacker reincarnated.

Reminds me of Joe Kennedy in that Youth Cup Final.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,010
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 05:17:02 pm »
Sack of shit this competition. Elliot and Jones both miss pre-season for this. If England make the final, their break will only start as we go back to training.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,427
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 05:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:17:02 pm
Sack of shit this competition. Elliot and Jones both miss pre-season for this. If England make the final, their break will only start as we go back to training.

You are absolutely relentless.  Is there anything in football that brings you joy?  Elliott barely played towards the end of the season, Jones missed a massive chunk of it, and they're both young players who won't feel the burn so much.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,010
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 05:24:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:19:21 pm
You are absolutely relentless.  Is there anything in football that brings you joy?  Elliott barely played towards the end of the season, Jones missed a massive chunk of it, and they're both young players who won't feel the burn so much.

It's a massive pre-season for us and they'll miss it for a fucking youth tournament (two lads in their 20s who've been in the first team for years).

It should be nearer the start of June.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:26:31 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,427
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 05:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:24:23 pm
It's a massive pre-season for us and they'll miss it for a fucking youth tournament (two lads in their 20s who've been in the first team for years).

Again, is there anything in football that brings you joy?  Even if we win, you'll complain about everything you possibly can.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #254 on: Today at 02:08:55 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:24:23 pm
It's a massive pre-season for us and they'll miss it for a fucking youth tournament (two lads in their 20s who've been in the first team for years).

It should be nearer the start of June.
It started a week and half after the CL final, and a 2 and half week tourney.
Also Elliott going be eligible for the next cycle for England u21 too. This good for their experience. Im sure they get a break good thing it mostly to get them up the paces fitness wise over tactical stuff also.
Basically if your u21 after the last tourney and play in qualifier your eligible for the tournament
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 