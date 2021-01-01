« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023  (Read 6112 times)

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:51:36 pm
Thought Thuram was quiet this match. Started brightly with a good driving run and a few quick passes, but then nothing much else until he was subbed.

He was mostly the same in the first group stage game as well no? It took about till the 30th for him to get his first run, and then he was more into it but only notable with those driving runs rather than creating play. He does fade away for a decent chunk of the match often unlike Kone that marshalls the entire line, maybe not being utilized properly with the Fish infront of him, again the sample space is too low.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:44:59 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 10:01:59 pm
He was mostly the same in the first group stage game as well no? It took about till the 30th for him to get his first run, and then he was more into it but only notable with those driving runs rather than creating play. He does fade away for a decent chunk of the match often unlike Kone that marshalls the entire line, maybe not being utilized properly with the Fish infront of him, again the sample space is too low.

I noticed that too would be a guess to say he doesnt have the best motor like the likes of Toure and Pogba who Id compare him to, its hard to run up and down when youre 64, a lot of weight to carry around for 90mins, but I havent watched enough of him to draw that conclusion.

I do like his ability on the ball though, nice touch, dribbling and can pick a pass, certainly not a player I can see being a 6 long term though, feel he would be wasted there all his best traits point to him being better going forward.

Kone though would be the opposite, just depends what were looking at, for me Kones ability off the ball and intensity in defending is much more valuable to a midfield squad which already contains Jones Elliott Macallister who are all better in the middle and final third spaces.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:59:09 pm by Coolie High »
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 10:53:34 pm »
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 11:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:44:59 pm
I noticed that too would be a guess to say he doesnt have the best motor like the likes of Toure and Pogba who Id compare him to, its hard to run up and down when youre 64, a lot of weight to carry around for 90mins, but I havent watched enough of him to draw that conclusion.

I do like his ability on the ball though, nice touch, dribbling and can pick a pass, certainly not a player I can see being a 6 long term though, feel he would be wasted there all his best traits point to him being better going forward.

Kone though would be the opposite, just depends what were looking at, for me Kones ability off the ball and intensity in defending is much more valuable to a midfield squad which already contains Jones Elliott Macallister who are all better in the middle and final third spaces.
Need to wait to see how bad Kone injury is
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 11:05:09 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:45:25 pm
Quarter-Finals...

Georgia vs Israel : Saturday 1st July, 5pm kick off : www.uefa.tv/match/live/243059/2036146
Spain vs Switzerland : Saturday 1st July, 8pm kick off : www.uefa.tv/match/live/243058/2036147

England vs Portugal : Sunday 2nd July, 5pm kick off : www.uefa.tv/match/live/243057/2036148
Ukraine vs France : Sunday 2nd July, 8pm kick off : www.uefa.tv/match/live/243056/2036149


https://twitter.com/UEFAUnder21 & www.uefa.com/under21 & www.uefa.tv/competition/U-21 & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_UEFA_European_Under-21_Championship
So England per say has the easier draw to make the finals vs likely France or Spain. Assuming they all win the QF
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,780
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm »
Georgia lads, Georgia.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,742
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #246 on: Today at 01:06:37 am »
« Last Edit: Today at 01:09:08 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,780
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #247 on: Today at 01:53:00 am »
 :D

We're winning the tournament mate.  8)
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,047
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #248 on: Today at 06:18:18 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 05:24:19 pm
Brillant from Eliott that.
He looks to have got a bit quicker but it could be the oppistion being that bit slower

Fastest I have ever seen him move. Was he wearing lead boots last season? That's some long game shit by Klopp right there.

German national team football really going backwards these days.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,047
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #249 on: Today at 06:20:18 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 05:26:52 pm
Elliot has a lot of assets. Pace isn't one.

The CB is Per Mertesacker reincarnated.

Reminds me of Joe Kennedy in that Youth Cup Final.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 