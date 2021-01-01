« previous next »
UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #200 on: Today at 07:33:16 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:52:57 pm
FT 2-0. Good goal from Elliott and played the full 90.

Good shift from Elliott & excellent goal, had lots to do & finished  really well. 2-0 is a travesty of a scoreline though. Could have been double figures.
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #201 on: Today at 07:49:37 pm
Like the last game they played together, Kone and Thuram staying slightly deeper with Caquaret further forward.
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #202 on: Today at 07:51:12 pm
Chucking it down in the Switzerland-France game. In fact both games.
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #203 on: Today at 07:54:33 pm
Thuram what a run, beat like 4 players there
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #204 on: Today at 07:57:06 pm
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #205 on: Today at 07:57:37 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 07:54:33 pm
Thuram what a run, beat like 4 players there
It looks to be his main strength.
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #206 on: Today at 07:59:31 pm
Pelanty
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #207 on: Today at 08:00:13 pm
That's so unlucky lol
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #208 on: Today at 08:00:56 pm
Rivella with a great cross, deserved a better finish.
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #209 on: Today at 08:03:44 pm
Calmy put away. Holding up Olise's jersey, who is missing the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury.
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #210 on: Today at 08:03:54 pm

Switzerland 0 - [1] France; Amine Gouiri penalty on 16' - https://dubz.co/c/9bf189
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #211 on: Today at 08:05:33 pm
Kone off with a knock / muscle injury. FFS
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #212 on: Today at 08:06:27 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 08:05:33 pm
Kone off with a knock / muscle injury. FFS

Actually that makes him a perfect fit for us
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #213 on: Today at 08:11:33 pm
Good spell by the Francs
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #214 on: Today at 08:12:31 pm
How is this UEFA tv commentator confusing Barcola with Thuram
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #215 on: Today at 08:13:39 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 08:12:31 pm
How is this UEFA tv commentator confusing Barcola with Thuram
To be fair, at least he corrected his mistake once he realised Thuram was 30 yards back making the tackle.
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #216 on: Today at 08:14:05 pm
Lovely through ball from Thuram.
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #217 on: Today at 08:14:11 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:13:39 pm
To be fair, at least he corrected his mistake once he realised Thuram was 30 yards back making the tackle.

 :lmao
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #218 on: Today at 08:18:31 pm
I actually think the Francs will equalize before HT
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #219 on: Today at 08:21:01 pm
I KNEW IT FRANC 1-1 FRENCH
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #220 on: Today at 08:21:56 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 08:12:31 pm
How is this UEFA tv commentator confusing Barcola with Thuram

Was happening in the Italy game too

Ridiculous
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #221 on: Today at 08:23:13 pm
The rb ends up looking stupid, but the cb's let the gap between them get much too big.
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #222 on: Today at 08:28:29 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:23:50 pm
England [2] - 0 Germany; Harvey Elliott goal on 21' - https://streambug.io/v/6997a7
Almost Mo Salah like that.
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #223 on: Today at 08:50:50 pm

Switzerland [1] - 1 France; Dan Ndoye on 35' - https://dubz.co/c/b0195f
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #224 on: Today at 08:53:17 pm
It's odd seeing a direct fk with nobody lying down behind the wall nowadays.
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #225 on: Today at 09:09:17 pm
Norway take the lead!
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #226 on: Today at 09:09:43 pm
So do France!
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #227 on: Today at 09:09:48 pm
What a goal by Thuram 2-1, he looks like a prime winger
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #228 on: Today at 09:10:24 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 09:09:48 pm
What a goal by Thuram 2-1, he looks like a prime winger
lol
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #229 on: Today at 09:10:50 pm

Switzerland 1 - [2] France; Bradley Barcola on 65' - https://dubz.co/c/78a7d1


Italy 0 - [1] Norway; Erik Botheim goal on 65' - https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1674148598093602818

Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #230 on: Today at 09:14:32 pm
Thuram coming off. I'm out.
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #231 on: Today at 09:17:53 pm
Lovely disguised pass from Cherki.
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #232 on: Today at 09:19:51 pm
Great goal by Cherki.
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
Reply #233 on: Today at 09:21:41 pm

Switzerland 1 - [3] France; Rayan Cherki goal on 76' - https://dubz.co/c/a2556f


current table: www.flashscore.co.uk/football/europe/euro-u21/standings (Group D)
