FT 2-0. Good goal from Elliott and played the full 90.
Thuram what a run, beat like 4 players there
Kone off with a knock / muscle injury. FFS
How is this UEFA tv commentator confusing Barcola with Thuram
To be fair, at least he corrected his mistake once he realised Thuram was 30 yards back making the tackle.
England [2] - 0 Germany; Harvey Elliott goal on 21' - https://streambug.io/v/6997a7
What a goal by Thuram 2-1, he looks like a prime winger
