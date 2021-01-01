« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023  (Read 4790 times)

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,306
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #160 on: Today at 05:23:28 pm »
Get in Harvey lad!  :D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,735
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #161 on: Today at 05:23:50 pm »

England [2] - 0 Germany; Harvey Elliott goal on 21' - https://streambug.io/v/6997a7
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #162 on: Today at 05:23:57 pm »
Harvey!!Nice one!
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #163 on: Today at 05:24:19 pm »
Brillant from Eliott that.
He looks to have got a bit quicker but it could be the oppistion being that bit slower
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #164 on: Today at 05:24:40 pm »
Great goal by Harvey.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #165 on: Today at 05:24:41 pm »
The loan offers will be overloading the fax machine.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:34:14 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #166 on: Today at 05:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 05:22:36 pm
Elliot just bagged. 2-0 England.

Same CB been done for pace.
Aye, the German no.4 is seriously going to suffer at the highest level with that lack of pace. It's a massive weakness.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,026
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #167 on: Today at 05:25:49 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:24:19 pm
Brillant from Eliott that.
He looks to have got a bit quicker but it could be the oppistion being that bit slower

Bit like the near/far away conundrum then?  ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MMiKyfd6hA0
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,130
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #168 on: Today at 05:26:52 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:24:19 pm
Brillant from Eliott that.
He looks to have got a bit quicker but it could be the oppistion being that bit slower
Elliot has a lot of assets. Pace isn't one.

The CB is Per Mertesacker reincarnated.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #169 on: Today at 05:27:33 pm »
Good save young Trafford
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #170 on: Today at 05:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:27:33 pm
Good save young Trafford
And a great high position there to sweep up.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,510
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #171 on: Today at 05:29:58 pm »
Nice goal from Elliott that :)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,829
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #172 on: Today at 05:31:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:24:41 pm
The load offers will be overloading the fax machine.

I mean it makes sense that the load would overload something.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #173 on: Today at 05:34:45 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:31:34 pm
I mean it makes sense that the load would overload something.

Only if you have overloaded it ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,808
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #174 on: Today at 05:35:47 pm »
Nice one Harvington.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #175 on: Today at 05:37:16 pm »
What a great finish Elliot
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #176 on: Today at 05:37:56 pm »
That Germany number 14 cannot be U21, he looks older than my dad.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,306
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #177 on: Today at 05:38:13 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:37:56 pm
That Germany number 14 cannot be U21, he looks older than my dad.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #178 on: Today at 05:39:31 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:37:56 pm
That Germany number 14 cannot be U21, he looks older than my dad.

Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,026
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #179 on: Today at 05:40:48 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:39:31 pm


A touch if grey is what his left of his hair and he looks a bit like my son.

Whos fifty next year.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,829
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #180 on: Today at 05:42:09 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:39:31 pm

Arjen Robben is jealous. Almost.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #181 on: Today at 05:48:16 pm »
You guys :lmao :lmao
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #182 on: Today at 05:53:11 pm »
It's almost like people play better without pressure. Archer seems to have the tools to make it in the PL.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,306
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #183 on: Today at 05:53:51 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:53:11 pm
It's almost like people play better without pressure. Archer seems to have the tools to make it in the PL.

Villa appear to have a good batch of young players. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #184 on: Today at 05:57:23 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:53:51 pm
Villa appear to have a good batch of young players. :)

Agreed and add a great Spanish manager to that and suddenly you have Jamie Oliver cooking some Paella.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,306
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #185 on: Today at 06:01:18 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:57:23 pm
Agreed and add a great Spanish manager to that and suddenly you have Jamie Oliver cooking some Paella.

 :D

Indeed.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,045
  • Seis Veces
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #186 on: Today at 06:02:34 pm »
Go on Harvey lad, fucking great goal. Don't remember ever being that happy about an England goal  ;D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,306
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #187 on: Today at 06:06:27 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:02:34 pm
Go on Harvey lad, fucking great goal. Don't remember ever being that happy about an England goal  ;D

I don't watch the Engerlund first team - but I'm enjoying these games. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #188 on: Today at 06:12:46 pm »
Elliotinho again almost, what a save
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,487
  • Dutch Class
Re: UEFA U21 Euro Championship 2023
« Reply #189 on: Today at 06:18:37 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:40:48 pm
A touch if grey is what his left of his hair and he looks a bit like my son.

Whos fifty next year.

;D
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 