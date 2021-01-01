Elliot just bagged. 2-0 England.Same CB been done for pace.
Brillant from Eliott that.He looks to have got a bit quicker but it could be the oppistion being that bit slower
Good save young Trafford
The load offers will be overloading the fax machine.
I mean it makes sense that the load would overload something.
Crosby Nick never fails.
That Germany number 14 cannot be U21, he looks older than my dad.
It's almost like people play better without pressure. Archer seems to have the tools to make it in the PL.
Villa appear to have a good batch of young players.
Agreed and add a great Spanish manager to that and suddenly you have Jamie Oliver cooking some Paella.
Go on Harvey lad, fucking great goal. Don't remember ever being that happy about an England goal
A touch if grey is what his left of his hair and he looks a bit like my son.Whos fifty next year.
