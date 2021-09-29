Well, I would say that makes logical sense and is a nice simple explanation. In fact it's a simple way of explaining why air bubbles end up in approximately spherical shapes; the external pressure is exerted equally over the whole surface area of the bubble so the bubble ends up as a sphere, which has the minimum surface area.
But the other advantage of a sphere under pressure is that it has no edges, which is where you get stress concentrations that can cause cracks, which can lead to failure of the pressure vessel.
I do believe he mentioned that as well - although I should have said that a sphere offers the least surface area for a given volume
, rather than size. Kyle is all about making simple explanations for regular people to understand. He's very much an outreach/educational kind of guy.
Back in 2014, The submersible Alvin had a major overhaul, which includes a new, larger, spherical pressure hull. Not the first time his pressure hull has been replaced, as he started out with a steel sphere that was changed out in the 1970s I think. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DSV_Alvin#2022_upgrade
He can now dive to 6.5km, comparable to the two Russian Mir subs used by James Cameron.
And in case anybody is interested... What happens when you replace every original component on a ship? Is it the same ship? Because that's pretty much Alvin at this point. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ship_of_Theseus