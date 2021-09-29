Well, I would say that makes logical sense and is a nice simple explanation. In fact it's a simple way of explaining why air bubbles end up in approximately spherical shapes; the external pressure is exerted equally over the whole surface area of the bubble so the bubble ends up as a sphere, which has the minimum surface area.



But the other advantage of a sphere under pressure is that it has no edges, which is where you get stress concentrations that can cause cracks, which can lead to failure of the pressure vessel.



I do believe he mentioned that as well - although I should have said that a sphere offers the least surface area for a given volume, rather than size. Kyle is all about making simple explanations for regular people to understand. He's very much an outreach/educational kind of guy.Back in 2014, The submersible Alvin had a major overhaul, which includes a new, larger, spherical pressure hull. Not the first time his pressure hull has been replaced, as he started out with a steel sphere that was changed out in the 1970s I think.He can now dive to 6.5km, comparable to the two Russian Mir subs used by James Cameron.And in case anybody is interested... What happens when you replace every original component on a ship? Is it the same ship? Because that's pretty much Alvin at this point.