« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.  (Read 17201 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,718
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 10:57:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:53:51 pm
I aint goin in no acrylic ball fool!

James Cameron has an interest in the company and he endorses acrylic and seeing as he's gone down to nearly 36000 ft, I trust him over you BA ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 11:15:11 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 10:56:52 pm
External pressure vessels are entirely different. With internal pressure, all the stresses want to stretch things out. This makes every differential unit of deformation trend your pressure vessel towards a sphere, therefor making it a better pressure vessel. OTH with external pressure, every differential unit of deformation moves your tube away from spherical, making it a worse pressure vessel.
Seems we have an engineers explanation there. I think I even understand it! ;D My sense was that when the high pressure is on the inside, this is a stable structure. But when the high pressure is on the outside, it is unstable. And my Google search seemed to confirm this. It seems that Titan CEO Stockton Rush also went with his gut.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,747
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 11:25:45 pm »
Science nerd guy Kyle Hill said a sphere was best for deep water as it has the least surface area for a given size for pressure to exert on. He's not an engineer though.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,335
  • Big in Japan
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
« Reply #683 on: Today at 06:49:55 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:25:45 pm
Science nerd guy Kyle Hill said a sphere was best for deep water as it has the least surface area for a given size for pressure to exert on. He's not an engineer though.

Well, I would say that makes logical sense and is a nice simple explanation. In fact it's a simple way of explaining why air bubbles end up in approximately spherical shapes; the external pressure is exerted equally over the whole surface area of the bubble so the bubble ends up as a sphere, which has the minimum surface area.

But the other advantage of a sphere under pressure is that it has no edges, which is where you get stress concentrations that can cause cracks, which can lead to failure of the pressure vessel.
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,910
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
« Reply #684 on: Today at 07:27:20 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:50:46 pm
Florida recently signed a bill that makes it impossible to claim against SpaceX even if they're at fault for your injury/death.

That's being a bit economical with the truth isn't it?  :D

Your post suggests the bill is for SpaceX specifically, but that's not the case.
It's a waiver for crew and passengers.
They're still liable in cases of gross negligence or deliberate death.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,747
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
« Reply #685 on: Today at 11:00:33 am »
Quote from: Party Phil on Today at 06:49:55 am
Well, I would say that makes logical sense and is a nice simple explanation. In fact it's a simple way of explaining why air bubbles end up in approximately spherical shapes; the external pressure is exerted equally over the whole surface area of the bubble so the bubble ends up as a sphere, which has the minimum surface area.

But the other advantage of a sphere under pressure is that it has no edges, which is where you get stress concentrations that can cause cracks, which can lead to failure of the pressure vessel.

I do believe he mentioned that as well - although I should have said that a sphere offers the least surface area for a given volume, rather than size. Kyle is all about making simple explanations for regular people to understand. He's very much an outreach/educational kind of guy.

Back in 2014, The submersible Alvin had a major overhaul, which includes a new, larger, spherical pressure hull. Not the first time his pressure hull has been replaced, as he started out with a steel sphere that was changed out in the 1970s I think.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DSV_Alvin#2022_upgrade

He can now dive to 6.5km, comparable to the two Russian Mir subs used by James Cameron.

And in case anybody is interested... What happens when you replace every original component on a ship? Is it the same ship? Because that's pretty much Alvin at this point.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ship_of_Theseus
« Last Edit: Today at 11:03:05 am by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 