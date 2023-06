Was Titan even insured? And if so, who with? I mentioned the other day that CNN highlighted that OceanGate approached Lloyds to get Titan certified but were declined.



The CEO complained that certification was blather and red tape. His death not only proves his hubris, but shows why the regulations are there. And OceanGate's only legal defence is, "They signed a waiver. It was in international waters."



In most (all?) jurisdictions, you cannot sign away your rights. So, the waiver might have no legal weight at all.As for it being in 'international waters', where was the waiver signed? Further, some laws surely still apply to vessels in international waters. I'm unsure which laws: where the vessel was registered (I mean the the boat used to get there), or the nationality of those involved, or the nationality of captain? I don't know. But whenever we get on a boat/ship, it is surely not the case that it becomes lawless environment when it enters international waters.