It's such a unique story where life hangs in the balance so its relatable to the most basics of what it is to be human is involved - mortality!



Boris and the Tories being corrupt and completely incompetent isn't really new or surprising news and even its arguable that a large part of news readership isn't interested in politics - they're most interested in what some doll from Love Island had for breakfast.



It would be a great story if they were rescued but surely the odds are so against them that its starting to get to the point where the best outcome people can hope for is a quick and painless death. The sub can't be opened even if it was at the surface. Oxygen is running out if its even still available. The subs scrubber (to omit Carbon Dioxide) may have failed - not sure if thats been mentioned. If its at the bottom it will be dark, cold and claustrophobic for those on board and then theres the possibility of pressure sickness. If its found, is there the means to raise it to the surface? In 24 hours it becomes a salvage operation rather than a rescue one.