The lowest depth recorded for a submarine rescue is 1,575ft back in 1973
If this sub managed to make it down to Titanic depths then it is stuck at 12,500ft.
There will be no way to recover it in time.
If they are alive then it must be horrible what they are going through
I don't even know if the existing technology can do any of what I'm about to type but it seems feasible...
1) Locate it. The sonobouys should do that if the people onboard keep making the banging noises.
2) Send an underwater robot down. Magellan are involved and have robots that have been to the Titanic site previously.
3) Remove the ballast. This is where it gets sketchier as presumably these deep sea robots are fairly basic so it would probably be limited to bumping into the submersible and attempting to knock the ballast loose.
or 3) Pull the subermisble to safety. I'm pretty sure that technology doesn't exist but happy to be proven wrong.
The timeframes clearly aren't ideal either but it would be some rescue mission if they could pull it off.