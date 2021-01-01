« previous next »
Sub lost visiting the Titanic.

Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:15:07 am
The lowest depth recorded for a submarine rescue is 1,575ft back in 1973

If this sub managed to make it down to Titanic depths then it is stuck at 12,500ft.

There will be no way to recover it in time.

If they are alive then it must be horrible what they are going through
I don't even know if the existing technology can do any of what I'm about to type but it seems feasible...

1) Locate it.  The sonobouys should do that if the people onboard keep making the banging noises.
2) Send an underwater robot down.  Magellan are involved and have robots that have been to the Titanic site previously.
3) Remove the ballast.  This is where it gets sketchier as presumably these deep sea robots are fairly basic so it would probably be limited to bumping into the submersible and attempting to knock the ballast loose.
or 3) Pull the subermisble to safety.  I'm pretty sure that technology doesn't exist but happy to be proven wrong.

The timeframes clearly aren't ideal either but it would be some rescue mission if they could pull it off.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Crazy how the whole world are shitting their pants over this story yet 500 migrants drowning is forgotten the next day
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:47:19 am

Exactly.

Also, lets not forget that the Titanic was the ultimate symbol of class and privilege, and that most of the people that died were the poor, whilst the wealthy were helped onto the life boats.


It's a horrible way to go, but they knew the risks.  The CEO is c*nt, for allowing people to travel on that dodgy tin can in the first place.

Why did they paint it white? Even if it's bobbing around just under, or just above, the surface of the ocean, it's not going to be seen.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:01:41 am
Banging noses heard apparently

Is there actually a way of getting it back to the surface?  I suspect not.

Im pretty sure they also said the banging noises have since stopped.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:24:47 am
I don't even know if the existing technology can do any of what I'm about to type but it seems feasible...

1) Locate it.  The sonobouys should do that if the people onboard keep making the banging noises.
2) Send an underwater robot down.  Magellan are involved and have robots that have been to the Titanic site previously.
3) Remove the ballast.  This is where it gets sketchier as presumably these deep sea robots are fairly basic so it would probably be limited to bumping into the submersible and attempting to knock the ballast loose.
or 3) Pull the subermisble to safety.  I'm pretty sure that technology doesn't exist but happy to be proven wrong.

The timeframes clearly aren't ideal either but it would be some rescue mission if they could pull it off.

I think that even if you manage to get to that depth and manage to 'pull' or lift the pod to the surface then there will be a huge pressure differential which you can't just pop the pod and everything will be ok. There will be huge Decompression sickness issues which can kill someone. They are in a pod designed for about 12 hours of 2 mile depth. They are now there for over 48 hours
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Quote from: Snail on Today at 10:38:15 am
Im pretty sure they also said the banging noises have since stopped.
Well thats grim.

I had a terrible dream last night where I dreamt that I was stuck in it and water was pouring in.  It was horrific.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Quote from: Seebab on Yesterday at 06:09:02 pm
I shouldn't have come in this thread to be honest. Incredible how judgemental people can be about 5 people who must be going through hell right now. The way BBC are announcing countdowns is highly disturbing as well.

Hope they get found.

BBC were all over it because it meant not covering just how shite their chum Boris had done with the vote.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:02:53 pm
The Guardian view on danger at sea: looking out for all those in peril
Editorial

The contrast between the frantic hunt for a missing submersible and the failure to save migrants drowning in the Mediterranean is illuminating
The Guardian - it says a lot how much sensational, morbid and baying coverage this titanic sub event is getting. And why is it getting more coverage than the sinking of a migrant ship

Also The Guardian - follow here, "AND IT'S LIVE!" https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2023/jun/21/titanic-sub-live-updates-search-us-coast-guard-submarine-submersible
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:05:07 am
BBC were all over it because it meant not covering just how shite their chum Boris had done with the vote.
Unfortunately it's fair to say it's satisfying a demand from the public - I don't think it's a conspiracy to protect the tories - people do genuinely seem to really be 'into' this story
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Any chance Oceangate can send another one down with Trump, Bezos and Musk onboard?
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:05:07 am
BBC were all over it because it meant not covering just how shite their chum Boris had done with the vote.

To be fair its all itv news has also been reporting on.  Various talking heads interviewed.  Meanwhile inflation remains high with further interest rate increases incoming tomorrow.  And zip mention of the HOC vote earlier this week.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:47:19 am



It's a horrible way to go, but they knew the risks.  The CEO is c*nt, for allowing people to travel on that dodgy tin can in the first place.

Whilst I agree, I would think that any health and safety company who signed off on allowing it are equally to blame. The thing doesn't look safe enough for an Olympic size swimming pool let alone the Atlantic Ocean.

It just should never have been allowed to happen in the first place.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
It's such a unique story where life hangs in the balance so its relatable to the most basics of what it is to be human is involved - mortality!

Boris and the Tories being corrupt and completely incompetent isn't really new or surprising news and even its arguable that a large part of news readership isn't interested in politics - they're most interested in what some doll from Love Island had for breakfast.

It would be a great story if they were rescued but surely the odds are so against them that its starting to get to the point where the best outcome people can hope for is a quick and painless death. The sub can't be opened even if it was at the surface. Oxygen is running out if its even still available. The subs scrubber (to omit Carbon Dioxide) may have failed - not sure if thats been mentioned. If its at the bottom it will be dark, cold and claustrophobic for those on board and then theres the possibility of pressure sickness. If its found, is there the means to raise it to the surface? In 24 hours it becomes a salvage operation rather than a rescue one.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Grim to say but if it is found, the "survival footage" they'll have captured on their phones from the inside will be priceless material for not just loved ones but movies, TV etc.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 11:20:21 am
Whilst I agree, I would think that any health and safety company who signed off on allowing it are equally to blame. The thing doesn't look safe enough for an Olympic size swimming pool let alone the Atlantic Ocean.

It just should never have been allowed to happen in the first place.

Its not been signed off by anyone, its has no certification and the waiver passengers sign states that, it's a cobbled together piece of shit.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:08:22 am
The Guardian - it says a lot how much sensational, morbid and baying coverage this titanic sub event is getting. And why is it getting more coverage than the sinking of a migrant ship

Also The Guardian - follow here, "AND IT'S LIVE!" https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2023/jun/21/titanic-sub-live-updates-search-us-coast-guard-submarine-submersibleUnfortunately it's fair to say it's satisfying a demand from the public - I don't think it's a conspiracy to protect the tories - people do genuinely seem to really be 'into' this story

No.  This is what the editorial says: 

Quote
A massive operation is under way to find and save a stricken vessel and its passengers. As time passes, anxious families and friends wait with growing fear. The US coastguard, Canadian armed forces and commercial vessels are all hunting for the Titan submersible, which has gone missing with five aboard on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic in the north Atlantic. The UKs Ministry of Defence is also monitoring the situation.

It is hard to think of a starker contrast with the response to a fishing boat which sank in the Mediterranean last week with an estimated 750 people, including children, packed onboard. Only about 100 survived, making this one of the deadliest disasters in the Mediterranean. Greece and the EU blame people smugglers, who overcrowd boats and abuse those aboard them. But both have profound questions to answer about their own role in such disasters. Activists say authorities were repeatedly warned of the danger this boat faced, hours before it went down, but failed to act.

Seems to be about the physical response.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 11:27:53 am
Grim to say but if it is found, the "survival footage" they'll have captured on their phones from the inside will be priceless material for not just loved ones but movies, TV etc.

I think I read there was a strict list on what could be taken down and it was literally themselves. No phones, no shoes, etc.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:30:45 am
Its not been signed off by anyone, its has no certification and the waiver passengers sign states that, it's a cobbled together piece of shit.

That's unbelievable and plain wrong then. I don't really like saying it, but the clients must be absolutely mad.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Talk yesterday was just under 48 hours of oxygen left, today is critical but i fear it is too late
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 11:20:21 am
Whilst I agree, I would think that any health and safety company who signed off on allowing it are equally to blame. The thing doesn't look safe enough for an Olympic size swimming pool let alone the Atlantic Ocean.

It just should never have been allowed to happen in the first place.
Irrespective of the outcome of this search and rescue similar future endeavours should not only require a waiver from the clients but also a waiver from the company that they won't be rescued unless through means funded by the company.

If explorers want to get their thrills in machines more befitting of a Last of the Summer Wine episode then it's very hard to stop them doing it.  Having this scale of response whenever one of these expeditions goes wrong is unsustainable.

That said, I of course hope the resucers pull this off.  I then hope those onboard are suitably grateful that they reimburse the various authorities.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Sorry if this has been asked before, but if the sub in on the surface are they able to get oxygen into the sub from outside? I just had the rather grim thought that imagine if they were on the surface but the sub can only be opened from the outside they could suffocate while on the surface :(
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:51:03 am
Sorry if this has been asked before, but if the sub in on the surface are they able to get oxygen into the sub from outside? I just had the rather grim thought that imagine if they were on the surface but the sub can only be opened from the outside they could suffocate while on the surface :(

If they find the sub on the surface I'm sure there's tools that can get into it.  Doing anything with it that far down in the ocean is the problem, too deep for divers, it'd have to be a robot or something and even then, what can it do?

I don't want them to be dead, but they're dead.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:48:15 am
There will be huge Decompression sickness issues which can kill someone. They are in a pod designed for about 12 hours of 2 mile depth. They are now there for over 48 hours

It doesnt work that way Gazza, the sub would have been at 1 atmosphere the whole time. Assuming they get back, they can just pop the hatch. You only need to decompress if youve been diving and body has been breathing / been saturated with pressurised gas.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Just read the guardian article on the company. Absolute fucking cowboys. They have that Elon Musk type arrogance that regulation stifles innovation. Regulation saves lives. The owners hubris may well have cost him his. Kinda fitting that they were en route to the largest tomb of hubris there is.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Incredibly grim this and grim fascination over it.

People are saying it might be better if it has imploded and killed them all quickly.

Submersible with a Playstation controller, communicating by text message. The absolute state of this hubris.

James Cameron would be ashamed, and he's doing Avatar sequels until 2031.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
was watching the news this morning and some guy involved with this submersible (sorry can't remember how he was involved exactly - older guy balding wearing glasses if i remember) did say that the owner did state that 'this' was going to happen sometime - that the sub would be caught in something, or a malfunction would happen or something else, that it was a tragedy waiting to happen and they were fully aware of that
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 11:59:17 am
was watching the news this morning and some guy involved with this submersible (sorry can't remember how he was involved exactly - older guy balding wearing glasses if i remember) did say that the owner did state that 'this' was going to happen sometime - that the sub would be caught in something, or a malfunction would happen or something else, that it was a tragedy waiting to happen and they were fully aware of that

I really hope they get out of this alive obviously. But if they do not, the CEO of this mission will die face-to-face with a man who is with his 19-year old son.

Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:59:07 am
Incredibly grim this and grim fascination over it.

People are saying it might be better if it has imploded and killed them all quickly.

Submersible with a Playstation controller, communicating by text message. The absolute state of this hubris.

James Cameron would be ashamed, and he's doing Avatar sequels until 2031.

What could possibly go wrong.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic.
Its the equivalent of that time I jumped on a plane to Iceland last minute for a job without a winter coat and wearing worn out adidas sambas. Trying to climb over frozen rock with 5k of gear attached to me and freezing cold, totally ill-equipped.
