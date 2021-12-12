I might sound harsh, but these fucking idiots don't deserve any sympathy and the ones who own the sub need fucking (I hear the company owner is one of the missing). It's a cobbled together piece of shit from the sounds of it, that isn't fit to go to the bottom of a swimming pool, never mind 13,000 ft and now countless people have to put their lives at risk trying to find them. Its not a joy ride, its a serious undertaking and the eqpt used for a venture like this should be the best on the market and capable of undertaking the journey



Not harsh enough in my opinion. Out of the five apparently on board, 2 are ultra high net worth individuals who apparently prefer to spunk millions on stupid stunts for their own satisfaction than use their money to contribute anything worthwhile to humanity. It's the same with the trips to space, South Pole, mount Everest etc. Spaffing money up the wall and polluting every last corner of the planet just to be able to say "I've done something you haven't" down the polo club. Twats.And the other two are enabling this shit by owning and piloting this piece of shit submersible principally to rinse stupid rich c*nts (I don't believe for a second that any serious scientific research goes on with that underwater shitbox). The only one who I feel sorry for is the young lad who, at 19, is on the borderline of "should have known better", the other 4 are well past that. As has been said above, as usual the tax payer bears the multimillion cost of looking for these rich morons with planes, ships and submarines out looking for them. If it had been 5 poor kids blown offshore in a dinghy they would have been lucky to get the local lifeboat out.In summary, fuck em.