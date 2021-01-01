Thought we needed a separate topic for this to keep it out of the Tory thread.
Although those who are onboard have signed a waiver recognising the risk, should the DSV be recovered and inspected and found to be inherently unsafe, would that void the waiver?
A lot of money is being spent trying to recover these lives and I know some will baulk as it's taxpayer's money. But regardless of how rich and privileged they might be, I sincerely hope they are rescued. I can't imagine a worse way to go. I'd almost prefer they find that the sub has imploded. At least that would have been quick.
I also hope that the wreckage is recovered by the authorities, so the company can't attempt any kind of cover up. I think that's unlikely though, as I imagine the families of billionaires afford a certain special treatment.