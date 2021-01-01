« previous next »
Topic: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.

Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« on: Today at 12:31:52 pm »
Thought we needed a separate topic for this to keep it out of the Tory thread.  :wave

Although those who are onboard have signed a waiver recognising the risk, should the DSV be recovered and inspected and found to be inherently unsafe, would that void the waiver?

A lot of money is being spent trying to recover these lives and I know some will baulk as it's taxpayer's money. But regardless of how rich and privileged they might be, I sincerely hope they are rescued. I can't imagine a worse way to go. I'd almost prefer they find that the sub has imploded. At least that would have been quick.

I also hope that the wreckage is recovered by the authorities, so the company can't attempt any kind of cover up. I think that's unlikely though, as I imagine the families of billionaires afford a certain special treatment.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:51:58 pm »
Good thinking Red Beret  :thumbup

For what it's worth I think the story would have garnered lots of media coverage even without billionaires onboard as it's the kind of macabre soap opera story that gets a lot of traction these days (similar to the Chilean miners or the Thai kids trapped in a flooded cave).  I think it would have been forced to play second fiddle on the headlines of the right wing newspapers had Starmer been involved in some controversy but provides a handy smokescreen to not draw additional attention to the latest Tory fiasco.

Unlike the other two recent stories that I mentioned above though this was very rich people using their wealth to put themselves into a risky situation, extremely risky with the benefit of hindsight.  As I said in the Tory thread, I can't get my head around somebody spending £195k to go and float around near the Titanic.  With a bit more time to digest it though I guess we need to get used to the ultra rich spending eye-watering amounts on these commercial trips, whether that be to the bottom of the ocean or to the moon or beyond.  Inevitably not every trip will have a happy ending.

I really hope the submersible is recovered and all aboard are OK.  The story about the father and son onboard is particularly harrowing.  Accepting that you may have consigned yourself to an early death would be hard to process at the best of times, but also that you've effectively consigned your son to the same fate would be unbearable.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:24:45 pm »
Speaking as a Titanic nerd, I'd love to see the ship with my own eyes. However, I'd rather go aboard Alvin, or another officially built DSV created by scientists and engineers, rather than the slapped together bodge job that's currently missing.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:28:23 pm »
Just reading about this.

Its crazy that it had no windows, is the size of a van and could only be locked from outside.

Fingers crossed that its good news.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:28:23 pm
Just reading about this.

Its crazy that it had no windows, is the size of a van and could only be locked from outside.

It has to have at least one window, otherwise what's the point? Alvin has three!

But if they can only see forwards,  they may struggle to be aware of hazards outside the field of view, like a protrusion of metal that might puncture the hull...
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:35:49 pm »
What I don't understand is: why is there no homing beacon that operates from a self-contained power-source and is pretty much fail-safe?

It's insane.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:35:49 pm
What I don't understand is: why is there no homing beacon that operates from a self-contained power-source and is pretty much fail-safe?

It's insane.
Given that theres nothing that could get there in time if there were an incident, its not really an issue that was worthwhile considering
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:32:43 pm
It has to have at least one window, otherwise what's the point? Alvin has three!

But if they can only see forwards,  they may struggle to be aware of hazards outside the field of view, like a protrusion of metal that might puncture the hull...

Apparently not.

They were viewing it via a console.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:49:13 pm »
Really hope that this has a good outcome.

It's insane that anyone would want to go 4000m below sea level with all the risks that it has.  As I understand most Navel vessels can only go to a depth of around 1000m, although it's classified so they may go deeper, and scientific subs can go a lot deeper, so any rescue will be an unmanned sub which would be extremely difficult as they have to find the sub and then attach a line to it.

The deepest rescue to date of a sub as been just under 500m which was the Pisces rescue.

Also being reported that a British-based firm which has a vehicle that may save them has been blocked from joining the rescue mission by the US government.  If true, then this is very bizarre given how difficult this rescue will be and that they only have around 70 hours of oxygen left.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:44:06 pm
Apparently not.

They were viewing it via a console.

It looks like it has a port hole window.  Strange taking all of that risk and only view it on a console?

Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:54:08 pm »
The vessel that is missing with five people onboard is part of OceanGate Expeditions which charges guests $250,000 (£195,270) for a place on its eight-day expedition to see the Titanic.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:54:24 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 01:51:49 pm
It looks like it has a port hole window.  Strange taking all of that risk and only view it on a console?



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-65957709.amp

Video there showing its controlled by a games controller.

Looks tiny for five people.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:55:43 pm »
There's an article in the Telegraph saying the US have blocked a rescue attempt from a sub based in the channel islands that's capable of winching a vessel from the ocean floor. Only saw the headline though.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:28:23 pm
Just reading about this.

Its crazy that it had no windows, is the size of a van and could only be locked from outside.

Fingers crossed that its good news.
It wont be
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:00:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:39:19 pm
Given that theres nothing that could get there in time if there were an incident, its not really an issue that was worthwhile considering


According to an expert on the BBC, it could be 'bobbing about on the surface' after releasing a 'dop weight':

 
Quote
The BBC has spoken to a submarine expert to work through a number of scenarios for where the missing submersible might be.

One is that it released a "drop weight" after an emergency, in order to bring it to the surface, said Prof Alistair Greig from University College London.

He told BBC Science Correspondent Pallab Ghosh: "If there was a power failure and/or communication failure, this might have happened, and the submersible would then be bobbing about on the surface waiting to be found," he said.

There are/have been four aircraft scanning the surface for the vessel.

If it had a homing beacon, at least they could pinpoint where it is - best case scenario is that they could pick up the floating vessel quickly; otherwise they could rule-out it being on the surface and save the planes having to make the surface searches.

 
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:04:41 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 01:51:49 pm
It looks like it has a port hole window.  Strange taking all of that risk and only view it on a console?



Looks a proper bodge job compared to Alvin, which is slightly longer, but only holds three people.  It can also jettison the entire aft two thirds of the sub in an emergency.



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/DSV_Alvin
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:04:52 pm »
that guy on the news this morning was pretty bleak in his approach to them surviving

it's funny (though it's not) that even though they charge hundreds of thousands for a trip per person, the reason it isn't secured to a vessel in case it needs winching up? money

i don't care if they're paupers or billionaires (even though i don't know many billionaires that i care for) they are people first and foremost and as long as they are good people then hopefully they can be saved - bad people, well i couldn't care less
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:00:17 pm

According to an expert on the BBC, it could be 'bobbing about on the surface' after releasing a 'dop weight':

 
There are/have been four aircraft scanning the surface for the vessel.

If it had a homing beacon, at least they could pinpoint where it is - best case scenario is that they could pick up the floating vessel quickly; otherwise they could rule-out it being on the surface and save the planes having to make the surface searches.

 
Fair point.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:06:41 pm »
The ballast is made up of old construction pipes that are "operated" by the passengers leaning on one side of the vessel to release them. If they're stranded on the sea bed, then maybe they can't release the ballast to float to the surface? It seems apart from the main unit, the rest is an absolute bodge job.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:06:41 pm
The ballast is made up of old construction pipes that are "operated" by the passengers leaning on one side of the vessel to release them. If they're stranded on the sea bed, then maybe they can't release the ballast to float to the surface? It seems apart from the main unit, the rest is an absolute bodge job.
Thats nuts if true.. wow

Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:13:39 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:04:52 pm
that guy on the news this morning was pretty bleak in his approach to them surviving

it's funny (though it's not) that even though they charge hundreds of thousands for a trip per person, the reason it isn't secured to a vessel in case it needs winching up? money

i don't care if they're paupers or billionaires (even though i don't know many billionaires that i care for) they are people first and foremost and as long as they are good people then hopefully they can be saved - bad people, well i couldn't care less

There's a scientist and pilot on board too. Whatever the billionaires are, there's more regular people trapped also.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:13:39 pm
There's a scientist and pilot on board too. Whatever the billionaires are, there's more regular people trapped also.

oh definitely - don't get me wrong i was just muttering that i couldn't care less for bad people, but hope this story has a happy ending

maybe it has risen to the surface - they say that it doesn't need decompression
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:20:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:08:57 pm
Thats nuts if true.. wow

You'd think there'd be a fail-safe for any power or technical faults, so the ballast is released automatically. That's what subs usually have? Maybe it has and something catastrophic has happened.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:30:22 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:04:52 pm
that guy on the news this morning was pretty bleak in his approach to them surviving

it's funny (though it's not) that even though they charge hundreds of thousands for a trip per person, the reason it isn't secured to a vessel in case it needs winching up? money

i don't care if they're paupers or billionaires (even though i don't know many billionaires that i care for) they are people first and foremost and as long as they are good people then hopefully they can be saved - bad people, well i couldn't care less
I'm aware there's probably more to it but if it's simple penny pinching then... wow!

As well as the guests onboard it also apparently has the billionaire CEO of the company running the expedition - Stockton Rush of OceanGate.  My guess would be that this expedition was to woo other investors as it seems unlikely that Stockton Rush just rides along with each trip for the fun of it.

I guess we'll never know but I wonder how the costs of the rescue mission compare to the costs of just making the bloody thing a bit safer in the first place.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:06:41 pm
The ballast is made up of old construction pipes that are "operated" by the passengers leaning on one side of the vessel to release them. If they're stranded on the sea bed, then maybe they can't release the ballast to float to the surface? It seems apart from the main unit, the rest is an absolute bodge job.

Why would you go down in something like that??

I've seen proper research vessels, and they are hugely expensive and packed full of high tech equipment.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:40:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:30:22 pm
I'm aware there's probably more to it but if it's simple penny pinching then... wow!

As well as the guests onboard it also apparently has the billionaire CEO of the company running the expedition - Stockton Rush of OceanGate.  My guess would be that this expedition was to woo other investors as it seems unlikely that Stockton Rush just rides along with each trip for the fun of it.

I guess we'll never know but I wonder how the costs of the rescue mission compare to the costs of just making the bloody thing a bit safer in the first place.

i've just done a quick calculation on zip wire cable (i know it's down to how much load it can hold/take) but 2 miles of steel zip wire 12mm galvanised would cost £23,000

so surely for a stronger cable it's not out of the realms of their budget?
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:32:58 pm
Why would you go down in something like that??

I've seen proper research vessels, and they are hugely expensive and packed full of high tech equipment.

This is what I dont understand.

Assume they signed a waiver as it doesnt sound very safe.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:43:31 pm »
One thing is certain.  That company might be owned by a billionaire, but I bet that waiver doesn't hold up to another billionaire's lawyers.
Re: Sub lost visiting the Titanic. Billionaires at risk.
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:43:31 pm
One thing is certain.  That company might be owned by a billionaire, but I bet that waiver doesn't hold up to another billionaire's lawyers.

definitely
