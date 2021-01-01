Good thinking Red BeretFor what it's worth I think the story would have garnered lots of media coverage even without billionaires onboard as it's the kind of macabre soap opera story that gets a lot of traction these days (similar to the Chilean miners or the Thai kids trapped in a flooded cave). I think it would have been forced to play second fiddle on the headlines of the right wing newspapers had Starmer been involved in some controversy but provides a handy smokescreen to not draw additional attention to the latest Tory fiasco.Unlike the other two recent stories that I mentioned above though this was very rich people using their wealth to put themselves into a risky situation, extremely risky with the benefit of hindsight. As I said in the Tory thread, I can't get my head around somebody spending £195k to go and float around near the Titanic. With a bit more time to digest it though I guess we need to get used to the ultra rich spending eye-watering amounts on these commercial trips, whether that be to the bottom of the ocean or to the moon or beyond. Inevitably not every trip will have a happy ending.I really hope the submersible is recovered and all aboard are OK. The story about the father and son onboard is particularly harrowing. Accepting that you may have consigned yourself to an early death would be hard to process at the best of times, but also that you've effectively consigned your son to the same fate would be unbearable.