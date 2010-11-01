Whilst the final round of Group A runs over the next day, Ill also open up the 14th and final category for people to pick players from. Nobody has to pick a player from the category but its there for people to strengthen their sides if they want.



The pick must be a substitute for another player and your team must represent 11 different categories still with one category designated to each player.





The 14th Category is:



Any player who won a UEFA competition during your inspiration picks final season in a UEFA competition (e.g. European Cup/Champions League, UEFA Cup/Europa League, Cup Winner's Cup, UEFA Super Cup etc.).



For example: If your inspiration pick was Robbie Savage you could choose anyone who won a UEFA competition in 2007-08, since his last game in a UEFA competition was on the 4th October 2007 in the First Leg of the First Round of the UEFA Cup when Blackburn Rovers were knocked out again AE Larisa.



Picks will work on a first come first serve basis.



Teams will be updated from the Quarter Finals onwards if an updated lineup is posted



All other categories are also able to be used in swaps as long as you end up with 11 different categories represented by one player each in your final XIs.



Post picks and swaps in here.