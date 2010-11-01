« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17] 18   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread  (Read 8060 times)

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,887
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #640 on: July 22, 2023, 01:18:43 pm »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,887
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #641 on: July 24, 2023, 08:57:02 am »
Standings after 5 rounds:

Group A   - P / Pt / Df

1. Robbie  - 5 / 15  / 26
2. Nicholls - 4 /  9  / 7
3. Mikey   - 4 /  6  / 1
4. Nick     - 4 /  6  / 0
5. Wullie   - 5 /  4  / -7
6. Tubby   - 4 /  3  / -15
7. Samie   - 4 /  1  / -12


Group B   - P / Pt / Df

1. Max       - 5 / 15 / 13
2. Draex    - 5 / 12 / 6
3. Betty     - 5 /  9 / 3
4. Viva       - 5 /  6 / 3
5. Sangria   - 5 /  3  / -9
6. Red         - 5 /  0  / -16


Group B is finished and we have our qualifiers for the QFs. Group A has a couple of rounds to run. After they've run, I'll release the final category for those who've reached the knockouts which along with other changes will open for 24 hours before all teams are locked down for the quarter finals. The knockouts will then run on three consecutive days.

Teams can be changed throughout this period but I'll only put teams uploaded to this thread into the round if they've been submitted prior to it going live.

Players in knocked out teams are not available to draft in to teams during future changes.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:55:59 am by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,579
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #642 on: July 24, 2023, 12:07:20 pm »
It's a pity more teams haven't taken the opportunity to reshuffle and add to their 11s. I reckon Samie could have got himself out of Group A with the addition of Van Dijk and possibly Kluivert up top.

A few others will hopefully take the opportunity in future rounds. Nick can probably create a nasty all-time Liverpool 11 with the recent category additions.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,630
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #643 on: July 24, 2023, 12:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on July 24, 2023, 12:07:20 pm
It's a pity more teams haven't taken the opportunity to reshuffle and add to their 11s. I reckon Samie could have got himself out of Group A with the addition of Van Dijk and possibly Kluivert up top.

A few others will hopefully take the opportunity in future rounds. Nick can probably create a nasty all-time Liverpool 11 with the recent category additions.

I think I missed the deadline didnt I?
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,579
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #644 on: July 24, 2023, 12:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 24, 2023, 12:12:29 pm
I think I missed the deadline didnt I?

For the current match, yes. But there's no deadline for using any of the new categories and reshuffling for the next set of matches and then the knock-outs. Nicholls has changed his team about 8 times now  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #645 on: July 24, 2023, 12:27:44 pm »
All 8 changes were ineligible though  ;D  :butt

It's worth taking log of all the changes first, then doing all your subs at the same time

If anyone has a spare hour or two, lets update the OP with all the latest squads  :-*  ;D
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,008
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #646 on: July 24, 2023, 08:48:40 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on July 24, 2023, 08:57:02 am
Standings after 5 rounds:

Group A   - P / Pt / Df

1. Robbie  - 5 / 15  / 26
2. Nicholls - 4 /  9  / 7
3. Mikey   - 4 /  6  / 1
4. Nick     - 4 /  6  / 0
5. Wullie   - 5 /  4  / -7
6. Tubby   - 4 /  3  / -15
7. Samie   - 4 /  1  / -12


Group B   - P / Pt / Df

1. Max       - 5 / 15 / 13
2. Draex    - 5 / 12 / 6
3. Betty     - 5 /  9 / 3
4. Viva       - 5 /  6 / 3
5. Sangria   - 5 /  3  / -9
6. Red         - 5 /  0  / -16


Group B is finished and we have our qualifiers for the QFs. Group A has a couple of rounds to run. After they've run, I'll release the final category for those who've reached the knockouts which along with other changes will open for 24 hours before all teams are locked down for the quarter finals. The knockouts will then run on three consecutive days.

Teams can be changed throughout this period but I'll only put teams uploaded to this thread into the round if they've been submitted prior to it going live.

Players in knocked out teams are not available to draft in to teams during future changes.



Thought it was just top 2

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,887
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 08:55:48 am »
Standings after 6 rounds:

Group A   - P / Pt / Df

1. Robbie  - 5 / 15  / 26
2. Nicholls - 5 /  12  / 9
3. Mikey   - 5 /  7  / 1
4. Wullie   - 6 /  7  / -5
5. Nick     - 5 /  6  / -2
6. Tubby   - 5 /  4  / -15
7. Samie   - 5 /  1  / -14

Final Standings:


Group B   - P / Pt / Df

1. Max       - 5 / 15 / 13
2. Draex    - 5 / 12 / 6
3. Betty     - 5 /  9 / 3
4. Viva       - 5 /  6 / 3
5. Sangria   - 5 /  3  / -9
6. Red         - 5 /  0  / -16
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,887
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 09:04:33 am »
Whilst the final round of Group A runs over the next day, Ill also open up the 14th and final category for people to pick players from. Nobody has to pick a player from the category but its there for people to strengthen their sides if they want.

The pick must be a substitute for another player and your team must represent 11 different categories still with one category designated to each player.


The 14th Category is:

Any player who won a UEFA competition during your inspiration picks final season in a UEFA competition (e.g. European Cup/Champions League, UEFA Cup/Europa League, Cup Winner's Cup, UEFA Super Cup etc.).

For example: If your inspiration pick was Robbie Savage you could choose anyone who won a UEFA competition in 2007-08, since his last game in a UEFA competition was on the 4th October 2007 in the First Leg of the First Round of the UEFA Cup when Blackburn Rovers were knocked out again AE Larisa.

Picks will work on a first come first serve basis.

Teams will be updated from the Quarter Finals onwards if an updated lineup is posted

All other categories are also able to be used in swaps as long as you end up with 11 different categories represented by one player each in your final XIs.

Post picks and swaps in here.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:08:08 am by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 09:44:16 am »
Category 14: Andres Iniesta
2010-11 Champions League final

IN / OUT

INIESTA 14. / DIDA 9.
EDERSON 12. / FABINHO 12.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:47:36 am by NICHOLLS »
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,887
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 09:45:17 am »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Yesterday at 09:44:16 am
Category 14: Andres Iniesta
2010-11 Champions League final

Who are you swapping out?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,579
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 10:07:05 am »
Should've probably had a rule about swapping in players you'd already swapped out. Would have made things a bit more precarious.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:12:51 am by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,579
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 10:20:09 am »
Category 14: Samuel Eto'o - 2008-09 Champions League final

In: Cat. 14 Eto'o, Out: Cat 10. Vieri

In: Cat 10. Totti, Out: Cat 9. Savicevic

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,121
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 10:41:07 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:20:09 am
Category 14: Samuel Eto'o - 2008-09 Champions League final

In: Cat. 14 Eto'o, Out: Cat 10. Vieri

In: Cat 10. Totti, Out: Cat 9. Savicevic

Was considering Eto'o myself!
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,630
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 10:44:18 am »
Ill be knocked out by the next round so probably not worth making any changes now!
Logged

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 11:44:38 am »
If I get through, I think I can make these changes

Helguera (4) -> Stam (2)
Giresse (8 ) -> Deco (14) - 2006 CL winner
Del Piero (10) -> Ribery (10)
Rivaldo (2) -> Figo (4)

Logged

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #656 on: Yesterday at 12:57:20 pm »
Love this. Everyone is nicking everyone else's discards :D (making me wonder whether I should have changed now)
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,579
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #657 on: Yesterday at 01:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 12:57:20 pm
Love this. Everyone is nicking everyone else's discards :D (making me wonder whether I should have changed now)

Haha I was about to say the same  :D

I hope we do this format again sometime. It's a nice way of keeping people engaged and giving hope to teams that didn't get it right in the initial draft. I wouldn't want it for every draft, but definitely a nice change from the usual.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 01:43:18 pm »
Just wait until some teams drop out and their players become available - it'll be carnage  :D
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,579
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #659 on: Yesterday at 01:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 01:43:18 pm
Just wait until some teams drop out and their players become available - it'll be carnage  :D

Oh shit, I forgot about that! When do the floodgates open on that one, Mikey? Can we already take from Group B?

I ask because I forgot Zenga is in DS' team currently  :-X  I can easily sub in another keeper for the interim though.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:57:36 pm by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,121
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #660 on: Yesterday at 01:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 01:55:56 pm
Oh shit, I forgot about that! When do the floodgates open on that one, Mikey? Can we already take from Group B?

I ask because I forgot Zenga is in DS' team currently  :-X  I can easily sub in another keeper for the interim though.

You're avin a mare!
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,887
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #661 on: Yesterday at 02:28:48 pm »
Sorry, I've messed this up a bit, as I hadn't checked that the picks were okay. The player's from teams knocked out are no available to pick so the Ribery and Zenga picks are invalid, as are any picks linked to those picks.

So, as it stands, I think the best thing to do is say that all picks selected from Wullie's onwards are invalid and will be ignored as they all link back to that pick and would not have been possible without it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:34:29 pm by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,121
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #662 on: Yesterday at 02:55:17 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 02:28:48 pm
Sorry, I've messed this up a bit, as I hadn't checked that the picks were okay. The player's from teams knocked out are no available to pick so the Ribery and Zenga picks are invalid, as are any picks linked to those picks.

So, as it stands, I think the best thing to do is say that all picks selected from Wullie's onwards are invalid and will be ignored as they all link back to that pick and would not have been possible without it.

Will the players from teams knocked out ever be available?

Removed my post.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,887
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #663 on: Yesterday at 03:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:55:17 pm
Will the players from teams knocked out ever be available?

Removed my post.

No. I think its best that they are just unavailable to select to avoid too much change being possible.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #664 on: Yesterday at 03:16:15 pm »
I looked through all teams and never noticed Ribery - who on earth would play him on the right  :P

OK, I'll keep my other changes, but keep Del Piero instead of Ribery

Helguera (4) -> Stam (2)
Giresse (8 ) -> Deco (14) - 2006 CL winner
Rivaldo (2) -> Figo (4)


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:19:17 pm by Wullie160975 »
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,579
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #665 on: Yesterday at 03:20:37 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 03:09:27 pm
No. I think its best that they are just unavailable to select to avoid too much change being possible.

Boooo  :D  but fair enough really.

Will have a rethink
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,579
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #666 on: Yesterday at 03:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 03:16:15 pm
I looked through all teams and never noticed Ribery - who on earth would play him on the right  :P

OK, I'll keep my other changes, but keep Del Piero instead of Ribery

Helguera (4) -> Stam (2)
Giresse (8 ) -> Deco (14) - 2006 CL winner
Rivaldo (2) -> Figo (4)

Del Piero is sexier than Ribery anyway. In more than one way  :D

Even though I could also draft Rivaldo, I won't because it would be mean on Draex. Although him ousting Stoichkov is a crime.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,887
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #667 on: Yesterday at 03:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 03:29:26 pm
Del Piero is sexier than Ribery anyway. In more than one way  :D

Even though I could also draft Rivaldo, I won't because it would be mean on Draex. Although him ousting Stoichkov is a crime.

Yeah, I'm going to assume that Draex has made the same changes as they're open to him.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,887
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #668 on: Yesterday at 03:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 03:29:26 pm
Del Piero is sexier than Ribery anyway. In more than one way  :D

Even though I could also draft Rivaldo, I won't because it would be mean on Draex. Although him ousting Stoichkov is a crime.

Feel free to make your changes now. I'll let you go first as you posted first.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,579
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #669 on: Yesterday at 03:46:18 pm »
Okay, take 2

Category switch: Albertini Cat. 6 Academy to Cat. 13 top 25 Club appearances

In: Cat. 12 Chiellini, Out: Cat. 12 Buffon

In: Cat. 6 Toldo, Out: Cat 10. Totti

In: Cat. 10 Zambrotta, Out: Cat. 7 Tassotti

I think that's as good as I can get for now -


Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,121
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #670 on: Yesterday at 03:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 03:29:26 pm
Del Piero is sexier than Ribery anyway. In more than one way  :D

Even though I could also draft Rivaldo, I won't because it would be mean on Draex. Although him ousting Stoichkov is a crime.

Rivaldo just shades it v's Stoichkov who I do love but my dream is a a Brazilian 11 and Neymar and Rivaldo in a fully interchanging, going wide, coming inside front 2 with Zico and Didi rotating in as false 9s.. It's beautiful, pure poetry.

Out - Stoichkov, In - Rivaldo (9. Debut)
Out - Campbell, In - Couto (11. Club cup final)



The Beautiful Game 11..
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:43:30 pm by Draex »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,576
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #671 on: Yesterday at 03:50:08 pm »
Chill out Todd.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,887
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #672 on: Yesterday at 04:14:46 pm »
Out: Andreas Moller (Birth Year), Dino Zoff (Most Apps)

Category change: Raul (Last INT -> UEFA win)

In: Scirea (Most Apps) , Buffon (Last INT)




Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,887
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #673 on: Yesterday at 04:16:58 pm »
Right, think we are back on track now!

Sured up my defence with the all time great Scirea alongside Baresi and Costacurta in front of Buffon, protected by Makelele and De Rossi allowing Panucci and Marcelo to push on. Well balanced midfield and plenty of goals from the front three.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #674 on: Yesterday at 06:42:34 pm »
Catgeory 14 is useless for me. In Beckenbauer's last year Aston Villa won European cup, IFK Goterberg won UEFA Cup and and a very mediocre Barca side won cup winners cup.

I am gonna make a change under Category 13 tho.

Swap Vogts with Lahm.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #675 on: Yesterday at 06:43:11 pm »
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,579
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #676 on: Yesterday at 07:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 06:42:34 pm
Catgeory 14 is useless for me. In Beckenbauer's last year Aston Villa won European cup, IFK Goterberg won UEFA Cup and and a very mediocre Barca side won cup winners cup. 

You don't want Jimmy Rimmer in goal?
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,887
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #677 on: Yesterday at 07:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 06:42:34 pm
Catgeory 14 is useless for me. In Beckenbauer's last year Aston Villa won European cup, IFK Goterberg won UEFA Cup and and a very mediocre Barca side won cup winners cup.

I am gonna make a change under Category 13 tho.

Swap Vogts with Lahm.

Surprised you didnt try argue Bobby Moores triumph in the 1982 European Masters should count! :P
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #678 on: Yesterday at 08:48:28 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 07:55:52 pm
Surprised you didnt try argue Bobby Moores triumph in the 1982 European Masters should count! :P

Don't give me ideas now. May change my mind.  ;D
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,008
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #679 on: Today at 01:03:59 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on July 24, 2023, 12:07:20 pm
It's a pity more teams haven't taken the opportunity to reshuffle and add to their 11s. I reckon Samie could have got himself out of Group A with the addition of Van Dijk and possibly Kluivert up top.

A few others will hopefully take the opportunity in future rounds. Nick can probably create a nasty all-time Liverpool 11 with the recent category additions.

Have a go at mine, BB. Me heads chokah. I thought I was out  :rash Got to get me head back in the game. But how?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17] 18   Go Up
« previous next »
 