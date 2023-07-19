Going to launch the fourth round of the Group B matches shortly.
Whilst they run over the next day, Ill also open up the 13th category for people to pick players from. Nobody has to pick a player from the category but its there for people to strengthen their sides if they want.
The pick must be a substitute for another player and your team must represent 11 different categories still with one category designated to each player.
The 13th Category is:
Any player who is in the all time top 25 appearance makers for the club your inspiration pick represented most in their career.
For example: If your inspiration pick was Robbie Savage you could choose anyone from Leicesters all time top 25 appearance makers, since Leicester was the side Robbie Savage represented most.
Picks will work on a first come first serve basis.
Teams will be updated from Round 5.
Post picks and swaps in here.