The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread

Draex

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #600 on: July 19, 2023, 08:08:07 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on July 19, 2023, 07:45:54 am
Where's the asterisk for Pele, mate? :wave

 ;D
mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #601 on: July 19, 2023, 08:12:37 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on July 19, 2023, 07:45:54 am
Where's the asterisk for Pele, mate? :wave

Pelé (1977)
NICHOLLS

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #602 on: July 19, 2023, 01:18:48 pm
I believe these players are now available:

OUT / IN

Will look at the squads again...
Last Edit: July 19, 2023, 01:40:51 pm by NICHOLLS
mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #603 on: July 19, 2023, 01:22:28 pm
Quote from: NICHOLLS on July 19, 2023, 01:18:48 pm
I believe these players are now available:

OUT / IN

INIESTA - PUYOL (11. FINAL)
RAMOS - AYALA (5. OPPONENT)
MAICON - EVERALDO (6. ACADEMY)
ZE ROBERTO - EMERSON (9. DEBUT CAP)
MARQUINHOS - DANI ALVES (12. LAST WC SQUAD)

Think Dani Alves is taken.
Draex

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #604 on: July 19, 2023, 01:24:19 pm
I've got Ayala as well.
vivabobbygraham

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #605 on: July 19, 2023, 04:25:53 pm
mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 09:34:28 am
Standings after 3 rounds:

Group A   - P / Pt / Df

1. Robbie  - 3 / 9 / 15
2. Nick     - 2 / 6 / 9
3. Nicholls - 3 / 6 / 3
4. Mikey   - 3 / 3 / -4
5. Tubby   - 2 / 3 / -4
6. Samie   - 2 / 0 / -5
7. Wullie   - 3 / 0 / -14

Group B   - P / Pt / Df

1. Max       - 3 / 9 / 10
2. Viva       - 3 / 6 / 6
3. Betty     - 3 / 6 / 4
4. Draex    - 3 / 6 / 2
5. Red       - 3 / 0 / -10
6. Sangria  - 3 / 0 / -12
mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #607 on: Today at 07:31:38 am
Going to launch the fourth round of the Group B matches shortly.

Whilst they run over the next day, Ill also open up the 13th category for people to pick players from. Nobody has to pick a player from the category but its there for people to strengthen their sides if they want.

The pick must be a substitute for another player and your team must represent 11 different categories still with one category designated to each player.


The 13th Category is:

Any player who is in the all time top 25 appearance makers for the club your inspiration pick represented most in their career.

For example: If your inspiration pick was Robbie Savage you could choose anyone from Leicesters all time top 25 appearance makers, since Leicester was the side Robbie Savage represented most.

Picks will work on a first come first serve basis.

Teams will be updated from Round 5.

Post picks and swaps in here.
Draex

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #608 on: Today at 07:58:36 am
Swap in - Gilberto Silva, Swap out - Totti (2. Birth day 1976)
Swap in - Camacho, Swap out - Branco (13. 25 appearances for Real Madrid)

Last Edit: Today at 09:22:45 am by Draex
NICHOLLS

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #609 on: Today at 08:04:13 am
Fingers crossed these are ok...

(OUT) / IN

(XAVI) - A.COLE (2. YEAR OF BIRTH)
(DANRLEI 7. DEBUT SEASON) - XAVI (13. BARCELONA MOST APPEARANCES)
(INIESTA) - C.PUYOL (11. FINAL)
(ZE ROBERTO) - DIDA (9. DEBUT CAP)
(MARQUINHOS) - FABINHO (12. 2022 BRAZIL SQUAD)
Last Edit: Today at 09:06:49 am by NICHOLLS
mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #610 on: Today at 08:11:37 am
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 08:04:13 am
Fingers crossed these are ok...

OUT / IN

(XAVI) - A.COLE (2. YEAR OF BIRTH)
XAVI (13. BARCELONA MOST APPEARANCES)
(INIESTA) - C.PUYOL (11. FINAL)
(ZE ROBERTO) - DIDA (9. DEBUT CAP)
(MARQUINHOS) - FABINHO (12. 2022 BRAZIL SQUAD)

Are you swapping your keeper out for Xavi then to bring in Dida as well?
mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #611 on: Today at 08:44:49 am
Out:
Raffaele Di Fusco (Debut Season)

In:
Dino Zoff (Most Apps)
NICHOLLS

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #612 on: Today at 09:07:12 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:11:37 am
Are you swapping your keeper out for Xavi then to bring in Dida as well?
Yes, Danrlei benched. Xavi in.
mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #613 on: Today at 09:08:29 am
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 09:07:12 am
Yes, Danrlei benched. Xavi in.

Cool, post a lineup and Ill get in for round 5.
Betty Blue

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #614 on: Today at 09:15:18 am
No new players for me sadly. Milan have already been raided. Luck of the draw, but definitely looking on jealously at people able to make wholesale team changes.
Wullie160975

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #615 on: Today at 09:27:40 am
Frey out - Casillas in (I don't think he's taken)

mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #616 on: Today at 09:29:08 am
Draex

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #617 on: Today at 09:30:09 am
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 09:15:18 am
No new players for me sadly. Milan have already been raided. Luck of the draw, but definitely looking on jealously at people able to make wholesale team changes.

This is your karma for the scathing attack on my beautiful team :D
Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #618 on: Today at 09:34:38 am
Can you make multiple changes? So I can basically just go full Liverpoolinteresting.
RobbieRedman

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #619 on: Today at 09:36:21 am
cant see any realistic changes either

if Shevchencko was available - maybe him for Van Persie

Still happy to keep F. De Boer over Van Dijk too. As he fits like a glove in that formation.
Draex

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #620 on: Today at 09:39:51 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:34:38 am
Can you make multiple changes? So I can basically just go full Liverpoolinteresting.

Yep.
Betty Blue

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #621 on: Today at 09:43:10 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:30:09 am
This is your karma for the scathing attack on my beautiful team :D

You shitting your keks and changing it might be my greatest achievement.

Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 09:36:21 am
cant see any realistic changes either

if Shevchencko was available - maybe him for Van Persie

Yeah, I might have fancied Shevchenko too. Though I do love Vieri and think he probably fits better in my set up anyway.
RobbieRedman

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #622 on: Today at 09:47:05 am
Yes, I would prefer Vieri in that lone role too.

Can't believe Draex handed you Buffon

Looks like Nicholls has done a Chelsea too with half the team axed
