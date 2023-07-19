Going to launch the fourth round of the Group B matches shortly.



Whilst they run over the next day, Ill also open up the 13th category for people to pick players from. Nobody has to pick a player from the category but its there for people to strengthen their sides if they want.



The pick must be a substitute for another player and your team must represent 11 different categories still with one category designated to each player.





The 13th Category is:



Any player who is in the all time top 25 appearance makers for the club your inspiration pick represented most in their career.



For example: If your inspiration pick was Robbie Savage you could choose anyone from Leicesters all time top 25 appearance makers, since Leicester was the side Robbie Savage represented most.



Picks will work on a first come first serve basis.



Teams will be updated from Round 5.



Post picks and swaps in here.