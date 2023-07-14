Going to launch the second round of the Group B matches shortly.



Whilst they run over the next day, Ill also open up the 12th category for people to pick players from. Nobody has to pick a player from the category but its there for people to strengthen their sides if they want.



The pick must be a substitute for another player and your team must represent 11 different categories still with one category designated to each player.





The 12th Category is:



Any player who was in the squad at their nations last World Cup appearance.



For example: If your inspiration pick was Robbie Savage you could have picked any player from the Wales 2022 World Cup Squad as Robbie Savage is Welsh and Wales last appeared at a World Cup in 2022.



Picks will work on a first come first serve basis.



Teams will be updated from Round 3.



Post picks and swaps in here.