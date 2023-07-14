« previous next »
The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread

Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #520 on: July 14, 2023, 09:00:11 am
So I dont just get one humiliating defeat and quietly wait for the next draft? I get six?!
Draex

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #521 on: July 14, 2023, 09:09:31 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 14, 2023, 09:00:11 am
So I dont just get one humiliating defeat and quietly wait for the next draft? I get six?!

You v's Tubby is the pick of round 1!
mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #522 on: July 15, 2023, 08:49:13 am
Group A can now change their lineups, until round 2 starts.

Please post lineup changes in here with new lineups and make sure all categories are still represented!
red1977

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #523 on: July 15, 2023, 10:55:04 am
Your front three has got the odd goal in it Max  ;D
Samie

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #524 on: July 15, 2023, 04:57:34 pm
mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #525 on: July 15, 2023, 08:23:51 pm
mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #526 on: July 15, 2023, 10:53:11 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on July 15, 2023, 08:49:13 am
Group A can now change their lineups, until round 2 starts.

Please post lineup changes in here with new lineups and make sure all categories are still represented!

Seems everybody is happy with their drafts! Be interesting to see what moves are made when the new category lands. Ive got a longlist of categories that Im randomising to pick a category each time to ensure I wasnt  advantaged in knowing the categories ahead of time.
mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 08:42:09 am
Round 2 for Group A posted.


All Group B teams can now make changes to their lineups.
vivabobbygraham

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 10:57:45 am


Swapped 5 - Opponents: Essien-Alves
with
9 - International debut: Gabri-Baraja
mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 01:25:53 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:57:45 am


Swapped 5 - Opponents: Essien-Alves
with
9 - International debut: Gabri-Baraja

Good swaps! Looks a stronger team already. Baraja was quality.
vivabobbygraham

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 01:34:10 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 01:25:53 pm
Good swaps! Looks a stronger team already. Baraja was quality.

Cheers, Mikey. Baraja was indeed top drawer...and Dani Alves wasn't bad either! Front 3 to die for with a midfield that oozes craft and guile. The back four is now as good as anything in the draft. Looking to kick on now until the next opportunity to change, though I can't see where at the moment
Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 01:35:54 pm
Missed the option to change! Although they still had to fit the categories didnt they? So is this just one for the indecisive amongst us?
mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 01:37:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:35:54 pm
Missed the option to change! Although they still had to fit the categories didnt they? So is this just one for the indecisive amongst us?

Basically one for those who feel they messed up or just want for try something different with the unpicked players.
Draex

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 03:05:08 pm
Kluivert for Totti? Mmm
Betty Blue

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 04:33:31 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:57:45 am
Swapped 5 - Opponents: Essien-Alves
with
9 - International debut: Gabri-Baraja[/center]

Good changes, Bobby. Wish I'd played your first now  :D  :-X

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:05:08 pm
Kluivert for Totti? Mmm

Downgrade talent wise, but Totti as a number 9 is not ideal either.
Draex

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 04:48:00 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 04:33:31 pm
Good changes, Bobby. Wish I'd played your first now  :D  :-X

Downgrade talent wise, but Totti as a number 9 is not ideal either.

Totti is a false 9 currently, its a very fluid front three in possession.
vivabobbygraham

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #536 on: Yesterday at 10:46:50 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 04:33:31 pm
Good changes, Bobby. Wish I'd played your first now  :D  :-X

Cheers, BB. Went a little early for Essien in my opponents list and after running into late trouble over rb's, it left me struggling hence Gabri. Much better balance in midfield with Baraja, Modri and Griezmann but was desparate for Alves. Back 4 now sorted
mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #537 on: Today at 08:31:05 am
Going to launch the second round of the Group B matches shortly.

Whilst they run over the next day, Ill also open up the 12th category for people to pick players from. Nobody has to pick a player from the category but its there for people to strengthen their sides if they want.

The pick must be a substitute for another player and your team must represent 11 different categories still with one category designated to each player.


The 12th Category is:

Any player who was in the squad at their nations last World Cup appearance.

For example: If your inspiration pick was  Robbie Savage you could have picked any player from the Wales 2022 World Cup Squad as Robbie Savage is Welsh and Wales last appeared at a World Cup in 2022.

Picks will work on a first come first serve basis.

Teams will be updated from Round 3.

Post picks and swaps in here.
NICHOLLS

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #538 on: Today at 09:09:18 am
Substitute OUT:
Rever

Substitute IN:
Lúcio
Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #539 on: Today at 09:10:55 am
Contemplating Trent for Phil Neal but feels a bit sacrilegious. And also people could fairly point out that Trent has never actually played wing back, bar a few games for England maybe.

Im sticking with Steve Sherwood over Pickford!
Draex

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Reply #540 on: Today at 09:13:37 am
Sub in - Ayala (Opponent)
Sub out - Buffon (Opponent)

Sub in - Alisson (final world cup)
Sub out - Luizinho (debut season)
