The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #480 on: Today at 10:08:57 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:45:27 am
Please could someone do the honours for me? Yellow kit in honour of the mighty Hornets!

Sherwood

Bergomi   Ferdinand   Pearce
Neal                                 Young
Ince    De Bruyne

McManaman

Rush   Keegan
hows this?

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #481 on: Today at 10:09:33 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:02:18 am
I'll sort you gents out, 5 minutes.
soz didn't see this i'll leave DS's to you
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #482 on: Today at 10:12:50 am »
Cheers Robbie!

You cant polish a turd, but thanks for trying!
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #483 on: Today at 10:14:13 am »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 10:09:33 am
soz didn't see this i'll leave DS's to you

Ok, neh probs.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #484 on: Today at 10:24:06 am »
How do I transfer my team off buildlineup.com on to here, please?
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #485 on: Today at 10:25:36 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:24:06 am
How do I transfer my team off buildlineup.com on to here, please?
that bit i dont know, so i snip mine, save it, then upload to imgur and get a link to share from there
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #486 on: Today at 10:29:24 am »


This ok DS?
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #487 on: Today at 10:29:57 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:24:06 am
How do I transfer my team off buildlineup.com on to here, please?

Download image (there's a button somewhere), then upload it here: https://imgbb.com/
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #488 on: Today at 11:07:08 am »
Thanks for the tip Tubby!


Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #489 on: Today at 12:29:20 pm »
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #490 on: Today at 12:33:05 pm »


TEAM JOGA BONITO... the beautiful game:
- centrebacks who are good on the ball, dominant in the air and aggressive man-markers. Also a dangerous threat on set pieces.
- fullbacks who attack down the wing overlapping my inverted wingforwards. Possessing solid dribbling/crossing skills. Ze Roberto can play as an inverted fullback too, supporting Lothar and combining with our playmakers.
- a complete midfield, who can control the game through possession, win the ball back quick, both dynamic and expressive. Masters of passing and space awareness.
- versatile wingforwards, who can play on both the wing, centrally or drop deeper (both creative and goalscoring threats). A prolific striker who is a master in the box.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:38:27 pm by NICHOLLS »
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #491 on: Today at 12:48:32 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:29:24 am


This ok DS?
Thank you very much kind sir, thats great.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #492 on: Today at 01:20:32 pm »
Loads of goals there...at both ends. Good team
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #493 on: Today at 01:44:22 pm »
Just waiting on the last pick to come in and the last teams to be posted then Ill draw the groups for the draft, and post the rules for changes.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #494 on: Today at 01:45:59 pm »



Alonso 11


Had lots of choice for most positions including cb where I had the opportunity to draft Hierro who was genuinely Xabi' hero so he is captain also. Had fun doing it. Well in Mikey. This team would give anyone a game. Top side and I commend it to the house
« Last Edit: Today at 04:05:24 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #495 on: Today at 01:48:24 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:29:24 am


This ok DS?

Boss Christmas tree
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #496 on: Today at 01:50:43 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 10:25:36 am
that bit i dont know, so i snip mine, save it, then upload to imgur and get a link to share from there

Ta, mate
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #497 on: Today at 01:51:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:29:57 am
Download image (there's a button somewhere), then upload it here: https://imgbb.com/

thanks, tubby
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #498 on: Today at 01:53:20 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:45:59 pm



Alonso 11


Had lots of choice for most positions. Had fun doing it. Well in Mikey. This team would give anyone a game. Top side and I commend it to the house


No worries. You put together a very good side, should do well.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #499 on: Today at 02:03:06 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 02:06:19 pm by Draex »
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #500 on: Today at 03:36:13 pm »
This is Mbappes best 11 of all time.. Just saying

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #501 on: Today at 03:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:36:13 pm
This is Mbappes best 11 of all time.. Just saying



Lets hope he doesnt go into management! No balance to that team at all.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #502 on: Today at 03:53:45 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 03:39:12 pm
Lets hope he doesnt go into management! No balance to that team at all.

Zidane as the 6 is a bold strategy I'll give him that.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #503 on: Today at 04:00:38 pm »
It's basically a 4-0-1-5
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #504 on: Today at 04:04:05 pm »
Team Maldini. Purple was the only colour the Milan/Juve/Inter lads could agree on.

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #505 on: Today at 04:05:29 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 04:00:38 pm
It's basically a 4-0-1-5

With two leftbacks. At least pick Baresi at CB.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #506 on: Today at 04:11:34 pm »
I can't say anything. Maldini was going to be a CB in my team until I wasn't allowed him  :)
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #507 on: Today at 04:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 04:11:34 pm
I can't say anything. Maldini was going to be a CB in my team until I wasn't allowed him  :)

Of course, he was a great CB too. But I'd argue his peak position was LB. Baresi should always come first for pure CB ability.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #508 on: Today at 04:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:17:33 pm
Of course, he was a great CB too. But I'd argue his peak position was LB. Baresi should always come first for pure CB ability.

I can trust in your vote then!  :P
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #509 on: Today at 04:31:27 pm »
I think we should thank his old man the most.  Elite swimmers!
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #510 on: Today at 06:19:17 pm »
Would people rather 4 groups (3 of 3 and 1 of 4) or 2 groups (1 of 6, the other 7)?
