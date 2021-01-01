« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread  (Read 5296 times)

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,955
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 09:14:51 pm »
I am absolutely fucked for rb now with Maicon AND Salgodo back to back. I thought one of them would be safe. I fucking love this draft. Well in, Mikey, lad  :well
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,151
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 09:16:08 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:14:16 pm
Raffaele Di Fusco, goalkeeper at Napoli in the late 1980s and early 1990s during their glory days.



Ah so anther Sebastien Rossi?  ;D
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,955
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 09:16:38 pm »
The jeopardy comes at the end. Interesting  :thumbup
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,955
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 09:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:11:05 pm
What is a Di Fusco?

Fuscoff ya weirdo
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 09:19:03 pm »
Team Zidane

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:20:36 pm by Wullie160975 »
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,743
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 09:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:16:08 pm
Ah so anther Sebastien Rossi?  ;D

Haha, yeah basically.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,955
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 09:21:34 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 09:19:03 pm
Team Zidane

Sound mate. Who's playing left back? Standard draft question
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,536
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 09:21:50 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:14:51 pm
I am absolutely fucked for rb now with Maicon AND Salgodo back to back. I thought one of them would be safe. I fucking love this draft. Well in, Mikey, lad  :well

What is you leftover category, mate? Maybe I can help  :)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,536
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 09:23:20 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:09:52 pm
My Roberto Baggio XI:



Christ, that's a high line  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,299
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 09:29:15 pm »
How many years drafting and I still cant build a formation.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,743
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 09:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 09:23:20 pm
Christ, that's a high line  :D

Depends where the ball is!
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,955
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 09:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 09:21:50 pm
What is you leftover category, mate? Maybe I can help  :)

Cheers, BB. Bless you, but I'm away from my notes. I think it's international debut. Salgado, Helguerro, couple of others i can't think withput me notes. Gonna have to find a plausible rb. I'll be on it in the morning. Any thoughts in advance will be warmly appreciated.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,536
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 09:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:11:11 pm
Finally someone picks Steve Sherwood in a draft.

I thought he might be related to Tim Sherwood, but alas according to wiki -

"His older brother is John Sherwood, a bronze medallist for hurdles at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. He is now a financial adviser in Grimsby."
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,536
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 09:37:19 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:32:44 pm
Cheers, BB. Bless you, but I'm away from my notes. I think it's international debut. Salgado, Helguerro, couple of others i can't think withput me notes. Gonna have to find a plausible rb. I'll be on it in the morning. Any thoughts in advance will be warmly appreciated.

Just checking now, looks like his debut was at Euro 2004 aginst Russia, so not much there in the opposition. But Spain have Puyol out at RB. Not his best position obviously, but a very decent option for you.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:39:23 pm by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,299
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 09:38:20 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:32:44 pm
Cheers, BB. Bless you, but I'm away from my notes. I think it's international debut. Salgado, Helguerro, couple of others i can't think withput me notes. Gonna have to find a plausible rb. I'll be on it in the morning. Any thoughts in advance will be warmly appreciated.

https://eu-football.info/_match.php?id=26166

Debut here against Ecuador in 2003. Salgado played, subbed at half time for Gabri (was he a right back?).
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,536
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 09:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:38:20 pm
https://eu-football.info/_match.php?id=26166

Debut here against Ecuador in 2003. Salgado played, subbed at half time for Gabri (was he a right back?).

Ah balls, I stand corrected.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,536
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm »
Joaquin played that night. He could play as a right wingback.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,955
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 09:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:38:20 pm
https://eu-football.info/_match.php?id=26166

Debut here against Ecuador in 2003. Salgado played, subbed at half time for Gabri (was he a right back?).

Yeah, mate, that's the one I had. I think Xabi came from the bench? Not got me notes. Fucked without them. Older age, mate. We get there in the end. Maybe BB's is full debut?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,536
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 09:57:16 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:51:05 pm
Yeah, mate, that's the one I had. I think Xabi came from the bench? Not got me notes. Fucked without them. Older age, mate. We get there in the end. Maybe BB's is full debut?

Sadly mine was just lazily reading the first sentence on his wiki in the international section and not seeing his debut in 2003 mentionted further up the page.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,119
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 10:28:42 pm »
I may just have found the most obscure and crap draft pick of some time. A one cap Argentine right back/sweeper who spent most of his career bouncing between the benches of the top Argentine league sides in the 70s.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 10:33:54 pm »
If debut match it can be from either team, so Ulises de la Cruz, formerly of Villa would be an option too.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,299
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 10:35:35 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 10:33:54 pm
If debut match it can be from either team, so Ulises de la Cruz, formerly of Villa would be an option too.

Is that right?! Barnes last cap was the scorpion kick Rene Higuita game.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,743
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 10:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:35:35 pm
Is that right?! Barnes last cap was the scorpion kick Rene Higuita game.

It is yeah for first and last cap categories.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,536
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #463 on: Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm »
A fitting end to a Maldini inspired team with the other great Italian left back. Not sure whether Maldini would consider an Inter legend as his hero though  :D

Now to decide how to set up
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,618
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #464 on: Today at 03:02:41 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:12:20 pm
Knew I could count on your vote.

Got to love a keeper resplendent in red.

True. I certainly think you've got the most interesting team.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 