Raffaele Di Fusco, goalkeeper at Napoli in the late 1980s and early 1990s during their glory days.
What is a Di Fusco?
Ah so anther Sebastien Rossi?
Team Zidane
I am absolutely fucked for rb now with Maicon AND Salgodo back to back. I thought one of them would be safe. I fucking love this draft. Well in, Mikey, lad :well
My Roberto Baggio XI:
Crosby Nick never fails.
Christ, that's a high line
What is you leftover category, mate? Maybe I can help
Finally someone picks Steve Sherwood in a draft.
Cheers, BB. Bless you, but I'm away from my notes. I think it's international debut. Salgado, Helguerro, couple of others i can't think withput me notes. Gonna have to find a plausible rb. I'll be on it in the morning. Any thoughts in advance will be warmly appreciated.
https://eu-football.info/_match.php?id=26166Debut here against Ecuador in 2003. Salgado played, subbed at half time for Gabri (was he a right back?).
Yeah, mate, that's the one I had. I think Xabi came from the bench? Not got me notes. Fucked without them. Older age, mate. We get there in the end. Maybe BB's is full debut?
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]