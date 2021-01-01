I had Virgil as a birthday option but couldn't make it work with the rest of the team.



Yeah, I was surprised you hadn't picked him.Birthday pick done. Sure everyone was fighting for my guyObviously not a shite player by any stretch, but very lacklustre and gave me almost zero flexibility elsewhere. The only other birthday option I had was Maxime Bossis who is picked about as often in drafts as Patrice Evra. All my other options were basically amateur footballers.