Author Topic: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread  (Read 5063 times)

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #400 on: Today at 09:50:59 am »
Transfer window? :D
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #401 on: Today at 09:52:57 am »
I had Virgil as a birthday option but couldn't make it work with the rest of the team.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #402 on: Today at 10:01:03 am »
FYI, I've messaged Drinks Sangria to tell him his swap doesn't stand.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #403 on: Today at 10:01:20 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:52:57 am
I had Virgil as a birthday option but couldn't make it work with the rest of the team.

Yeah, I was surprised you hadn't picked him.

Birthday pick done. Sure everyone was fighting for my guy  :D  Obviously not a shite player by any stretch, but very lacklustre and gave me almost zero flexibility elsewhere. The only other birthday option I had was Maxime Bossis who is picked about as often in drafts as Patrice Evra. All my other options were basically amateur footballers.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #404 on: Today at 10:02:28 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:01:20 am
Yeah, I was surprised you hadn't picked him.

I really tried to make it work but couldn't get the balance right.  Although I'm already stuck with some real stinkers, I guess one more wouldn't have mattered.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #405 on: Today at 10:05:08 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:01:20 am
Yeah, I was surprised you hadn't picked him.

Birthday pick done. Sure everyone was fighting for my guy  :D  Obviously not a shite player by any stretch, but very lacklustre and gave me almost zero flexibility elsewhere. The only other birthday option I had was Maxime Bossis who is picked about as often in drafts as Patrice Evra. All my other options were basically amateur footballers.

Yeah you didn't have the best options. Nasri and McQueen probably the only other contenders.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #406 on: Today at 10:05:49 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:57:24 am
Ronado

If Draex misspells 'Ronado' one more time I think he should be barred from having Zico and Cafu.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #407 on: Today at 10:07:48 am »
My last two picks are a Watford academy graduate and a Watford player from 1981. Im fairly confident that letting DS change his picks wont impact me. :D
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #408 on: Today at 10:07:56 am »
lol Ronlado
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #409 on: Today at 10:10:36 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:07:56 am
lol Ronlado

Not even sure if it's on purpose at this point  ;D
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #410 on: Today at 10:12:36 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:10:36 am
Not even sure if it's on purpose at this point  ;D

;)
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #411 on: Today at 10:22:15 am »
From the way Tubby and DS were talking I thought theyd have a team full of mugs. But sadly not. They both look pretty decent to me.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #412 on: Today at 10:23:16 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:22:15 am
From the way Tubby and DS were talking I thought theyd have a team full of mugs. But sadly not. They both look pretty decent to me.

My last two picks are belters and I can guarantee that no one has ever picked either of them in the history of RAWK drafting.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #413 on: Today at 10:23:44 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:23:16 am
My last two picks are belters and I can guarantee that no one has ever picked either of them in the history of RAWK drafting.

Im fairly certain thatll be the case for me too!
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #414 on: Today at 10:24:44 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:23:44 am
Im fairly certain thatll be the case for me too!

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #415 on: Today at 11:18:27 am »
One of mine may have been, but doubt the other has been.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #416 on: Today at 12:38:51 pm »
Can I leave my pick with someone? I'll be offline for the rest of the afternoon by the looks of it
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #417 on: Today at 12:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:38:51 pm
Can I leave my pick with someone? I'll be offline for the rest of the afternoon by the looks of it

Sure buddy send it to Bonaldo :D
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #418 on: Today at 12:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:43:30 pm
Sure buddy send it to Bonaldo :D

;D

If you hurry up I can pick myself before heading out
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #419 on: Today at 04:06:14 pm »
Changed back to Marzolini and had my picks. Apologies about the delays, my roaming doesnt support the country Im in and if Im not in a cafe with wifi or the hotel, Im not able to pick.

Zenga it is.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #420 on: Today at 04:07:04 pm »
Did I miss my pick? if so, do I have to wait for the last round to catch up?
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #421 on: Today at 04:07:26 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 04:07:04 pm
Did I miss my pick? if so, do I have to wait for the last round to catch up?

If you missed your pick you can jump in whenever and catch up.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #422 on: Today at 04:08:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:07:26 pm
If you missed your pick you can jump in whenever and catch up.

Ok cool. Think I did. Sorry all. will post now.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #423 on: Today at 04:12:13 pm »
Are we on 1 hour or 2 hour time limits at the moment?
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #424 on: Today at 04:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 04:12:13 pm
Are we on 1 hour or 2 hour time limits at the moment?

1 hour for the rest of the draft.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #425 on: Today at 04:37:32 pm »
Look this man has a cool name and won the world cup against one of the best teams of all time. Can't be that bad.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #426 on: Today at 04:47:28 pm »
That Van Persie header was an absolute cracker wasnt it.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #427 on: Today at 05:45:53 pm »
No idea who half these last few picks are  :D

Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:37:32 pm
Look this man has a cool name and won the world cup against one of the best teams of all time. Can't be that bad.

He's good Max, but he's no Hans Segers.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #428 on: Today at 07:49:18 pm »
Skip me again, no one is picking my last guy but I need to do a little research first.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #429 on: Today at 08:10:21 pm »
should we post our teams or is another round to come?
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #430 on: Today at 08:22:30 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 08:10:21 pm
should we post our teams or is another round to come?

Nope go ahead, post them. These teams will be your teams in the first round of group games. After that, between games youll have a chance to change your teams.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #431 on: Today at 08:39:42 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:22:30 pm
Nope go ahead, post them. These teams will be your teams in the first round of group games. After that, between games youll have a chance to change your teams.
cheers mikey

Team Seedorf


Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #432 on: Today at 08:53:10 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 08:39:42 pm
Team Seedorf

Wowza, that's a great side there Robbie!
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #433 on: Today at 08:58:15 pm »
Haha yeah, I might withdraw.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #434 on: Today at 09:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:53:10 pm
Wowza, that's a great side there Robbie!
Cheers BB, luck of the draw really, without Puskas it would be Ngog! I picked him late as I had a feeling (without researching everybody's picks), nobody else had a link to him.

Only real tough decision was drafting Frank De Boer and going with wing backs, rather than his brother or Overmars.
