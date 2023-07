Question - how good was Glenn Hysen?



Good player, who signed for us at an unfortunate moment with Souness coming in and deciding to rip everything up. Possibly he came to us a bit long in the tooth as well (he was 29 when he arrived). But he had a good debut season alongside Hansen and would probably have been remembered better if not for what followed. In our history of CBs, I'd put him easily above anyone from the Evans era but below the likes of Hyppia and Agger. Definitely a solid pick.