I think most will end up with a fairly decent player for their birthday pick to be fair.



Varane, Rep, Makelele, Son, Ferdinand, Stankovic, Vieira, Mattheus is good mix. You've got some good options too.



The hardest categories for a lot will be the Academy and Debut Season ones I think.



The difference if you don't get lucky is a chasm though. You've got two guys with all time greats in Vieira and Matthaus and then Draex stuck with Kewell!I don't mind it though. The whole draft is just a lottery in many ways. Still requires some good research skills, but some teams' destinies were pretty much set in stone from the moment the categories were revealed *cough* Keane *cough*I think like you say the debut season/academy ones are the toughest though. Probably in hindsight it should have been one or the other, and not both. Those with weak academies could probably get away with one duff pick, but not two.