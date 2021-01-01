« previous next »
The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Yesterday at 07:43:53 pm
if you are online and it's your go make it. there is no deadline then. Back in the day we were still going at it at 3 am for fucks sake.  ;D
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Yesterday at 08:10:25 pm
I seem to have an ability to summon Max. Whenever I ask where he is he appears to make his pick. Can I do the same with summoning Colwill to arrive in Liverpool?
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Yesterday at 09:16:07 pm
Also you folks can PM and skip me for my remaining picks. I don't think anyone can, will, or want to pick the players I plan on picking next few rounds.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Yesterday at 09:29:35 pm
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Yesterday at 06:31:07 pm
Then I need to find someone else worth picking rpm the 1981 Watford team.

Spoiler alert - no one!

Surely youve got to go with Luther Blissett. The mans a legend and was also once top scorer in the First Division with 27 in 41!
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Yesterday at 09:33:56 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:29:35 pm
Surely youve got to go with Luther Blissett. The mans a legend and was also once top scorer in the First Division with 27 in 41!

Worth a read for anyone who doesn't know the history behind his legend in Italy -

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luther_Blissett_(pseudonym)
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm
Ooh, Luther. That was the other option but didnt see too much of him.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Yesterday at 10:33:37 pm
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm
Ooh, Luther. That was the other option but didnt see too much of him.

Boss player, Nicky, boy. Luther knew where the net was
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Yesterday at 10:37:19 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:33:37 pm
Boss player, Nicky, boy. Luther knew where the net was

Haha I could yet get himtime for another rethink!
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Today at 01:42:26 am
Mikey, which categories do I have left to do mate? I've lost a bit of track.  ;D
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Today at 07:01:42 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:42:26 am
Mikey, which categories do I have left to do mate? I've lost a bit of track.  ;D

Youve got:

Top 25 most played opponent
Debut season squad member
Played in their first international appearance (either side)
Played in their last international appearance (either side)
A childhood hero (played for their national team when they were 0-10 years old)
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Today at 08:28:25 am
For any future versions of this draft (which I like the premise of), I think the age of childhood hero should be older, maybe 0-14/15 rather than 10. Although I played football before then, I didn't really get into it until I was around 12 and other players may have been the same. Just a minor suggestion.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Today at 08:30:04 am
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 08:28:25 am
For any future versions of this draft (which I like the premise of), I think the age of childhood hero should be older, maybe 0-14/15 rather than 10. Although I played football before then, I didn't really get into it until I was around 12 and other players may have been the same. Just a minor suggestion.

Id also say the birthday needs a tweak as its complete luck you get a decent player or not, and were not talking a slight downgrade were taking like none league level footballers haha.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Today at 09:04:05 am
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 08:28:25 am
For any future versions of this draft (which I like the premise of), I think the age of childhood hero should be older, maybe 0-14/15 rather than 10. Although I played football before then, I didn't really get into it until I was around 12 and other players may have been the same. Just a minor suggestion.

Yeah potentially. This category was their mainly to bring in older generation players that might have otherwise been missed.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:30:04 am
Id also say the birthday needs a tweak as its complete luck you get a decent player or not, and were not talking a slight downgrade were taking like none league level footballers haha.

I think most will end up with a fairly decent player for their birthday pick to be fair.

Varane, Rep, Makelele, Son, Ferdinand, Stankovic, Vieira, Mattheus is good mix. You've got some good options too.

The hardest categories for a lot will be the Academy and Debut Season ones I think.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Today at 09:43:12 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:04:05 am
I think most will end up with a fairly decent player for their birthday pick to be fair.

Varane, Rep, Makelele, Son, Ferdinand, Stankovic, Vieira, Mattheus is good mix. You've got some good options too.

The hardest categories for a lot will be the Academy and Debut Season ones I think.

The difference if you don't get lucky is a chasm though. You've got two guys with all time greats in Vieira and Matthaus and then Draex stuck with Kewell!

I don't mind it though. The whole draft is just a lottery in many ways. Still requires some good research skills, but some teams' destinies were pretty much set in stone from the moment the categories were revealed *cough* Keane *cough*

I think like you say the debut season/academy ones are the toughest though. Probably in hindsight it should have been one or the other, and not both. Those with weak academies could probably get away with one duff pick, but not two.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Today at 09:44:35 am
Yeah I'm laughing at people complaining about the categories.  Picking someone from a smaller footballing nation is a killer.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Today at 09:55:49 am
https://www.nssmag.com/en/sports/19518/birthday-ronaldo-fenomeno

So this is confusing. Ronaldo was born on 18th September but was registered on the 22nd September and to avoid paying a fine, his dad kept his registered birthday as the 22nd September.

I'd just corrected Draex to say Kewell wasn't born on his birthday, but he was, on the registered birthday. Given the confusing mess, I'll let him choose whichever day.

I was confused why he'd picked Kewell as there are some better options, but that's on the 18th. Although even on the 22nd there are better options they've just been picked in the draft by other people already.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:01:53 am by mikey_LFC »
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Today at 10:07:41 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:44:35 am
Yeah I'm laughing at people complaining about the categories.  Picking someone from a smaller footballing nation is a killer.
you must get to pick from the golden age of Jack Charltons Ireland though.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Today at 10:09:13 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:07:41 am
you must get to pick from the golden age of Jack Charltons Ireland though.

Quite.  I also get to pick someone from this classic: https://www.11v11.com/matches/republic-of-ireland-v-oman-31-august-2016-320374/
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Today at 10:13:59 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:55:49 am
https://www.nssmag.com/en/sports/19518/birthday-ronaldo-fenomeno

So this is confusing. Ronaldo was born on 18th September but was registered on the 22nd September and to avoid paying a fine, his dad kept his registered birthday as the 22nd September.

I'd just corrected Draex to say Kewell wasn't born on his birthday, but he was, on the registered birthday. Given the confusing mess, I'll let him choose whichever day.

I was confused why he'd picked Kewell as there are some better options, but that's on the 18th. Although even on the 22nd there are better options they've just been picked in the draft by other people already.

I've swapped, T.Silva was my dream pick but that went some time ago!
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Today at 10:28:47 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:07:41 am
you must get to pick from the golden age of Jack Charltons Ireland though.

Disappointly, France were quite poor in the 70s expect for the odd good player and the one great one (Platini) that someone drafted before me. Another 3-4 years and I would have had a huge amount of choice (from the 84 Euros team onwards).
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Today at 01:48:58 pm
All good. Got my pick in just in time.

I'll be off grid til this evening probably, so skip if it comes back to me before.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Today at 01:55:04 pm
Ah Albertini, I've of the great 'forgotten' players from the golden age of Serie A. Nice pick.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Today at 01:59:55 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:01:42 am
Youve got:

Top 25 most played opponent
Debut season squad member
Played in their first international appearance (either side)
Played in their last international appearance (either side)
A childhood hero (played for their national team when they were 0-10 years old)

Nice one mate.  :wave
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Today at 02:16:43 pm
I have Lman's vote with my Rinus Israel pick.  :D
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Today at 03:26:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:16:43 pm
I have Lman's vote with my Rinus Israel pick.  :D

He has got the look of you to be honest Samie

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Today at 03:52:52 pm
Just not the right skin tone mate.  ;D
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #346 on: Today at 03:53:06 pm »
Today at 03:53:06 pm
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
Today at 03:58:58 pm
Also means you munch on one less Snickers fatso.
