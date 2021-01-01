« previous next »
Betty Blue

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 11:12:11 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:00:44 pm
Maradona made his international debut in the same season as his club debut. Is it fair game to have an international teammate as the pick, or is this limited to his club? The example given suggests club, the wording suggests any teammate from the debut season.

Some of the better pedants of past drafts are banned now so Im looking for RAWK hive mind/think tank here on this one.

I think the implication is that it's for club professional debut, given the Robbie Savage example referred to Crewe. But you're right it's not explicit in the wording. In RAWK drafts past, loopholes like this were readily exploited  :-X



vivabobbygraham

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 11:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:07:12 pm
Awww, how sweet.

I do agree though, it's Mikey's draft so he should have the final day without being pressured by anyone.

All the drafts are fair. Good research required on each. It's not meant to be easy or why bother? Let's crack on, ey?

If I see a team that is more than the sum of its parts and would have played at a higher level than their manager played at, I'm voting for it before a gang of supertstars that were easy to pick with lots of choices





Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 11:23:22 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:19:15 pm
All the drafts are fair. Good research required on each. It's not meant to be easy or why bother? Let's crack on, ey?

I'm not drafting but it's ultimately up to Mikey, the big boss man.



Betty Blue

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 11:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:07:12 pm
I do agree though, it's Mikey's draft so he should have the final day without being pressured by anyone.

Hopefully Mikey doesn't feel pressured. He did ask us for our opinions on it and I think Max made some valid points on what makes this NSAL tournament any more of less a cup than other ones we're familiar with. So far it seems myself, Robbie and Samie are fine with it. Whilst Mikey, Bobby, and Draex aren't. Maybe some others will give their views in the morning. Mikey being boss should obviously have the final say. It's tough running these things, so I don't envy having to make the call.



classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #284 on: Today at 12:22:58 am »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 09:22:43 pm
Edgar Davids
Cat 6



Anyone know what Seedorf said?


mikey_LFC

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #285 on: Today at 06:28:54 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:00:44 pm
Maradona made his international debut in the same season as his club debut. Is it fair game to have an international teammate as the pick, or is this limited to his club? The example given suggests club, the wording suggests any teammate from the debut season.

Some of the better pedants of past drafts are banned now so Im looking for RAWK hive mind/think tank here on this one.

That category is for club players only.



mikey_LFC

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #286 on: Today at 06:43:51 am »
Dont worry, I dont feel pressured. The American system does complicate things given their league ends in a knockout competition. Its structure is very similar to a cup competition so I can see the argument. The reason for having a cup final category rather than any trophy was to limit the picks to a single game rather than a squad, so this does meet the criteria, its also a competitive competition rather than a friendly so again that meets the criteria, the only bit Im unsure of is it being part of the league competition and therefore only containing teams from a single league rather than multiple leagues whether domestic or continental. I dont blame Max for trying to pick from it, its a smart pick, and given I cant find a strict definition or what a cup competition is that strictly excludes this and hole that draws a line under it.

I blame the Americans for not being able to put up with a competition that does end in a single big event!



Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #287 on: Today at 09:12:59 am »
Ive finally managed to draft long-time favourite Fernando Redondo. Him and Toninho is quite the base in midfield.



Blundellsands Clink

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #288 on: Today at 09:18:35 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:12:59 am
Ive finally managed to draft long-time favourite Fernando Redondo. Him and Toninho is quite the base in midfield.

Same academy no less. And heres me thinking the best I can choose is Ashley Young!


Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #289 on: Today at 09:22:38 am »
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Today at 09:18:35 am
Same academy no less. And heres me thinking the best I can choose is Ashley Young!
I was surprised by just how good Argentines Juniors academy was - I could probably make a better XI out of their youth products than I actually can within the confines of the draft rules.

Im off to the airport soon, can I leave my next pick or two with someone please?



Draex

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #290 on: Today at 09:29:00 am »
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Today at 09:18:35 am
Same academy no less. And heres me thinking the best I can choose is Ashley Young!

Ronaldo's debut season squad.. :D


mikey_LFC

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #291 on: Today at 09:36:11 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:22:38 am
I was surprised by just how good Argentines Juniors academy was - I could probably make a better XI out of their youth products than I actually can within the confines of the draft rules.

Im off to the airport soon, can I leave my next pick or two with someone please?

Yeah that's fine, send them over to me.



vivabobbygraham

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #292 on: Today at 10:14:52 am »
Made a booby with my last pick so am rectifying it




Blundellsands Clink

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #293 on: Today at 10:16:47 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:14:52 am
Made a booby with my last pick so am rectifying it

Areola?


mikey_LFC

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #294 on: Today at 11:37:22 am »
From this next round of picks onwards there will be a two hour limit for picks before it moves onto the next person. That will run between 8am and 10pm UK time. Obviously people are welcome to pick at a faster rate and if they have missed their pick they can catch up at any time.



vivabobbygraham

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #295 on: Today at 11:43:12 am »




red1977

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #296 on: Today at 04:23:39 pm »
Is it my go?.


Draex

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #297 on: Today at 04:24:25 pm »


RobbieRedman

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #298 on: Today at 04:40:14 pm »
Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, commonly known as Kaká
Cat 4











Draex

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #299 on: Today at 04:44:14 pm »
Wrong thread Robbie lad.


RobbieRedman

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #300 on: Today at 04:48:14 pm »
fucks sake, all that effort as well  ;D


classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #301 on: Today at 04:49:39 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 04:40:14 pm
Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, commonly known as Kaká
Cat 4







Evra was such a scumbag, truly scummy effort to schumacher Kaka there. That's muay thai, not football

Not the first time he's hit his own CB trying to hurt a player that's shown him up


Draex

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #302 on: Today at 04:50:21 pm »
Well recovered!


RobbieRedman

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #303 on: Today at 04:53:01 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:49:39 pm
Evra was such a scumbag, truly scummy effort to schumacher Kaka there. That's muay thai, not football

Not the first time he's hit his own CB trying to hurt a player that's shown him up
he made a pigs ear out that challenge didn't he

makes Kaka's effort look even sweeter


RobbieRedman

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #304 on: Today at 04:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:50:21 pm
Well recovered!
cheers mate, hopefully I have screwed one or two over at least with that pick, because I sure have some issues now in the next rounds


Draex

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #305 on: Today at 05:05:12 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 04:54:35 pm
cheers mate, hopefully I have screwed one or two over at least with that pick, because I sure have some issues now in the next rounds

Haha Mr Carlos shafted me from round one ;)


Blundellsands Clink

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #306 on: Today at 05:12:44 pm »
Can I get some opinions please. Ill be needing to pick Watfords greatest academy star, Ashley Young (no laughing).

Should I play him as a wing back (could have a back 3 of Bergomi, Ferdinand and Pearce)? Or a flat back 4 with Ash wide left in a 442 or some variance thereof? Impacts my next few selections but hes my only viable academy option so kind of stuck with him!


tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #307 on: Today at 05:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Today at 05:12:44 pm
Can I get some opinions please. Ill be needing to pick Watfords greatest academy star, Ashley Young (no laughing).

Should I play him as a wing back (could have a back 3 of Bergomi, Ferdinand and Pearce)? Or a flat back 4 with Ash wide left in a 442 or some variance thereof? Impacts my next few selections but hes my only viable academy option so kind of stuck with him!

Either works.  He was a good winger, but not amazing.  And he's been a very good wingback, but a lot of that is his experience.  I'd lean towards wingback.



Draex

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #308 on: Today at 05:17:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:15:31 pm
Either works.  He was a good winger, but not amazing.  And he's been a very good wingback, but a lot of that is his experience.  I'd lean towards wingback.

Aslong as there are no birds around.


Blundellsands Clink

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #309 on: Today at 05:21:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:15:31 pm
Either works.  He was a good winger, but not amazing.  And he's been a very good wingback, but a lot of that is his experience.  I'd lean towards wingback.

Yeah, possibly. Would mean Phil Neal as right wing back which would be a bit alien to him it sure he could make it work. Think I can get the best out of one or two others using that formation too.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,933
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #310 on: Today at 05:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Today at 05:12:44 pm
Can I get some opinions please. Ill be needing to pick Watfords greatest academy star, Ashley Young (no laughing).

Should I play him as a wing back (could have a back 3 of Bergomi, Ferdinand and Pearce)? Or a flat back 4 with Ash wide left in a 442 or some variance thereof? Impacts my next few selections but hes my only viable academy option so kind of stuck with him!

The thing about him is he is flexible so why make a decision on him now? He's played all over the shop and the good drafters will accept that even though he's shite he's versatile
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,078
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #311 on: Today at 05:47:19 pm »
Nick goes through more name changes than a drag queen.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,710
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #312 on: Today at 06:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Today at 05:12:44 pm
Can I get some opinions please. Ill be needing to pick Watfords greatest academy star, Ashley Young (no laughing).

Should I play him as a wing back (could have a back 3 of Bergomi, Ferdinand and Pearce)? Or a flat back 4 with Ash wide left in a 442 or some variance thereof? Impacts my next few selections but hes my only viable academy option so kind of stuck with him!

Id be going down the keeper route if I were you, to be honest. David James gets a bad wrap but he had 53 caps for England and won a few trophies, plus goalkeepers arent concentrated on much in drafts anyway.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,502
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #313 on: Today at 06:06:25 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:00:16 pm
Id be going down the keeper route if I were you, to be honest. David James gets a bad wrap but he had 53 caps for England and won a few trophies, plus goalkeepers arent concentrated on much in drafts anyway.

Nick also has to take someone from Watford's illustrious 1981-82 campaign for Barnes' debut season though. Fairly sure he'll be using his keeper there!

Definitely got the rough end of the stick with the academy he was dealt here.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Blundellsands Clink

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,255
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #314 on: Today at 06:31:07 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:00:16 pm
Id be going down the keeper route if I were you, to be honest. David James gets a bad wrap but he had 53 caps for England and won a few trophies, plus goalkeepers arent concentrated on much in drafts anyway.

Then I need to find someone else worth picking rpm the 1981 Watford team.

Spoiler alert - no one!
Logged

Online Blundellsands Clink

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,255
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #315 on: Today at 06:32:47 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 05:45:32 pm
The thing about him is he is flexible so why make a decision on him now? He's played all over the shop and the good drafters will accept that even though he's shite he's versatile

So I can sort my next few picks.

If I go three at the back (not a huge fan) I tend to think of it in the mid 90s Liverpool team with two in CM, a free role and two strikers.

Could I have two CMs, two AMs and a lone striker?
Logged
