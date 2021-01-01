Dont worry, I dont feel pressured. The American system does complicate things given their league ends in a knockout competition. Its structure is very similar to a cup competition so I can see the argument. The reason for having a cup final category rather than any trophy was to limit the picks to a single game rather than a squad, so this does meet the criteria, its also a competitive competition rather than a friendly so again that meets the criteria, the only bit Im unsure of is it being part of the league competition and therefore only containing teams from a single league rather than multiple leagues whether domestic or continental. I dont blame Max for trying to pick from it, its a smart pick, and given I cant find a strict definition or what a cup competition is that strictly excludes this and hole that draws a line under it.



I blame the Americans for not being able to put up with a competition that does end in a single big event!