The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread

Can I check for point 6 that they don't have to have come through the academy at the same time, just that they also came through the same academy?
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 04:46:59 pm
Can I check for point 6 that they don't have to have come through the academy at the same time, just that they also came through the same academy?

Yep that's correct.
Another question - as they don't appear in their team, can we choose another players inspiration in our team?
Hands off Fatso's Robbie Keane mate.
The player's born on Roberto Baggio's birthday are going to lose me this draft haha, they're not bad players but they're vote killers on here!
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 04:51:14 pm
Another question - as they don't appear in their team, can we choose another players inspiration in our team?

No, they're picked and will not be playing in any side.
Bloody hell, I'm just going to pick an obvious teammate now and do a deep research later.
I am literally going to end up picking a really shit Ireland team with a couple of ringers.
Who's fault is that you fat fucker?
Who's fault is that you fat fucker?
Who's fault is that you fat fucker?

Fair point.
I think I might've fucked this.
I think I might've fucked this.

If you make even a vaguely passable side, you'll have my vote Tubster.

These categories are a lot crueler than I imagined. Lots of crossover too, which makes it tricky. Think I'm glad just to be watching this one  :D
There are 2 categories that I found only 1 selection that I'd even heard of (and one of those is better known as a manager than a player - to me at least)
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 05:17:59 pm
There are 2 categories that I found only 1 selection that I'd even heard of (and one of those is better known as a manager than a player - to me at least)

You should try picking players from Ireland vs Oman in 2016.  I've heard of about half the Irish players.
Ive fucked it then. Unless Watford had a much better academy than Id realised.

Always wanted to pick Kenny Jackett in a draft.
For these 3 categories...

"9. Anyone who played in your inspiration pick's International Debut (For Robbie Savage this would be anyone who played in the game between Wales and Albania on the 15th November 1995)

10. Anyone who played during your inspiration pick's final International cap (For Robbie Savage this would be anyone who played in the game between Wales and Poland on the 13th October 2004)

11. Anyone who played in a club cup final with your player, so major domestic cup finals and european finals, they don't have to have won the final (For Robbie Savage this would mean picking any member of the Leicester City side's who played in either the 1999 or 2000 cup final)."

Does it include both teammates AND opponents?
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 05:25:49 pm
For these 3 categories...

"9. Anyone who played in your inspiration pick's International Debut (For Robbie Savage this would be anyone who played in the game between Wales and Albania on the 15th November 1995)

10. Anyone who played during your inspiration pick's final International cap (For Robbie Savage this would be anyone who played in the game between Wales and Poland on the 13th October 2004)

11. Anyone who played in a club cup final with your player, so major domestic cup finals and european finals, they don't have to have won the final (For Robbie Savage this would mean picking any member of the Leicester City side's who played in either the 1999 or 2000 cup final)."

Does it include both teammates AND opponents?

9 and 10 are teammates and opponents but 11 is just teammates.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:22:09 pm
Ive fucked it then. Unless Watford had a much better academy than Id realised.

Always wanted to pick Kenny Jackett in a draft.

Im sure theyll be some Watford academy graduates that surprise you, most academies have produced a couple of decent players.
Not a fan of this guy?
Ive fucked it then. Unless Watford had a much better academy than Id realised.

Always wanted to pick Kenny Jackett in a draft.

Not a fan of this guy?



I wanted a Jacket and they bought me a Gilet.
Does Real Sociedad B constitute Xabi's professional debut season? His first team debut was one game in copa del rey then he went out on loan
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 06:46:37 pm
Does Real Sociedad B constitute Xabi's professional debut season? His first team debut was one game in copa del rey then he went out on loan

I make his debut game vs CD Logrones 1st Dec 1999, so itd be anyone in the 1999-2000 squad for Real Sociedad.
That Birthday picks a belter, Mark Fish the stand out my list.
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:57:35 pm
I make his debut game vs CD Logrones 1st Dec 1999, so itd be anyone in the 1999-2000 squad for Real Sociedad.

Yeah, cheers Mikey. That was the copa del rey game. That makes sense the whole season otherwise I'd have had one game to pick from
Pain in the arse question, but are there any official sources or recognised sources to fairly refer to that cover all bases? if you check the hight of players for example you will get different as per what you get with a google. Transfermarkt covers most things, do we revert to that to confirm if in doubt or have to provide proof?
