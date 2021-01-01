For these 3 categories...



"9. Anyone who played in your inspiration pick's International Debut (For Robbie Savage this would be anyone who played in the game between Wales and Albania on the 15th November 1995)



10. Anyone who played during your inspiration pick's final International cap (For Robbie Savage this would be anyone who played in the game between Wales and Poland on the 13th October 2004)



11. Anyone who played in a club cup final with your player, so major domestic cup finals and european finals, they don't have to have won the final (For Robbie Savage this would mean picking any member of the Leicester City side's who played in either the 1999 or 2000 cup final)."



Does it include both teammates AND opponents?

