Exactly this, it's fine as long as theirfamilies aren't affected. Who cares about nameless murdered and raped women? That money looks real good and buys lovely tinted glasses, no suffering visible.



Hi mate. You just got erroneously and unfairly accused of xenophobia for pointing out examples of child brides in SA in the transfer thread, but it got locked so you can't defend yourself (not that you need to).Just wanted to share this source to show that the law changing of age marriage consent to 18 (child protection law) only came into fruition in 2019, and under it you're right that it's still possible for young girls to be married off (subject to approval from a panel..)hopefully the poster was just mistaken rather than being malicious