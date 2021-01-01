« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs  (Read 20234 times)

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,634
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 10:40:18 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on July  3, 2023, 08:11:03 pm
They're all filthy rich, the last thing any of them need is more money. This is just absolute gluttony.

To some, it's about acquiring as much as they can, while they can, wherever they can. 
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,775
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 11:04:46 pm »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #402 on: Today at 12:06:49 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 11:04:46 pm
https://twitter.com/GoalscorerC/status/1676135541312503808

No use posting links to Twitter to the many on here who don't have an account.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,007
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #403 on: Today at 12:52:00 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 02:01:46 pm
A rich person found an easy way to get more rich, don't know what people were expecting. Amazing how many here are separated from reality.

No one here is separated from reality by calling out soul sellers contributing to the death of this sport

Are you just supposed to say nothing about awful things that happen then?

This sport was fine since 1863, a few rule changes here and there to upset the auld arses, but nothing to really threaten it

Then 1992 and sky came along. The first warning shot across the bows. Then along came abramovic, strike 2 and now the Saudis who have a tier system of tyranny in the sport developing all on their own

You, like a few others might just shrug and think 'oh well'. I suppose it depends on your moral compass

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,076
  • Ground Control
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #404 on: Today at 12:56:17 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:06:49 am
No use posting links to Twitter to the many on here who don't have an account.

It's a screencap of an image Richard Keys posted from his phone (regarding Stevie's appointment) that also shows the photos he's shared with Andy Gray. To no one's surprise, misogynistic, transphobic and one of Mirror Sport that has a large article about City proclaiming, "We have done nothing at all wrong".

Pretty par for the course with this dickhead.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,007
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #405 on: Today at 12:59:43 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:06:49 am
No use posting links to Twitter to the many on here who don't have an account.

Keys and Gray celebrating Gerrard with each other only to leave all their old screen shots at the bottom for the world to see, including rating women by their breast size

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #406 on: Today at 01:07:58 am »
Richard keys is an irrelevant fucking c*nt. Just an all round horrible human being.

Im seeing Firmino going to saudi confirmed? At least he ll stop scoring against us for a couple of years, until we meet al ahli in the new revamped bigger and better than ever champions league.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,936
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #407 on: Today at 06:50:51 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 12:56:17 am
It's a screencap of an image Richard Keys posted from his phone (regarding Stevie's appointment) that also shows the photos he's shared with Andy Gray. To no one's surprise, misogynistic, transphobic and one of Mirror Sport that has a large article about City proclaiming, "We have done nothing at all wrong".

Pretty par for the course with this dickhead.

Any pics of his daughter's best mate?
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,775
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #408 on: Today at 07:04:45 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:06:49 am
No use posting links to Twitter to the many on here who don't have an account.
I don't have an account either.
Logged

Online S.Red please

  • SerbianRed ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,908
  • Penny Lane there is a barber showing photographs
    • HFSG
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #409 on: Today at 07:21:19 am »
Astounds me people think that because someone gets rich and has millions they should hold the moral high ground and reject even more generational wealth. Theres no such thing as enough money. If the Saudis were offering regular jobs to all us regular every day workers at the same salary increase / period of time as footballers most of the country would be flocking there. If you want to make a stand fair play, but I feel like theres a lot of hypocrisy in this thread and its easy to say this & that knowing youll never be presented with the decision.
Logged
Justice for the 96.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,936
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #410 on: Today at 07:41:23 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 07:21:19 am
Astounds me people think that because someone gets rich and has millions they should hold the moral high ground and reject even more generational wealth. Theres no such thing as enough money. If the Saudis were offering regular jobs to all us regular every day workers at the same salary increase / period of time as footballers most of the country would be flocking there. If you want to make a stand fair play, but I feel like theres a lot of hypocrisy in this thread and its easy to say this & that knowing youll never be presented with the decision.

But they don't and they never will, they target what we're interested in and buy that instead, that is the whole concept of sportswashing
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,280
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #411 on: Today at 07:45:08 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 07:21:19 am
Astounds me people think that because someone gets rich and has millions they should hold the moral high ground and reject even more generational wealth. Theres no such thing as enough money. If the Saudis were offering regular jobs to all us regular every day workers at the same salary increase / period of time as footballers most of the country would be flocking there. If you want to make a stand fair play, but I feel like theres a lot of hypocrisy in this thread and its easy to say this & that knowing youll never be presented with the decision.

Speak for yourself. Not every person is motivated by money alone, a lot of through our own lives know there is more important things than money. As for the rest of your post that's just a crass excuse to justify people chasing after money. You get to a point when more money means nothing anyway. 
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online S.Red please

  • SerbianRed ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,908
  • Penny Lane there is a barber showing photographs
    • HFSG
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #412 on: Today at 08:05:18 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:45:08 am
Speak for yourself. Not every person is motivated by money alone, a lot of through our own lives know there is more important things than money. As for the rest of your post that's just a crass excuse to justify people chasing after money. You get to a point when more money means nothing anyway.

Of course theres things more important than money. Im not saying thats the most important thing, family comes before anything for me. If I had a young family or kids settled in schools etc. I wouldnt be leaving. However it wouldnt be for me making some kind of moral stance and I feel its a bit easy to throw judgement at footballers for it knowing well never need to make that call ourselves. As for getting to a point where money means nothing, have you got to this point yet? When is it?
Logged
Justice for the 96.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,588
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #413 on: Today at 08:12:50 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 08:05:18 am
Of course theres things more important than money. Im not saying thats the most important thing, family comes before anything for me. If I had a young family or kids settled in schools etc. I wouldnt be leaving. However it wouldnt be for me making some kind of moral stance and I feel its a bit easy to throw judgement at footballers for it knowing well never need to make that call ourselves. As for getting to a point where money means nothing, have you got to this point yet? When is it?

Is that a difficult decision for footballers? Maybe Im incapable of empathy as I dont have tens of millions in the bank, but its really not hard to turn down money from a despot. All of those moving have enough money accumulated that their great grand children will live in comfort without needing to work.

Its easy to throw moral judgements at footballers because theyre making a terribly immoral decision from a position of total financial security. As Ive said elsewhere, I turned down lucrative work in Qatar/emirates for moral reasons. Im not a millionaire and that money actually wouldve been transformative.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #414 on: Today at 08:15:17 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 07:21:19 am
Astounds me people think that because someone gets rich and has millions they should hold the moral high ground and reject even more generational wealth. Theres no such thing as enough money. If the Saudis were offering regular jobs to all us regular every day workers at the same salary increase / period of time as footballers most of the country would be flocking there. If you want to make a stand fair play, but I feel like theres a lot of hypocrisy in this thread and its easy to say this & that knowing youll never be presented with the decision.

Guess we are fucked then and will have to replace Alisson, Trent, Virg, Ibou, Robbo, Thiago, Hendo, Mo, Diaz, Diogo etc this summer as no one will turn down "generational wealth".
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #415 on: Today at 08:16:23 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 07:21:19 am
Astounds me people think that because someone gets rich and has millions they should hold the moral high ground and reject even more generational wealth. Theres no such thing as enough money. If the Saudis were offering regular jobs to all us regular every day workers at the same salary increase / period of time as footballers most of the country would be flocking there. If you want to make a stand fair play, but I feel like theres a lot of hypocrisy in this thread and its easy to say this & that knowing youll never be presented with the decision.

Honestly mate, people turn down better money on principle all the time. It happens in every walk of life, and I'm amazed if you don't know someone who's made a decision to earn less but do something better with their life. It's so baselessly cynical to make the assumptions you have done and is quite clearly undermined by people choosing to be doctors, nurses, teachers, charity workers and all the myriad things people CHOOSE to do for less money to create a decent society.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,280
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #416 on: Today at 08:16:44 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 08:05:18 am
Of course theres things more important than money. Im not saying thats the most important thing, family comes before anything for me. If I had a young family or kids settled in schools etc. I wouldnt be leaving. However it wouldnt be for me making some kind of moral stance and I feel its a bit easy to throw judgement at footballers for it knowing well never need to make that call ourselves. As for getting to a point where money means nothing, have you got to this point yet? When is it?

So people need to stop making excuses for footballers, why is it that we think they should get this protection from issues like this because they are footballers? They have as much insight as the rest of us into what goes on in the world, nothing wrong with asking them to look at the bigger picture, rather than just thinking about their bank balance. As for me, I had a rethink about my life generally at the last lock down. I realised so many things I was doing was out of expectation rather than me really wanting to do them. So, I cut down a huge part of the spending. I'm not saying that people don't need money obviously, just that we live in a very material world, and I didn't need any of that anymore. Since then, I have more time for friends and family and I'm a lot happier all round.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #417 on: Today at 08:21:45 am »
Suspect that win for Saudi Arabia against Argentina instigated this. Piqued interest for the decision makers I suspect and now its full bore with the sportswashing. Whats interesting is PIF only have 4 of the teams, so there could be a hierarchy that develops. It really is a shame the country is run by absolute c*nts because its a naturally beautiful country that Id love to visit if everything was equal. Alas, it isnt.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,483
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #418 on: Today at 08:34:21 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:50:51 am
Any pics of his daughter's best mate?

You mean his wife
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online S.Red please

  • SerbianRed ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,908
  • Penny Lane there is a barber showing photographs
    • HFSG
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #419 on: Today at 08:57:03 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:15:17 am
Guess we are fucked then and will have to replace Alisson, Trent, Virg, Ibou, Robbo, Thiago, Hendo, Mo, Diaz, Diogo etc this summer as no one will turn down "generational wealth".

What on earth are you going on about  ;D Who said no one will turn it down? Quote the post please where nobody will turn down generational wealth is said. Im saying we shouldnt expect footballers to hold the moral high ground about it when most wouldnt themselves, just because theyre already rich.
Logged
Justice for the 96.

Online leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,111
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #420 on: Today at 08:57:21 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 07:21:19 am
Theres no such thing as enough money.

You have been thoroughly brainwashed or you have a sickness my friend.  Really hope you can break out of that mindset at some point.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,195
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #421 on: Today at 09:00:33 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 07:21:19 am
Astounds me people think that because someone gets rich and has millions they should hold the moral high ground and reject even more generational wealth.


Really though. Projection perhaps. It should not astound you at all, we are not talking someone scraping by on benefits here. The Saudi regime has a terrible record and dismembering journalists isn't going to make a payoff sweet for everyone.

Quote
There’s no such thing as enough money.


Citation? There are studies that show both sides of this, but specific studies saying there is a threshold exist and have been established for years

2010 paper 'High income improves evaluation of life but not emotional well-being'
https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.1011492107

You are offering a truism as de facto. I am suggesting the truth is likely more personal than any one study suggests but there are and always will be exceptions to the Money Beats Soul rule.

I dispute your claim as not accurate enough.

Quote
If the Saudis were offering regular jobs to all us regular every day workers at the same salary increase / period of time as footballers most of the country would be flocking there. If you want to make a stand fair play, but I feel like there’s a lot of hypocrisy in this thread and it’s easy to say this & that knowing you’ll never be presented with the decision.

Here I agree with you just because I largely think this country has sold out morally although that's at odds with my probably biased perception that Liverpool is a cultural holdout for better values. It proves nothing though.

Let's also get something out in the open. Whenever someone has a go at a famous person, sportsman, something well known etc. There's always someone who goes 'well, you can't judge. You haven't done it yourself'

That's patently absurd. Like if you were served a bad meal, your opinion is invalid as you're not a chef while you're shitting your guts out. It is a form of moral cowardice - to bar some things from discussion. Why even watch football if you yourself are not a skilled footballer?

For that reason your complaint that people who will never face the option must be silent is absurd. Good little consumer, don't worry about this. I've heard it off the corrupt all my life. 'Don't worry about this, you wouldn't understand'

I see the lack of Saudi investment in my life as a great success. It will never be on the table for me. I reject in the most profound sense that it qualifies anything.

You say 'it'll never be offered' as if it is some grand prize only for the elite. This is particularly backwards. It would not be a welcome opportunity. It isn't something to aim for.

To live in a world where someone both does something surprisingly unpleasant AND they're ringfenced from criticism by anyone but cronies in the same position = that's corruption pal
« Last Edit: Today at 09:05:03 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Online S.Red please

  • SerbianRed ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,908
  • Penny Lane there is a barber showing photographs
    • HFSG
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #422 on: Today at 09:00:46 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:12:50 am
Is that a difficult decision for footballers? Maybe Im incapable of empathy as I dont have tens of millions in the bank, but its really not hard to turn down money from a despot. All of those moving have enough money accumulated that their great grand children will live in comfort without needing to work.

Its easy to throw moral judgements at footballers because theyre making a terribly immoral decision from a position of total financial security. As Ive said elsewhere, I turned down lucrative work in Qatar/emirates for moral reasons. Im not a millionaire and that money actually wouldve been transformative.

In your case Id say youre absolutely fine to judge if youve genuinely turned down life changing money on the basis of morals and how you perceive the world should be. Personally I dont feel like working in Saudi Arabia is a totally immoral decision all together but thats a conversation for a different day.
Logged
Justice for the 96.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,806
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #423 on: Today at 09:03:10 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 07:21:19 am
Astounds me people think that because someone gets rich and has millions they should hold the moral high ground and reject even more generational wealth. Theres no such thing as enough money. If the Saudis were offering regular jobs to all us regular every day workers at the same salary increase / period of time as footballers most of the country would be flocking there. If you want to make a stand fair play, but I feel like theres a lot of hypocrisy in this thread and its easy to say this & that knowing youll never be presented with the decision.

You must have somehow missed the other similar sportswashing threads like this where people on here have been presented with that decision - and turned down that money from Saudi/Qatar etc - despite not being set up for life like Fowler, Gerrard, and Firmino already are, many times over.

Also, how is some fans are calling out players who are set up life many times over... for then taking the sportswashed, human-rights abusing, torturing and child executioners money and being a part of that project of aims to deflect their appalling treatment and actions to their own citizens, 'astounding' for you?

Maybe a little more reading on here... about fellow Reds, Liverpool as a city, and the club... and less being 'astounded', accusing others of speaking up as 'hypocrisy', and of 'holding a moral high ground'... when you've jumped in two footed and proven yourself wrong on this, yes?
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online S.Red please

  • SerbianRed ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,908
  • Penny Lane there is a barber showing photographs
    • HFSG
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #424 on: Today at 09:04:55 am »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 08:57:21 am
You have been thoroughly brainwashed or you have a sickness my friend.  Really hope you can break out of that mindset at some point.

My mindset is one of the reasons I live a very happy & good life mate. Thank you for your concern but dont worry about me mate, Im good  :)
Logged
Justice for the 96.
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 