Astounds me people think that because someone gets rich and has millions they should hold the moral high ground and reject even more generational wealth.

Quote

There’s no such thing as enough money.

Quote

If the Saudis were offering regular jobs to all us regular every day workers at the same salary increase / period of time as footballers most of the country would be flocking there. If you want to make a stand fair play, but I feel like there’s a lot of hypocrisy in this thread and it’s easy to say this & that knowing you’ll never be presented with the decision.



Really though. Projection perhaps. It should not astound you at all, we are not talking someone scraping by on benefits here. The Saudi regime has a terrible record and dismembering journalists isn't going to make a payoff sweet for everyone.Citation? There are studies that show both sides of this, but specific studies saying there is a threshold exist and have been established for years2010 paper 'High income improves evaluation of life but not emotional well-being'You are offering a truism as de facto. I am suggesting the truth is likely more personal than any one study suggests but there are and always will be exceptions to the Money Beats Soul rule.I dispute your claim as not accurate enough.Here I agree with you just because I largely think this country has sold out morally although that's at odds with my probably biased perception that Liverpool is a cultural holdout for better values. It proves nothing though.Let's also get something out in the open. Whenever someone has a go at a famous person, sportsman, something well known etc. There's always someone who goes 'well, you can't judge. You haven't done it yourself'That's patently absurd. Like if you were served a bad meal, your opinion is invalid as you're not a chef while you're shitting your guts out. It is a form of moral cowardice - to bar some things from discussion. Why even watch football if you yourself are not a skilled footballer?For that reason your complaint that people who will never face the option must be silent is absurd. Good little consumer, don't worry about this. I've heard it off the corrupt all my life. 'Don't worry about this, you wouldn't understand'I see the lack of Saudi investment in my life as a great success. It will never be on the table for me. I reject in the most profound sense that it qualifies anything.You say 'it'll never be offered' as if it is some grand prize only for the elite. This is particularly backwards. It would not be a welcome opportunity. It isn't something to aim for.To live in a world where someone both does something surprisingly unpleasant AND they're ringfenced from criticism by anyone but cronies in the same position = that's corruption pal