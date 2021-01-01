Cry more.
Hey Bobby, Robbie et Al, Saudi Arabia recently imprisoned a young woman for 30 years. Her crime was criticising the Neom megacity project on Twitter as it was causing displacement of people from their homes.
UN rights experts denounce planned Saudi executions of megacity opponentsThree members of Huwaitat tribe face execution, reportedly for opposition to Neom projectUN rights experts have denounced the pending execution of three members of a Saudi tribe, reportedly in connection with their opposition to a planned Red Sea megacity.Three members of the Huwaitat tribe, which inhabits the desert area in north-western Saudi Arabia where the crown prince Mohammed bin Salmans $500bn (£400bn) futuristic megacity is under construction, face the imminent risk of execution, more than a dozen independent experts warned.Despite being charged with terrorism, they were reportedly arrested for resisting forced evictions in the name of the Neom project and the construction of a 170km linear city called The Line, they said in a statement.https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/03/un-rights-experts-denounce-planned-saudi-executions
