Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs

Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Dead sport

Might not be arsed much longer with it in truth
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Hey Bobby, Robbie et Al, Saudi Arabia recently imprisoned a young woman for 30 years. Her crime was criticising the Neom megacity project on Twitter as it was causing displacement of people from their homes.
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:05:29 am
Dead sport

Might not be arsed much longer with it in truth

It really is shit these days isnt it.
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes

Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:11:48 am
Hey Bobby, Robbie et Al, Saudi Arabia recently imprisoned a young woman for 30 years. Her crime was criticising the Neom megacity project on Twitter as it was causing displacement of people from their homes.

She's somewhat lucky.

Quote
UN rights experts denounce planned Saudi executions of megacity opponents

Three members of Huwaitat tribe face execution, reportedly for opposition to Neom project

UN rights experts have denounced the pending execution of three members of a Saudi tribe, reportedly in connection with their opposition to a planned Red Sea megacity.

Three members of the Huwaitat tribe, which inhabits the desert area in north-western Saudi Arabia where the crown prince Mohammed bin Salmans $500bn (£400bn) futuristic megacity is under construction, face the imminent risk of execution, more than a dozen independent experts warned.

Despite being charged with terrorism, they were reportedly arrested for resisting forced evictions in the name of the Neom project and the construction of a 170km linear city called The Line, they said in a statement.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/03/un-rights-experts-denounce-planned-saudi-executions
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
