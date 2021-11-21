Maybe it's because I don't or won't ever have the opportunity to earn the kind of money that these players will earn making a living in Saudi Arabia but these aren't some half bit players that couldn't earn good money elsewhere. They are multi millionaires who can still play at a high level and money isn't really an issue, they'd make good money wherever they went.



I guess what I'm trying to say is having already made a fortune I don't see the appeal of playing over there. It's more money than you can ever realistically spend and whilst you could say that the money can guarantee the future for generations of your family to come there's no guarantees in life. You could all get wiped out in a car crash, it's just very short sighted for me.