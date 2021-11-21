« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs  (Read 13409 times)

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,973
  • kopite
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #280 on: Today at 03:09:21 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 02:47:30 pm
If it wasn't for Liverpool I'd be long gone away from football by now. I expect it's like that for many people.

Gave up on footy years ago....and hardly follow us now either, reckon loads will still be tuning in to the same old shite next season though....followed by the same old moans and complaints about the modern day game and the laughable disgraceful farce it's become.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,349
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #281 on: Today at 03:14:46 pm »
Classic Nick mate  ;D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,500
  • Dutch Class
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #282 on: Today at 04:03:08 pm »
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,748
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #283 on: Today at 04:16:14 pm »
According to the Echo, Bobby is also on his way to the Saudi League too, just pending a medical  :butt
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,880
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #284 on: Today at 04:39:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:16:14 pm
According to the Echo, Bobby is also on his way to the Saudi League too, just pending a medical  :butt

Footballer taking the huge cash offer shocker  ;D
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,136
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #285 on: Today at 04:54:23 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:16:14 pm
According to the Echo, Bobby is also on his way to the Saudi League too, just pending a medical  :butt
I believe it's been mentioned in here  https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325807.msg14422000#msg14422000
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,748
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #286 on: Today at 06:06:44 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:39:19 pm
Footballer taking the huge cash offer shocker  ;D

I know Im just stupid enough to think people like him had some morals, being a dedicated Christian and all that.

Are players allowed to make the sign of the cross there?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,891
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #287 on: Today at 06:40:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:06:44 pm
I know Im just stupid enough to think people like him had some morals, being a dedicated Christian and all that.

Are players allowed to make the sign of the cross there?
Only just before they get their heads hacked off with a sword.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,987
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #288 on: Today at 06:44:33 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:16:14 pm
According to the Echo, Bobby is also on his way to the Saudi League too, just pending a medical  :butt

Cnut
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,880
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #289 on: Today at 08:09:30 pm »
Bobby's thread now been deleted  ;D
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,847
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #290 on: Today at 08:11:31 pm »
Poor from Bob, very very poor.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #291 on: Today at 09:12:17 pm »
Maybe it's because I don't or won't ever have the opportunity to earn the kind of money that these players will earn making a living in Saudi Arabia but these aren't some half bit players that couldn't earn good money elsewhere. They are multi millionaires who can still play at a high level and money isn't really an issue, they'd make good money wherever they went.

I guess what I'm trying to say is having already made a fortune I don't see the appeal of playing over there. It's more money than you can ever realistically spend and whilst you could say that the money can guarantee the future for generations of your family to come there's no guarantees in life. You could all get wiped out in a car crash, it's just very short sighted for me.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,987
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #292 on: Today at 09:50:04 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 09:12:17 pm
Maybe it's because I don't or won't ever have the opportunity to earn the kind of money that these players will earn making a living in Saudi Arabia but these aren't some half bit players that couldn't earn good money elsewhere. They are multi millionaires who can still play at a high level and money isn't really an issue, they'd make good money wherever they went.

I guess what I'm trying to say is having already made a fortune I don't see the appeal of playing over there. It's more money than you can ever realistically spend and whilst you could say that the money can guarantee the future for generations of your family to come there's no guarantees in life. You could all get wiped out in a car crash, it's just very short sighted for me.

We follow a sport where virtually nobody has morals that's the issue. Our goalkeeper is a supporter of a fascist for christ sake.

Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,136
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #293 on: Today at 09:59:35 pm »
I came to the conclusion a few year ago that I was a fucking mug worshiping celebrities be they actors, musicians, sportsmen/women or whatever.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 