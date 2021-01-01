Its not as complex as you think though - if you got a million today you could invest it fairly boringly to return 4-5% per year, especially now that interest rates are back to a normal range. That would give you an income of £40-50k, and leaves the million untouched.



I do wonder what the finances of these guys look like once they retire. If they followed a plan like that they could conceivably have like £100m worth of assets sitting about and be bringing in millions a year without working at all. I mean Fowler definitely has all sorts of income streams and while I really admire his work ethic, youd think hed want to be a bit more discerning about whether he needs to always take up the very best offer.



I get that, although not sure I'd bank on 4-5% interest across a life time. I was more cutting it back to its simplest form to suggest a million to spend across a lifetime wasn't masses, if that's all your relying on and depending on your age.I don't like him going there, but as far as appointments go it probably makes more sense than anyone else going there, given that he has shown a willingness to manage all over the world. He's talked about having an interest to get back into coaching in the past and from the sounds of it, he has not had many offers at all. It'd be different if his inbox was filled with offers, but given that it clearly wasn't I think it's more likely than other moves to Saudi that this is genuinely in the interest of progressing his career, and whilst he's no doubt getting paid a pretty penny for it, it's a bit different to a Neves, Benzema or Kante, who would have had plenty of other opportunities.