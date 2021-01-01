« previous next »
Offline JRed

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 06:30:14 pm
So they have even bought God now

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66058178
So disappointing.
Just more proof that rich footballers actually dont give a shit, its only really the fans that are bothered/ have morals.
Offline rob1966

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 06:30:14 pm
So they have even bought God now

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66058178



Robbie lad, for fucks sake :no

Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:26:04 pm
I think 10M is the figure where you could have an amazing life and not have to worry about money if you were mid 30s.

It probably wouldnt be a hugely extravagant life though obviously a very comfortable one & one that is beyond the vast majority of people.

It wouldn't be living in a mansion in an exclusive part of California/London/ name another exclusive area with the associated security and a huge range of cars, etc.. You need to be in the 100M type range to have that and not work.

Im not trying to defend the footballers here. Having 10M in the bank is beyond most peoples comprehension. Bit like most people, footballers probably get accustomed to the money. There will always be a better house, newer car, expensive watch etc.  that you can spend your money on. That would seem unnatural to most but its because the starting point is different. Its like buying a 500k 4 bed house house and 5 years later saying you want a 5 bed house at 1M and justifying moving to a better paid job to do so. Human nature to always want more and for a number of people that equates to more money and things.

You don't actually have to spend any of the £10 million though. A good accountant will make sure that the money works for you and never gets spent. £8 million in a 1 year fixed earns £456,000 pa before tax, around about £38k a month, the mortgage on a £4m house is about £15k a month, you never pay cash for anything, everything goes on credit cards.
Online BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:51:05 pm
You must have expensive tastes  ;)

I could live very comfortably on a million.  A million is more than enough.  I've never been one for chasing money though.  It's the route of all evil.
Same here mate, £1million is ample to last me the rest of my life . . . then again I don't want no super cars nor mansions in exotic locations. A 2 bedroom bungalow up in the Highlands of Scotland will do me just fine.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 06:30:14 pm
So they have even bought God now

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66058178

Think I'm done with this sport now.

It's gone isn't it...
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 06:30:14 pm
So they have even bought God now

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66058178

Going to have to change his nickname.

Very poor reflection of his coaching skills if he's hooking up with a team who finished 11th in the KSA 2nd Division.
Online Egyptian36

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Really expected them to go for someone more experienced since they are now owned by one of the largest companies in the world.


Good for him. He will earn lots of money and a good city to live in for a year or two.
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Brozovic to Al Nassr almost a done deal.
Online Henry Kissinger

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Bit surprised to see Firmino has gone there too. Thought he would have preferred something a bit more challenging.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:51:05 pm
You must have expensive tastes  ;)

I could live very comfortably on a million.  A million is more than enough.  I've never been one for chasing money though.  It's the route of all evil.

Surely that depends how old you are? Without doing the complex calculations of interest etc and assuming that its a million to spend over the course of the rest of your life, then a 20 year old who lives to 80 would have £1,388 to spend per month. Thats currently not going to leave a lot of change off the mortgage costs of a two bed bungalow in the highlands if you take Pauls plan for example. It certainly doesnt leave scope for living very comfortably Id say.

Even if its for half that time, youd barely crack the mean wage in the country. Sure you can live on that amount but it could not fund a much more than an average lifestyle.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 07:11:49 pm
Same here mate, £1million is ample to last me the rest of my life . . . then again I don't want no super cars nor mansions in exotic locations. A 2 bedroom bungalow up in the Highlands of Scotland will do me just fine.

Same  :)

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:30:03 am
Surely that depends how old you are? Without doing the complex calculations of interest etc and assuming that its a million to spend over the course of the rest of your life, then a 20 year old who lives to 80 would have £1,388 to spend per month. Thats currently not going to leave a lot of change off the mortgage costs of a two bed bungalow in the highlands if you take Pauls plan for example. It certainly doesnt leave scope for living very comfortably Id say.

Even if its for half that time, youd barely crack the mean wage in the country. Sure you can live on that amount but it could not fund a much more than an average lifestyle.

Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:52:12 pm
Seriously.  A million is enough to buy a property somewhere and get another two homes with rental income, you're then set for life.

Plenty of time to work part time, volunteer or do some community involvement, if you'd so wish.  Even learn some crafts, a trade, or pursue some study.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Jota of Celtic going to Saudi Arabia now, 24 years old and a very tidy player too, could have been a decent acquisition for a mid to lower table Premier league team, but he's chased the cash, which is a shame.
Offline Iska

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:30:03 am
Surely that depends how old you are? Without doing the complex calculations of interest etc and assuming that its a million to spend over the course of the rest of your life, then a 20 year old who lives to 80 would have £1,388 to spend per month. Thats currently not going to leave a lot of change off the mortgage costs of a two bed bungalow in the highlands if you take Pauls plan for example. It certainly doesnt leave scope for living very comfortably Id say.

Even if its for half that time, youd barely crack the mean wage in the country. Sure you can live on that amount but it could not fund a much more than an average lifestyle.
Its not as complex as you think though - if you got a million today you could invest it fairly boringly to return 4-5% per year, especially now that interest rates are back to a normal range. That would give you an income of £40-50k, and leaves the million untouched.

I do wonder what the finances of these guys look like once they retire. If they followed a plan like that they could conceivably have like £100m worth of assets sitting about and be bringing in millions a year without working at all. I mean Fowler definitely has all sorts of income streams and while I really admire his work ethic, youd think hed want to be a bit more discerning about whether he needs to always take up the very best offer.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:33:52 am
Plenty of time to work part time, volunteer or do some community involvement, if you'd so wish.  Even learn some crafts, a trade, or pursue some study.

Anecdotally, from travelling around rural south west Scotland for work: Ive met a lot of English people whove moved here with much less of a retirement bonus, but enjoyed the benefits of the differences in property prices. They seem to throw themselves into the local community and become driving forces to get things done, where the locals are apathetic. A nice (bigger) house and a nest egg allows them to do good things after retirement.
Online BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:58:55 pm
Think I'm done with this sport now.

It's gone isn't it...
The beautiful game as we knew and loved it is never coming back and it sickens me to my very core.

I hate it, all of it can't fucking stand it.
Offline JRed

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 09:15:52 am
The beautiful game as we knew and loved it is never coming back and it sickens me to my very core.

I hate it, all of it can't fucking stand it.
Understandable with whats happened to your club. A lot of us are feeling very similar to you, next worse thing to being taken over by these despots is having to compete with them. Im so close to completely giving up on the game myself. Never thought I would feel this way about football, Ive loved it all my life. But its just being systematically destroyed.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:27:28 am
Understandable with whats happened to your club. A lot of us are feeling very similar to you, next worse thing to being taken over by these despots is having to compete with them. Im so close to completely giving up on the game myself. Never thought I would feel this way about football, Ive loved it all my life. But its just being systematically destroyed.

Open your eyes mate.  It's not just his club, it's the whole damn thing!  The money that's swimming around all sport now is obscene and disgusting!

Football was rotten long before the Saudis bought Newcastle.
Offline JRed

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:31:33 am
Open your eyes mate.  It's not just his club, it's the whole damn thing!  The money that's swimming around all sport now is obscene and disgusting!

Football was rotten long before the Saudis bought Newcastle.
I know that, but this is the final straw now.
The premier league itself is obscene , but that was mainly due to fans continuing to pay the ever increasing costs of watching games, both in person and on sky. So it was just supply and demand.
The despots have now destroyed the competition, they are destroying golf and any other sport that takes their fancy. It is the final straw.
Offline slaphead

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 09:15:52 am
The beautiful game as we knew and loved it is never coming back and it sickens me to my very core.

I hate it, all of it can't fucking stand it.

It's sad to say and see, but you're right Paul. It's gone too far now to pull back. More allegation of cheating from Man City yesterday, no one cares. I'm not sure about anyone but my whatsapp group with my mates, there is a mixture of Liverpool, Utd, Celtic and Everton fans. Couple of years ago the stick was flying, during every match or in between games. For years. Now, no one even bothers, its all just so false and its hard to relate to anyone in the game
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: Iska on Today at 08:49:38 am
Its not as complex as you think though - if you got a million today you could invest it fairly boringly to return 4-5% per year, especially now that interest rates are back to a normal range. That would give you an income of £40-50k, and leaves the million untouched.

I do wonder what the finances of these guys look like once they retire. If they followed a plan like that they could conceivably have like £100m worth of assets sitting about and be bringing in millions a year without working at all. I mean Fowler definitely has all sorts of income streams and while I really admire his work ethic, youd think hed want to be a bit more discerning about whether he needs to always take up the very best offer.

I get that, although not sure I'd bank on 4-5% interest across a life time. I was more cutting it back to its simplest form to suggest a million to spend across a lifetime wasn't masses, if that's all your relying on and depending on your age.

I don't like him going there, but as far as appointments go it probably makes more sense than anyone else going there, given that he has shown a willingness to manage all over the world. He's talked about having an interest to get back into coaching in the past and from the sounds of it, he has not had many offers at all. It'd be different if his inbox was filled with offers, but given that it clearly wasn't I think it's more likely than other moves to Saudi that this is genuinely in the interest of progressing his career, and whilst he's no doubt getting paid a pretty penny for it, it's a bit different to a Neves, Benzema or Kante, who would have had plenty of other opportunities.
Offline rob1966

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:31:33 am
Open your eyes mate.  It's not just his club, it's the whole damn thing!  The money that's swimming around all sport now is obscene and disgusting!

Football was rotten long before the Saudis bought Newcastle.

In his particular case though, he stopped going due to Ashley and when he got his dream of him leaving, it was a despotic regime who took them over, meaning he cannot return to SJP, as he will not support that regime.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:12:43 am
In his particular case though, he stopped going due to Ashley and when he got his dream of him leaving, it was a despotic regime who took them over, meaning he cannot return to SJP, as he will not support that regime.

Yeah.  It was proper shite that.

I guess it would've been like us kicking out the two twats, and then getting a sportswasher in their place.
Offline Iska

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
In retrospect its slightly amazing that that *didnt* happen. £200m for an actual elite club. How fortunate that it wasnt quite clear enough that the City project was going to work, so there wasnt a queue yet to get a piece of the action.
Online thaddeus

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Fowler can fuck right off.  What a prick.

He's already shown beyond any reasonable doubt that he's a crap manager and he's not taken charge of a second division Saudi Arabian side to relaunch his career.  It's just a jolly and a few more million in the bank for a lad that's already raking it in from being a landlord.

Still, it lets Al-Qadsiah put out tweets like this:
Quote from: https://twitter.com/qadisiyah1967/status/1674404894323744769
Robbie Fowler. One of the most famous players in Liverpool and the English Premier League. Coach for Qadisiyah.
Online KlurgenJopp

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Give him a break, he only owns 100 properties and is really struggling with the cost of living.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:38:20 pm
Fowler can fuck right off.  What a prick.

He's already shown beyond any reasonable doubt that he's a crap manager and he's not taken charge of a second division Saudi Arabian side to relaunch his career.  It's just a jolly and a few more million in the bank for a lad that's already raking it in from being a landlord.

Still, it lets Al-Qadsiah put out tweets like this:

Massive arsehole. Fuck him i hope he fails miserably
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:18:39 pm
Vardy tells Saudis to "Do one!"

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/29/jamie-vardy-rejects-saudi-arabia-move-after-interest-from-khaleej-fc
How could he realistically move there with that creature he's married to?, she'd have them both beheaded inside a week.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:21:59 pm
How could he realistically move there with that creature he's married to?, she'd have them both beheaded inside a week.

Chat shit, get hanged.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:25:38 pm
Chat shit, get hanged.
Lovely stuff.
