Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Reply #200 on: Today at 01:41:27 am
May l offer a contrarian view perhaps from the perspective of Arabs? The collective west has colonised large parts of the rest of the world, including Arab lands, and has an atrocious track record with respect to exploitation, human rights, fucking with their domestic politics etc. for power and profit. To this day, a lot of these places ares still struggling to overcome some these legacy issues either due to their own incompetence or the economic structures that have been imposed on them by their erstwhile colonial masters. Tough shit, l hear some of you say.

Well now, people like the Saudis and others are using their resource wealth to fuck with the systems in western nations and these nations cry foul. Are the Arabs, Chinese and others entitled to say, Tough shit? Just throwing it out there.
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Reply #201 on: Today at 06:33:23 am
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 01:41:27 am
I think the last nation that should cry foul about conquering and colonising are the Saudis lol
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Reply #202 on: Today at 07:52:17 am
Saudi Araidia m I rite??!!1111
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Reply #203 on: Today at 07:55:39 am
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 01:41:27 am
Historical or current colonisation is shit. It's will never be for the sole benefit of the of the local/native residents.

Quote
"The policy or practice of acquiring full or partial political control over another country, occupying it with settlers, and exploiting it economically"
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Reply #204 on: Today at 08:33:02 am
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 01:41:27 am
I certainly wouldn't be as arsed about this league with its four clubs owned by the state, if the Saudis weren't also trying to do the same in the Premier League.
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Reply #205 on: Today at 08:58:41 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:52:17 am
Saudi Araidia m I rite??!!1111

Boooooooooooooooooooo
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Reply #206 on: Today at 09:36:01 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:52:17 am
Saudi Araidia m I rite??!!1111

I for one bow down to our new misogynistic, homophobic tyrannical overlords. Meet the new boss and all that
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Reply #207 on: Today at 10:38:14 am
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 01:41:27 am
Well they can say that if they like, but Im not sure what you think follows from it?  That theres a case for for us holding up our hands and conceding our game to them?
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Reply #208 on: Today at 10:52:41 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:11:50 am
FIFA have confirmed the 2023 Club World Cup will take place in Jeddah. Man City will travel to Saudi Arabia to play in the seven-team tournament.

(Source: FIFA)

Sneak peak at the new trophy.

