May l offer a contrarian view perhaps from the perspective of Arabs? The collective west has colonised large parts of the rest of the world, including Arab lands, and has an atrocious track record with respect to exploitation, human rights, fucking with their domestic politics etc. for power and profit. To this day, a lot of these places ares still struggling to overcome some these legacy issues either due to their own incompetence or the economic structures that have been imposed on them by their erstwhile colonial masters. Tough shit, l hear some of you say.



Well now, people like the Saudis and others are using their resource wealth to fuck with the systems in western nations and these nations cry foul. Are the Arabs, Chinese and others entitled to say, Tough shit? Just throwing it out there.