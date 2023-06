If SA want to buy up all the best talent and mercenaries I wouldn't really mind. Our own leagues in Europe might become less competitive but they would be cleaner and more honest. And any player fucking off to SA won't be playing CL footie anytime soon - not unless they can crowbar their way into the competition with a massive wedge of cash to UEFA.



The problem is they want to own everything. They're trying to buy the fucking continent as a means of political leverage. And the corrupt bastards at the top are happy to let them do it. They want the very souls of all the leagues in Europe, so that ultimately the only good players in the world are only playing for the Sportswashers.



This isn't like Pele and a few other big names playing in the US in the 70s. The dirty blood money of the oil states can prop up this lark almost indefinitely, unless governments intervene and enshrine protections in law. But like I said, they're in on it. Ultimately they'll have the money and it will be their successors' problem.