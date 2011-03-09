« previous next »
Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs

Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Apologies if there's already a thread on this, but I couldn't see one on the first page. Just a lot of threads mentioning what's going on there and how it relates to European clubs (i.e. Chelsea being bailed out of their potential upcoming financial woes by receiving large sums of cash for their players from Saudi teams).

Ronaldo and Benzema are already in their league, Gerrard has agreed to coach one of the teams, and the following players are either on their way there, were previously linked (but have turned it down), or are still subject to a proposal, per multiple reports:

Messi
Mahrez
Gundogan
Kante
Koulibaly
Lukaku
Ziyech
Mendy
Lloris
De Gea
Lewandowski
Firmino
Aubameyang
Modric
Ramos
Busquets
Sanchez
Zaha
Alba
Verratti
Neves
Moutinho
Icardi
Dembele
Dybala
Dzeko

Absolute staggering numbers coming out with regards to how much they're willing to pay in terms of wages. Obviously an investment into their league and a case of sports-washing ahead of their World Cup bid. Find it crazy PIF are essentially bankrolling all the deals and the four main clubs. From what I've read, they agree on everything with the player and then leave it up to the player to decide which team they'd like to join. The equivalent would be Sunak and the government agreeing to sign Vinicius Jr for 200m, completely funded by the taxpayer/state, and then telling the player to take their pick from United, Liverpool, City and Arsenal.

All getting a bit bonkers.
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:18:11 pm »
If its what is needed for people to wake up and realise the game is being destroyed, then so be it. No one gave a shit about the city and Newcastle takeovers, or the imminent one at man utd.
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:31:35 pm »
Two thoughts on this that I havent seen elsewhere:

1. If this is whats happeningSaudi not just poaching the top level of the game, but the wider Gulf also turning our top level into a managed vassal leagueits slightly surprising that Liverpool didnt attract any interest when we were up for sale six months ago.

2. Its difficult to imagine any sanctions on City in the face of this. There wont even be any point giving their treble a mental asterisk, all trophies are going to look like that shortly.
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:36:06 pm »
Maybe they will make £50m bids for Adrian and Phillips so we can afford Mbappe?

It wont be long before these c*nts control the game. We better just try and enjoy the next couple of years cos it wont be long now.
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:46:42 pm »
On the first point, fuck knows. On the 2nd, until recently I was pretty confident that Manchester City would face consequences but my optimism has certainly lessened somewhat.
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:48:53 pm »
Their F1 racetrack is shit.

The clubs they've bought are shit (including Newcastle and Chelsea)

They've made boxing shit

They've made golf shit

Their human rights is shit.
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:51:51 pm »
Haha no chance is Man City going to face any consequences at all apart from a fine now that they are the media darlings having won the treble as such brave underdogs.
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:52:19 pm »
What really annoys me about these states is they are willing to pump billions at already mega rich sports stars but still employ slaves to build their stadiums and cities and treat them like shit.
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:54:30 pm »
How long before we see revisionist history talking about Pele and US Soccer etc. from the usual shills in the press trying to justify it.
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:54:52 pm »
Thanks - saved me typing...
