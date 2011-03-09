Apologies if there's already a thread on this, but I couldn't see one on the first page. Just a lot of threads mentioning what's going on there and how it relates to European clubs (i.e. Chelsea being bailed out of their potential upcoming financial woes by receiving large sums of cash for their players from Saudi teams).



Ronaldo and Benzema are already in their league, Gerrard has agreed to coach one of the teams, and the following players are either on their way there, were previously linked (but have turned it down), or are still subject to a proposal, per multiple reports:



Messi

Mahrez

Gundogan

Kante

Koulibaly

Lukaku

Ziyech

Mendy

Lloris

De Gea

Lewandowski

Firmino

Aubameyang

Modric

Ramos

Busquets

Sanchez

Zaha

Alba

Verratti

Neves

Moutinho

Icardi

Dembele

Dybala

Dzeko



Absolute staggering numbers coming out with regards to how much they're willing to pay in terms of wages. Obviously an investment into their league and a case of sports-washing ahead of their World Cup bid. Find it crazy PIF are essentially bankrolling all the deals and the four main clubs. From what I've read, they agree on everything with the player and then leave it up to the player to decide which team they'd like to join. The equivalent would be Sunak and the government agreeing to sign Vinicius Jr for 200m, completely funded by the taxpayer/state, and then telling the player to take their pick from United, Liverpool, City and Arsenal.



All getting a bit bonkers.