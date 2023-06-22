« previous next »
No more Martin Tyler

Re: No more Martin Tyler
June 22, 2023, 08:55:46 pm
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
June 22, 2023, 09:17:01 pm
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on June 22, 2023, 08:55:46 pm
Good riddance to bad rubbish.

It's still unwatchable while Neville dominates the coverage.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
June 22, 2023, 09:29:39 pm
Quote from: Fromola on June 22, 2023, 09:17:01 pm
It's still unwatchable while Neville dominates the coverage.

Yep agreed Sky have given him and his lapdog the green light to yap away about Saudi.

Sky scared of losing rights is my guess.

They are getting what they deserve moaned about ESL all because Dazn were getting the rights and not them.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
June 26, 2023, 01:00:42 am
Changes not always for the best if you look at Sam Matterface replacing Clive Tyldesley, That said Martin Tyler is a decade past his best & Peter Drury deserves his chance.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Yesterday at 07:11:33 pm
Quote from: Fromola on June 22, 2023, 09:17:01 pm
It's still unwatchable while Neville dominates the coverage.

Very true.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Yesterday at 09:50:22 pm
He will probably end up with those other dogs keys and grey on the Arab channel..
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Yesterday at 09:58:08 pm
Quote from: B0151? on June 19, 2023, 10:50:01 am
Is there a commentator about that is universally liked and no one has a problem with? I'm not sure

But Tyler was exceptionally bad these past few years that's for sure. Hyping up big moments is the bare minimum and he wasn't even capable of that. Anyone an improvement in that regard.

These days i'm not sure any commentator is universally liked.

Back in the day John Motson & Barry Davies, were universally liked, maybe add in Brian Moore, & Clive Tyldesley, they also did their homework before the match they commentated on too, reading up on stats, player injuries, & any player to look out for, not sure that the case anymore.

ITV binned Clive Tyldesley for Sam Twatterface. :butt
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Yesterday at 11:18:17 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:58:08 pm
These days i'm not sure any commentator is universally liked.

Back in the day John Motson & Barry Davies, were universally liked, maybe add in Brian Moore, & Clive Tyldesley, they also did their homework before the match they commentated on too, reading up on stats, player injuries, & any player to look out for, not sure that the case anymore.

ITV binned Clive Tyldesley for Sam Twatterface. :butt

What did you think of Tony Gubba?

Hugh Johns was a favourite of mine.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Today at 12:31:47 am
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 11:18:17 pm
What did you think of Tony Gubba?

Hugh Johns was a favourite of mine.

I'm not to familiar with Tony Gubba's commentary, he was always behind Motson & Davies in the pecking order at the BBC, so i don't remember the matches he did cover.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Today at 02:02:57 am
He filled in a couple of times for Clive Tyldesley/Gary Bloom on Radio City in the 80's, this is while he worked for Granada and the ITV network, was very strange back then to hear 'Martin Tyler, for Radio City Sport at Anfield (Or Goodison Park)" when he was already a very well established national TV commentator. That reminds me that I even remember DJ Phil Easton trying his hand at reporting a couple of matches when he usually presented the programme on a Saturday afternoon as a sideline to DJ'ing his Rock programme on the station.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Today at 06:14:31 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 19, 2023, 08:55:57 am
One of the best things about this is Tyler doesn't get a final game and a big send off that he properly would have milked (and to be fair after 30 years of service he probably deserved something, if I didn't dislike him).

Just you wait until a tribute is shown first game of the season, followed by a 180 minute special on the Tyler years
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Today at 06:43:44 am
Quote from: lfcthekop on June 17, 2023, 12:20:25 pm
This guy had martin tyler summed up.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyQ5SxLR11g&t=129s
;D Cant believe I've never seen that before. Absolutely brilliant, and exactly how I imagine Tyler looked for all those goals. If any another team scored that Beneteke overhead kick, he'd have been doing laps of the commentators gantry.

He's definitely been by far the worst of a very average bunch over the years, compared to legends like Motson and Tyldesley.

I've often thought commentators play it safe far too often, and I wish we'd occassionally get one of those Spanish /Portuguese/South America commentators drafted in who go apeshit when either team scores (Gooooooooooooal..........gogogogooooooooal !!).

But my favourite is Ray Hudson who clearly just loves football, and comes up with brilliant metaphors for every good move or goal. We should get him on PL games, and also bin off dullards like Lineker/Shearer/Jenas from Match of the Day and get people with passion instead...

https://youtu.be/4TP74zX5JZM
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Today at 08:36:30 am
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 11:18:17 pm
What did you think of Tony Gubba?

Had a lot of lookalikes.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Today at 09:29:24 am
I love Tyldesley now, but let's not forget he was accused of massive Manc bias in the 90s and 2000s on ITV, likely because they won every week.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Today at 09:30:42 am
Every single sports commentator, co-comm, presenter and pundit should be Clockwork Orange-d to watch hours of Richie Benaud to learn how the best did it.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Today at 09:32:35 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:31:47 am
I'm not to familiar with Tony Gubba's commentary, he was always behind Motson & Davies in the pecking order at the BBC, so i don't remember the matches he did cover.

Thing is then the commentary was just that, a commentary and not some opinionated snide rant.

You know a commentator, like a referee, has done a good job when the post match chat is about the football and not them.
