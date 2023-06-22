He filled in a couple of times for Clive Tyldesley/Gary Bloom on Radio City in the 80's, this is while he worked for Granada and the ITV network, was very strange back then to hear 'Martin Tyler, for Radio City Sport at Anfield (Or Goodison Park)" when he was already a very well established national TV commentator. That reminds me that I even remember DJ Phil Easton trying his hand at reporting a couple of matches when he usually presented the programme on a Saturday afternoon as a sideline to DJ'ing his Rock programme on the station.