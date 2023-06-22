Is there a commentator about that is universally liked and no one has a problem with? I'm not sure
But Tyler was exceptionally bad these past few years that's for sure. Hyping up big moments is the bare minimum and he wasn't even capable of that. Anyone an improvement in that regard.
These days i'm not sure any commentator is universally liked.
Back in the day John Motson & Barry Davies, were universally liked, maybe add in Brian Moore, & Clive Tyldesley, they also did their homework before the match they commentated on too, reading up on stats, player injuries, & any player to look out for, not sure that the case anymore.
ITV binned Clive Tyldesley for Sam Twatterface.