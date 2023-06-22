« previous next »
Author Topic: No more Martin Tyler  (Read 6293 times)

Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #120 on: June 22, 2023, 08:55:46 pm »
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #121 on: June 22, 2023, 09:17:01 pm »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on June 22, 2023, 08:55:46 pm
Good riddance to bad rubbish.

It's still unwatchable while Neville dominates the coverage.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #122 on: June 22, 2023, 09:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on June 22, 2023, 09:17:01 pm
It's still unwatchable while Neville dominates the coverage.

Yep agreed Sky have given him and his lapdog the green light to yap away about Saudi.

Sky scared of losing rights is my guess.

They are getting what they deserve moaned about ESL all because Dazn were getting the rights and not them.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #123 on: June 26, 2023, 01:00:42 am »
Changes not always for the best if you look at Sam Matterface replacing Clive Tyldesley, That said Martin Tyler is a decade past his best & Peter Drury deserves his chance.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 07:11:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on June 22, 2023, 09:17:01 pm
It's still unwatchable while Neville dominates the coverage.

Very true.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 09:50:22 pm »
He will probably end up with those other dogs keys and grey on the Arab channel..
Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 09:58:08 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on June 19, 2023, 10:50:01 am
Is there a commentator about that is universally liked and no one has a problem with? I'm not sure

But Tyler was exceptionally bad these past few years that's for sure. Hyping up big moments is the bare minimum and he wasn't even capable of that. Anyone an improvement in that regard.

These days i'm not sure any commentator is universally liked.

Back in the day John Motson & Barry Davies, were universally liked, maybe add in Brian Moore, & Clive Tyldesley, they also did their homework before the match they commentated on too, reading up on stats, player injuries, & any player to look out for, not sure that the case anymore.

ITV binned Clive Tyldesley for Sam Twatterface. :butt
Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 11:18:17 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:58:08 pm
These days i'm not sure any commentator is universally liked.

Back in the day John Motson & Barry Davies, were universally liked, maybe add in Brian Moore, & Clive Tyldesley, they also did their homework before the match they commentated on too, reading up on stats, player injuries, & any player to look out for, not sure that the case anymore.

ITV binned Clive Tyldesley for Sam Twatterface. :butt

What did you think of Tony Gubba?

Hugh Johns was a favourite of mine.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #128 on: Today at 12:31:47 am »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 11:18:17 pm
What did you think of Tony Gubba?

Hugh Johns was a favourite of mine.

I'm not to familiar with Tony Gubba's commentary, he was always behind Motson & Davies in the pecking order at the BBC, so i don't remember the matches he did cover.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #129 on: Today at 02:02:57 am »
He filled in a couple of times for Clive Tyldesley/Gary Bloom on Radio City in the 80's, this is while he worked for Granada and the ITV network, was very strange back then to hear 'Martin Tyler, for Radio City Sport at Anfield (Or Goodison Park)" when he was already a very well established national TV commentator. That reminds me that I even remember DJ Phil Easton trying his hand at reporting a couple of matches when he usually presented the programme on a Saturday afternoon as a sideline to DJ'ing his Rock programme on the station.
