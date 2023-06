Obviously an accomplished broadcaster with an incredible career to look back on but he was ‘done’ and has been for a while.



I don’t think he dislikes Liverpool I just think his narrative-driven approach contaminated his style to the extent that his reactions to things weren’t always in keeping with the action. He liked telling the story we were supposed to be watching rather than the one that was unfolding. Very irritating.



Underwhelming commentary when Liverpool scored were annoying but I think rival fans say similar stuff.



Nah he properly hated us for whatever reason. It wasn't always like that - witness his commentary on the Collymore goal vs Newcastle in the 4-3 - but somehow in the last few years, his bias against us developed to the point where it was undeniable and inescapable.And for the record, I say this as someone who has met Tyler twice, one of the occasions being an interview he kindly agreed to, and he was an absolute gentleman both times. I mention this only to illustrate that even as someone who's benefited from his good grace, and knows that he's not a bad person, I still think he was an absolute unlistenable dickhead on our games in recent years.