he'll still be doing games on the world feed for Premier League Productions so anyone watching our games outside of the UK might hear him more often!
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Drury can be an annoying fucker at times with his pre-scripted bon mots and toe-curling Alan Partridge'isms..but he's an upgrade from Tyler and no mistake...
My dog would do a better job than Tyler, and he can be a grumpy bugger at times. 🐶
Very happy if its Peter Drury. One of the few that are worth listening to.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Drury is still contracted to NBC in America, so I would suspect he won't be going to Sky as their "main" commentator. Still expect Hawthorne to get promoted, and for Drury to pick up the occasional Super Sunday early kickoff.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
hes not retiring, sky have just had enough of him.
This guy had martin tyler summed up. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyQ5SxLR11g&t=129s
