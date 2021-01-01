« previous next »
No more Martin Tyler

Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #80
Quote from: Wabaloolah
he'll still be doing games on the world feed for Premier League Productions so anyone watching our games outside of the UK might hear him more often!

Will probably be worse for most using the world feed to escape tyler, neville and carra. Wont be able to escape any of them now
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #81
Fantastic news.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #82
This makes me props emosh, a last minute winner or big goal in a title game from a non Manchester based team might actually have some emotion from the commentator now.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #83
Excellent news on Drury's appointment. One of the best in the business.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #84
Great Drury is in to replace Tyler. Drury commentary is sublime, enjoy listening to someone who actually makes the games MORE exciting to watch
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #85
Going to be a fucking breath of fresh air next season

Having his commentary to be the soundtrack to us winning the league will be so good
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #86
Drury in dreary out
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #87
It's just brilliant news all round.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #88
Drury can be an annoying fucker at times with his pre-scripted bon mots and toe-curling Alan Partridge'isms..
but he's an upgrade from Tyler and no mistake...
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #89
Quote from: Pistolero
Drury can be an annoying fucker at times with his pre-scripted bon mots and toe-curling Alan Partridge'isms..
but he's an upgrade from Tyler and no mistake...
My dog would do a better job than Tyler, and he can be a grumpy bugger at times. 🐶
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #90
Quote from: Son of Spion
My dog would do a better job than Tyler, and he can be a grumpy bugger at times. 🐶

A dog barking on commentary would be better than dog whistle commentary to be fair.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #91
Drury is fantastic. Isn't he currently the lead commentator for the Premier League in America?
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #92
excellent news
now get rid of the 2 chuckle brothers, Carra and Neville
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #93
Quote from: amir87
Very happy if its Peter Drury. One of the few that are worth listening to.
Lets just hope them 2 gobshites are nowhere near him on comms....
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #94
Drury is still contracted to NBC in America, so I would suspect he won't be going to Sky as their "main" commentator. Still expect Hawthorne to get promoted, and for Drury to pick up the occasional Super Sunday early kickoff.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #95
Good riddance, take the other 2 bellends with you as well
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #96
Maybe all the subscription cancellations from Liverpool fans have been noticed.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #97
Absolutely wonderful news

Now disappear off into the sunset with your Aguerrrrooo legacy
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #98
Quote from: Bread
Drury is still contracted to NBC in America, so I would suspect he won't be going to Sky as their "main" commentator. Still expect Hawthorne to get promoted, and for Drury to pick up the occasional Super Sunday early kickoff.

The article I saw mentioned Drury would be doing one game per weekend rather than each of their televised ones.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #99
A whirling wind of wonderful wizardry, the land of the brothers will remember this one for a long time as a masterful magician makes it 1-0 Fulham against Bournemouth with 40 minutes to play

Reckon well get bored of him?
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #100
Quote from: TepidT2O
hes not retiring, sky have just had enough of him.

Aaaaand itsP45
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #101
Quote from: Bread
Drury is still contracted to NBC in America, so I would suspect he won't be going to Sky as their "main" commentator. Still expect Hawthorne to get promoted, and for Drury to pick up the occasional Super Sunday early kickoff.

He is combining the two jobs according to Sam Wallace, who also claimed Tyler isnt retiring hes just left Sky.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #102
Bye Martin. You will always be remembered as a truly terrible commentator.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #103
Quote from: lfcthekop
This guy had martin tyler summed up.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyQ5SxLR11g&t=129s
That's really funny. Nice one ;D

Good riddance
Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #104
Substitution time but maybe later then expected. He has been looking across at the bench for a while now but they seemed to have a problem working the numbers board to bring him off.
