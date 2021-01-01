« previous next »
Offline McSquared

Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #80 on: Today at 12:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:56:39 am
he'll still be doing games on the world feed for Premier League Productions so anyone watching our games outside of the UK might hear him more often!

Will probably be worse for most using the world feed to escape tyler, neville and carra. Wont be able to escape any of them now
Offline RedSince86

Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #81 on: Today at 12:22:51 pm »
Fantastic news.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online DelTrotter

Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #82 on: Today at 12:35:33 pm »
This makes me props emosh, a last minute winner or big goal in a title game from a non Manchester based team might actually have some emotion from the commentator now.
Offline MJD-L4

Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #83 on: Today at 12:39:01 pm »
Excellent news on Drury's appointment. One of the best in the business.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #84 on: Today at 01:05:51 pm »
Great Drury is in to replace Tyler. Drury commentary is sublime, enjoy listening to someone who actually makes the games MORE exciting to watch
Offline gazzalfc

Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #85 on: Today at 01:28:32 pm »
Going to be a fucking breath of fresh air next season

Having his commentary to be the soundtrack to us winning the league will be so good
Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:45:35 pm »
Drury in dreary out
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online clinical

Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:48:08 pm »
It's just brilliant news all round.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Pistolero

Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:50:34 pm »
Drury can be an annoying fucker at times with his pre-scripted bon mots and toe-curling Alan Partridge'isms..
but he's an upgrade from Tyler and no mistake...
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #89 on: Today at 02:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 01:50:34 pm
Drury can be an annoying fucker at times with his pre-scripted bon mots and toe-curling Alan Partridge'isms..
but he's an upgrade from Tyler and no mistake...
My dog would do a better job than Tyler, and he can be a grumpy bugger at times. 🐶
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Online Skeeve

Re: No more Martin Tyler
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:00:23 pm
My dog would do a better job than Tyler, and he can be a grumpy bugger at times. 🐶

A dog barking on commentary would be better than dog whistle commentary to be fair.
