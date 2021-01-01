« previous next »
Pistolero

Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #40 on: Today at 02:36:47 pm
I think the thread title may be a case of wishful thinking.....in this era of multi-broadcast sports poviders he'll be a much sought after commentator .....he already pops up when you least expect him to on his days off from Sky....hopefully though, this could be a way back into more regular appearances (somewhere) for Clive Tyldsley....he's just about the only main commentator I can stand listening to....
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

darragh85

Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #41 on: Today at 02:45:39 pm
Yesss. This monotone bore is finally gone.

The worst commentator i have ever heard.

to be honest I'm not even sure you could call him a commentator because he doesn't do that.

Shove your Snide anti Liverpool comments and good riddance
Tobelius

Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #42 on: Today at 02:57:05 pm
Not going to miss his boring monotonous voice rambling on about anything and everything else than what's happening on the pitch,his tedious predetermined 'talking points' which he'd be hell bent to bring up at least 3 times during a game,or his groans and annoyance of someone interrupting and scoring a goal in a football game at least if it isn't BRUNO FERNANDES.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #43 on: Today at 02:58:21 pm
What is Andy Cantwell going to do with himself now?
Bobinhood

Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #44 on: Today at 03:13:18 pm
Trent hits a 40 yard screamer top bins

Oh. Liverpool have scored. well. bit lucky that, but i suppose it'll count......unless...was he offside?.....no.....well its untidy but i think it'll stand....maybe? no?, ahhh yes it'll stand. goal for Liverpool. 17-0 thats likely ruled out any comeback by the vistors despite the fine showing they've put on against this sluggish and disinterested Liverpool side whose deficiencies have been on glaring display all afternoon here.


Fatty steps on the ball breaking his ankle it squirts sideways a defender boots it away but it hits bruno right in the ass wrongfoots the goalie and trickles slowly into the net

SHAW carries to the edge of the box he lays it off neatly there's danger great danger for villa here mings attempts to clear his lines HES CHARGED DOWN BY FERNADEZ GOOOOOOOWL MANCHESTER UNITED GREAT GOAL. Bruno charges it Down AND SLOTS IT IN. GREAT GOAL UNITED the RELENTLESS high press and hard work pay dividends Shaw may have paid a price for that tremendous driving run at last as a dominant united team pull clear with their first shot after just 73 minutes,. a fine team goal that. Bruno right place right time unerring instincts this man is a cut above the pack, and it shows. tremendous play all around and that should do for villa, having wasted most of their energy earlier with the 83% possession and 17 shots on goal they've likely not much left to come back against this resilient and hardworking Manchester united squad. Well. That was certainly exciting, the kind of football  that can lift you from your seat.
Fitzy.

Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #45 on: Today at 03:26:15 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:08:01 pm

Hardly that, was it?

His apology was a classic 'non-apology apology' statement - along the lines of 'I am sorry for any misunderstanding... in that you misunderstood, and not for what I actually said'.





Fair enough though, if you think that was a 'full apology delivered'.


Im not getting into that particular debate as its not really what Im focusing on. Ill go with your version.
dirkster

Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #46 on: Today at 03:55:07 pm
About bloody time. His funereal commentary on our games, particularly after we had scored, was beyond the pale.
Should have been put out to pasture years ago.
Good riddance you miserable snide bastard.
HeartAndSoul

Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #47 on: Today at 03:59:13 pm
Thank fuck.
rob1966

Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #48 on: Today at 04:03:46 pm
Fuck off you miserable bastard :wave
Hedley Lamarr

Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #49 on: Today at 04:07:38 pm
Cheerio you old twat.
The Cobbler

Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #50 on: Today at 04:23:36 pm
There are many people watching Sky who hate us and enjoy the Tyler/Neville axis of evil.
Sky are only interested in ratings and have deliberately set this up over the years.

They know we will tune in anyway (and fume) and the Liverpool haters will get
their kicks from the barely disguised vitriol from Neville and the snide digs from Tyler.

For me, the worst of the lot however is Carragher. Sold his soul to Sky and has completely tarnished
his legacy as a Liverpool legend. At least Neville doesnt try to hide his hatred of us.
JC is just a hypocrite and his Evertonian boyhood fan is alive & well!
Andy82lfc

Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #51 on: Today at 05:47:17 pm
Could deal with his shite commentary half the time, but his Hillsborough comments for a so called professional who should have his finger to the pulse was incredibly insensitive and amateur at best and completely out of touch, ignorant and sackable at worst, of course as Sky do they sweep it under the carpet knowing half the country spout that hate filled shite every week so not surprised if it was influenced by that.
Kopenhagen

Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #52 on: Today at 05:56:31 pm
Wont be missed. Bye bye.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #53 on: Today at 06:07:11 pm
Never liked the guy and always thought he was a bit of a prat being an obvious United fan but the Hillsborough remarks where unforgivable for me and i don't except his apology. He knew exactly what he was doing and saying and how Sky didn't give him his marching orders after that i'll never understand.
End Product

Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #54 on: Today at 06:17:06 pm
Give it the 5 live guy Mcnamara.
a little break

Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #55 on: Today at 06:34:47 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:00:49 pm
RedCafe think he loves Liverpool.

Fans obsess too much about the media being biased against them - broadly irrational in the main. Tyler just pitched his commentary poorly quite a lot.

All you need to do is look at the Martial debut game. The mask slipped that day. The reaction to Bentekes incredible bicycle kick vs Martials 2 yard tap in is laughable and the biggest example of who Tyler is.

By the way he shouldve been sacked last summer over his comments around Hillsborough. This is a year too late from Sly.
Peabee

Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #56 on: Today at 07:30:40 pm
Honestly, I think all these posts are bit much for a man who has just passed away. Tut tut.
Fitzy.

Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #57 on: Today at 10:41:40 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:34:47 pm
All you need to do is look at the Martial debut game. The mask slipped that day. The reaction to Bentekes incredible bicycle kick vs Martials 2 yard tap in is laughable and the biggest example of who Tyler is.


Nah. Tyler had become terrible by this point and his Martial reaction was a symptom of this - he thought he was welcoming the new Messi onto the scene and he was positioning himself front and centre. The hype around Martial was huge and the goal was THE defining moment. The perfect moment to exude hyperbole.

That was all about (cynical) narrative; Tyler being all too self-aware that he was the voice of the Premier League following his seminal Aguero moment. Lets not forget his role in Gerrards Olympiakos winner - total enthusiasm.

Tyler doesnt hate Liverpool. But Tyler decided to make himself the story in how he would be remembered and be synonymous with Our League️

He became seduced by his own importance. Liverpool were just in his lane. Thats all.
TepidT2O

Re: No more Martin Tyler
Reply #58 on: Today at 10:42:45 pm
Hes been shit for 15 years.  The joyless soul sucking old twat.

If I never hear the words and its live again, it will be too soon.
