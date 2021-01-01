Trent hits a 40 yard screamer top bins



Oh. Liverpool have scored. well. bit lucky that, but i suppose it'll count......unless...was he offside?.....no.....well its untidy but i think it'll stand....maybe? no?, ahhh yes it'll stand. goal for Liverpool. 17-0 thats likely ruled out any comeback by the vistors despite the fine showing they've put on against this sluggish and disinterested Liverpool side whose deficiencies have been on glaring display all afternoon here.





Fatty steps on the ball breaking his ankle it squirts sideways a defender boots it away but it hits bruno right in the ass wrongfoots the goalie and trickles slowly into the net



SHAW carries to the edge of the box he lays it off neatly there's danger great danger for villa here mings attempts to clear his lines HES CHARGED DOWN BY FERNADEZ GOOOOOOOWL MANCHESTER UNITED GREAT GOAL. Bruno charges it Down AND SLOTS IT IN. GREAT GOAL UNITED the RELENTLESS high press and hard work pay dividends Shaw may have paid a price for that tremendous driving run at last as a dominant united team pull clear with their first shot after just 73 minutes,. a fine team goal that. Bruno right place right time unerring instincts this man is a cut above the pack, and it shows. tremendous play all around and that should do for villa, having wasted most of their energy earlier with the 83% possession and 17 shots on goal they've likely not much left to come back against this resilient and hardworking Manchester united squad. Well. That was certainly exciting, the kind of football that can lift you from your seat.