Obviously an accomplished broadcaster with an incredible career to look back on but he was Ďdoneí and has been for a while.



I donít think he dislikes Liverpool I just think his narrative-driven approach contaminated his style to the extent that his reactions to things werenít always in keeping with the action. He liked telling the story we were supposed to be watching rather than the one that was unfolding. Very irritating.



Underwhelming commentary when Liverpool scored were annoying but I think rival fans say similar stuff.