Thinking about it, dont see much chance of West Ham getting moved, should Arsenal and City make CL semi



They'd have to move City twice, so would say PL will be pressing UEFA for first semi to be on the Wednesday



Everton v Liverpool

Scheduled date Wednesday 24 April 20:00

Details This fixture's kick-off time is subject to change if Brighton v Man City moves to the same evening.



Brighton v Man City

Scheduled date Thursday 25 April 20:00

Details This fixture will move to 20:00 Wed 24 April should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tue 30 April.



West Ham v Liverpool

Scheduled date Saturday 27 April 2024 12:30

Details This fixture will move to 14:00 Sun 28 April should Arsenal be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tue 30 April.



Everton v Brentford

Scheduled date Saturday 27 April 2024 17:30

Details This fixture will move to 16:30 Sun 28 April should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tue 30 April.



Spurs v Arsenal

Scheduled date Sunday 28 April 2024 14:00

Details This will move to 12:30 Sat 27 April should Arsenal be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tue 30 April.



Nott'm Forest v Man City

Scheduled date Sunday 28 April 2024 16:30

Details This will move to 17:30 Sat 27 April should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tue 30 April.