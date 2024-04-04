« previous next »
Author Topic: 23/24 TV Fixtures  (Read 66661 times)

Offline 77kop05

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #600 on: April 4, 2024, 05:20:37 am »
Quote from: Christy Phelan on April  3, 2024, 10:49:45 am
Spurs 4.30pm on the Sunday apparently.

Talks TV are pushing for 6.30 Sunday .
Offline TSC

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #601 on: April 4, 2024, 07:25:31 pm »
Quote from: 77kop05 on April  4, 2024, 05:20:37 am
Talks TV are pushing for 6.30 Sunday .

Why. Is there another game scheduled for 4 or 430?
Offline 77kop05

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #602 on: April 5, 2024, 07:11:21 am »
Quote from: TSC on April  4, 2024, 07:25:31 pm
Why. Is there another game scheduled for 4 or 430?
Nothing official yet. This is coming from a lad who's been spot on for seasons with fixtures. It's not concrete to be 6.30 he's saying but could be.
In fairness he's saved me a mint on flight bookings giving us details before official announcements and fare prices rocket.
Online swoopy

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #603 on: April 5, 2024, 08:31:51 am »
Quote from: 77kop05 on April  5, 2024, 07:11:21 am
Nothing official yet. This is coming from a lad who's been spot on for seasons with fixtures. It's not concrete to be 6.30 he's saying but could be.
In fairness he's saved me a mint on flight bookings giving us details before official announcements and fare prices rocket.

Surely will be announced today. 4 weeks until the fixture ffs!
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #604 on: April 5, 2024, 09:10:50 am »
Quote from: 77kop05 on April  4, 2024, 05:20:37 am
Talks TV are pushing for 6.30 Sunday .

Christy's reputation is on the line here
Offline Schmarn

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #605 on: April 5, 2024, 09:39:26 am »
When they do announce it, it will be subject to whatever Arsenal and City have for breakfast that day.
Offline Redcase

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #606 on: April 5, 2024, 10:34:08 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on April  5, 2024, 09:39:26 am
When they do announce it, it will be subject to whatever Arsenal and City have for breakfast that day.

11am today apparently
Online swoopy

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #607 on: April 5, 2024, 11:01:09 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April  5, 2024, 09:10:50 am
Christy's reputation is on the line here

Confirmed 4.30pm Sunday..
Never in Doubt
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #608 on: April 5, 2024, 11:01:10 am »
Christy is correct again
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #609 on: April 5, 2024, 11:02:56 am »
07/04/2024 15:30 Manchester United (a)
11/04/2024 20:00 Atalanta H
14/04/2024 14:00 Crystal Palace (h)
18/04/2024 20:00 Atalanta A
21/04/2024 16:30 Fulham (a)
24/04/2024 20:00 Everton (a)
27/04/2024 12:30 West Ham United (a) - Could be moved to 14:00 28/04/2024
02/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 1st LEG
05/05/2024 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
09/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 2nd LEG
11/05/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
FREE MIDWEEK
19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)
22/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL
Online tasmichkata

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #610 on: April 5, 2024, 11:30:48 am »
Fulham is 16:30.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #611 on: April 5, 2024, 11:46:57 am »
Quote from: tasmichkata on April  5, 2024, 11:30:48 am
Fulham is 16:30.

I had that on purpose to see who was paying attention. You win a lifetime supply of Lilt. The lorry will be with you over the weekend
Offline amir87

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #612 on: April 5, 2024, 11:54:56 am »
Quote from: Carllfc on April  5, 2024, 11:53:13 am
Any idea when they will announce the Villa game?

After the Wolves match
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #613 on: April 5, 2024, 12:00:25 pm »
Shifting the blame  ::)

Quote
The Premier League would like to apologise to supporters for the inconvenience caused by the delay in announcing these fixtures. This was caused by significant disruption to London-based fixtures as a result of the planned TFL strikes on Saturday 4 May, which were cancelled on Thursday.

There have also been additional scheduling complications through the possibility of clubs participation in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, which will take place either side of this Match Round.
Online tasmichkata

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #614 on: April 5, 2024, 12:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April  5, 2024, 11:46:57 am
I had that on purpose to see who was paying attention. You win a lifetime supply of Lilt. The lorry will be with you over the weekend

Changing it for irn bru by any chance  ::) :lickin
Offline PaulKS

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #615 on: April 5, 2024, 12:19:51 pm »
Villa surely nailed to be the Monday night now
Offline TSC

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #616 on: April 5, 2024, 12:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April  5, 2024, 12:00:25 pm
Shifting the blame  ::)


Blaming the strikes, mustve got that one from government.
Offline The25thofmay

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #617 on: April 5, 2024, 03:12:32 pm »
So am I right in thinking there now cant be any games for anyone in the prem in the last mid week of the season? Nobody will be playing May 15th for example? Bar an unlikely postponement somewhere.
Online Craig S

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #618 on: April 5, 2024, 03:17:08 pm »
Quote from: The25thofmay on April  5, 2024, 03:12:32 pm
So am I right in thinking there now cant be any games for anyone in the prem in the last mid week of the season? Nobody will be playing May 15th for example? Bar an unlikely postponement somewhere.

Spurs v City is still to be arranged
Offline The25thofmay

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #619 on: April 5, 2024, 03:36:09 pm »
What's the likelihood that game would be in the last mid week?
Online Craig S

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #620 on: April 5, 2024, 04:03:59 pm »
Quote from: The25thofmay on April  5, 2024, 03:36:09 pm
What's the likelihood that game would be in the last mid week?

If they get to the CL semi, it is the only available slot they can play it.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #621 on: Yesterday at 09:55:23 am »
Thinking about it, dont see much chance of West Ham getting moved, should Arsenal and City make CL semi

They'd have to move City twice, so would say PL will be pressing UEFA for first semi to be on the Wednesday

Everton v Liverpool
Scheduled date Wednesday 24 April 20:00
Details This fixture's kick-off time is subject to change if Brighton v Man City moves to the same evening.

Brighton v Man City
Scheduled date Thursday 25 April 20:00
Details This fixture will move to 20:00 Wed 24 April should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tue 30 April.

West Ham v Liverpool
Scheduled date Saturday 27 April 2024 12:30
Details This fixture will move to 14:00 Sun 28 April should Arsenal be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tue 30 April.

Everton v Brentford
Scheduled date Saturday 27 April 2024 17:30
Details This fixture will move to 16:30 Sun 28 April should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tue 30 April.

Spurs v Arsenal
Scheduled date Sunday 28 April 2024 14:00
Details This will move to 12:30 Sat 27 April should Arsenal be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tue 30 April.

Nott'm Forest v Man City
Scheduled date Sunday 28 April 2024 16:30
Details This will move to 17:30 Sat 27 April should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tue 30 April.
Offline ABJ

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #622 on: Yesterday at 10:53:31 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 09:55:23 am
Thinking about it, dont see much chance of West Ham getting moved, should Arsenal and City make CL semi

They'd have to move City twice, so would say PL will be pressing UEFA for first semi to be on the Wednesday

Everton v Liverpool
Scheduled date Wednesday 24 April 20:00
Details This fixture's kick-off time is subject to change if Brighton v Man City moves to the same evening.

Brighton v Man City
Scheduled date Thursday 25 April 20:00
Details This fixture will move to 20:00 Wed 24 April should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tue 30 April.

West Ham v Liverpool
Scheduled date Saturday 27 April 2024 12:30
Details This fixture will move to 14:00 Sun 28 April should Arsenal be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tue 30 April.

Everton v Brentford
Scheduled date Saturday 27 April 2024 17:30
Details This fixture will move to 16:30 Sun 28 April should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tue 30 April.

Spurs v Arsenal
Scheduled date Sunday 28 April 2024 14:00
Details This will move to 12:30 Sat 27 April should Arsenal be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tue 30 April.

Nott'm Forest v Man City
Scheduled date Sunday 28 April 2024 16:30
Details This will move to 17:30 Sat 27 April should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tue 30 April.
Yes but UEFA couldn't give a toss about what the PL want, they'll just do whatevers best for themselves.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #623 on: Yesterday at 10:55:35 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 10:53:31 am
Yes but UEFA couldn't give a toss about what the PL want, they'll just do whatevers best for themselves.

Agreed mate, it's just that it's also listed as semi final 2 on the UEFA website, and they 'may' go semi final 1 1st Leg Tuesday, semi final 2 1st Leg Wednesday, God only know as you say
Offline MKB

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #624 on: Yesterday at 02:37:36 pm »
The Everton v LFC kick-off time potentially changing is new to me.  Did I miss that in the Club's comms?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #625 on: Yesterday at 02:45:16 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 02:37:36 pm
The Everton v LFC kick-off time potentially changing is new to me.  Did I miss that in the Club's comms?

No mention of it on the club page, but it is on the PL page.
Probably change kick off to 7.30 instead of 8.
Offline MKB

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #626 on: Yesterday at 04:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:45:16 pm
No mention of it on the club page, but it is on the PL page.
Probably change kick off to 7.30 instead of 8.
Getting into Goodison these past few seasons has been a dangerous, mis-managed crush.  A 7.30 kick-off is going to concentrate turnstile entries into an even tighter period.  This is madness.  As someone with osteoporosis, I have a vested interest in not getting my ribs broken, as they very nearly were in the melée last year.
Offline PaulKS

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #627 on: Today at 01:25:38 pm »
Can anyone give an estimated date for the Villa game announcement?

Assuming it wont be 5 weeks before, as they promised...
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #628 on: Today at 03:18:23 pm »
I'd expect them to wait until the outcome of the European quarter finals so the semi final teams/dates are know. So probably late next week
Online swoopy

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #629 on: Today at 03:18:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 01:25:38 pm
Can anyone give an estimated date for the Villa game announcement?

Assuming it wont be 5 weeks before, as they promised...

4pm today according to Digital Spy
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #630 on: Today at 03:19:31 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:18:56 pm
4pm today according to Digital Spy

That blows my expectations out of the water  :D
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #631 on: Today at 03:29:05 pm »
Ive made plans around the West Ham game being 12:30 Saturday

What are the circumstances un which it could get moved?
