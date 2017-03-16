« previous next »
23/24 TV Fixtures

Athleticobil

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Today at 11:02:53 am
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 10:59:01 am
It's proper doing my head in this latest scheduling - i'm lucky enough to rarely need to know them so far in advance, but been needing to know West Ham date for about 2 months and its a fucking pain in the arse

Really feel for fans in Ireland etc. must drive you mental

It does - and the biggest kicker is the delays on the delays......

One thing swallowing the 5 weeks, but when there is radio silence on a Friday its so frustrating
Schmarn

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Today at 01:24:35 pm


contempt

noun
the feeling that a person or a thing is worthless or beneath consideration.
anfieldpurch

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Today at 01:25:49 pm
Coventry v Man United confirmed for the Sunday in the Fa Cup... apparently kick off time was moved forward due to "high risk"...
Barneylfc∗

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Today at 05:04:44 pm
Will be next week then I suppose. Sure it's only fans that have to make arragements. Fuck them. TV fans are more important.
Schmarn

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Today at 05:12:28 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:04:44 pm
Will be next week then I suppose. Sure it's only fans that have to make arragements. Fuck them. TV fans are more important.

Someone will be along on Monday to tell us its definitely going to be out on Monday.

Rodneyhide

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Today at 07:14:23 pm
Released in the morning
ABJ

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Today at 07:18:59 pm
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Yesterday at 07:59:40 pm
Updated fixtures tomorrow
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 07:14:23 pm
Released in the morning
A broken clock is still correct twice a day  ;)
Rodneyhide

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Today at 07:22:39 pm
Tomorrow is in the morning!

It's confirmed, but not sure why not publicly.
shambles

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Today at 08:24:32 pm
Going to be even worse next year with additional European games
PaulKS

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Today at 08:50:12 pm
To be fair it was announced on a Saturday morning last time

Fuck knows why
redgriffin73

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Today at 10:09:59 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 01:25:49 pm
Coventry v Man United confirmed for the Sunday in the Fa Cup... apparently kick off time was moved forward due to "high risk"...

Is there aggro between the two? I see City v Chelsea is fine for a late KO.
ABJ

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Today at 11:06:22 pm
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 07:22:39 pm
Tomorrow is in the morning!

It's confirmed, but not sure why not publicly.
And thats the most ridiculous part, nothing will change between now and tomorrow morning yet they just have to let us know as late as possible, they are on a massive power trip.
