It's proper doing my head in this latest scheduling - i'm lucky enough to rarely need to know them so far in advance, but been needing to know West Ham date for about 2 months and its a fucking pain in the arseReally feel for fans in Ireland etc. must drive you mental
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Will be next week then I suppose. Sure it's only fans that have to make arragements. Fuck them. TV fans are more important.
Updated fixtures tomorrow
Released in the morning
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Coventry v Man United confirmed for the Sunday in the Fa Cup... apparently kick off time was moved forward due to "high risk"...
Tomorrow is in the morning!It's confirmed, but not sure why not publicly.
