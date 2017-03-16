Are you sure on the Palace game? I need to book travel but have no idea when they'll announce it.



Quote

The Premier League has committed to giving supporters a minimum of six weeks' notice (from the first match in the relevant month) on broadcast selections until December, and five weeks from January until Match Round 37. The Premier League will not be publicly announcing the release dates for each broadcast cycle.

It's on the assumption that we get through the last 16 in Europa League.You could wait until Friday until the draw is made to decide whether you believe it's a walkover or we end up with what could be a tough tie.But if we get through it's 100% going to be Sunday. Can't be Saturday if we're playing Europa League the Thursday before. Won't be Monday as it's 15th April.Going by this, April fixtures should be announced no later than 27th February, but they have shown in the last few months they don't give a fuck and will do what they want.