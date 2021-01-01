Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Ticket and Travel Information incl. European Trips
»
Ticket and Travel Info
»
Topic:
23/24 TV Fixtures
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
5
6
7
8
9
[
10
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: 23/24 TV Fixtures (Read 36839 times)
PaulKS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,019
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
«
Reply #360 on:
Today
at 01:09:34 pm »
FWIW, and this will only make sense if you're into FPL - the double/blank gameweek experts all have us as 90% certain to be playing that Luton game w/c 19th Feb, either the Tuesday or Wednesday before the league cup final
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
5
6
7
8
9
[
10
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Ticket and Travel Information incl. European Trips
»
Ticket and Travel Info
»
Topic:
23/24 TV Fixtures
Page created in 0.198 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2