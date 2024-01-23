« previous next »
redgriffin73

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 23, 2024, 12:46:45 pm
Quote from: SDFKOP on January 23, 2024, 11:42:58 am
Fingers crossed, Im getting married on the Saturday, would be a shame to have to let her down

;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 23, 2024, 12:49:12 pm
Quote from: stoz on January 23, 2024, 12:44:30 pm
Schoolboy error of mammoth proportions.

I remember being at a mates wedding in 2014 when we were playing Norwich away.
It was pure hell sitting at the back of the room with really awful phone signal trying to get updates on the game during the service.

We got some angry glances from family members when there were a few muffled 'get the fuck in' shouts when we finally managed to see it was full time.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Alf

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 23, 2024, 02:46:47 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 23, 2024, 12:49:12 pm
I remember being at a mates wedding in 2014 when we were playing Norwich away.
It was pure hell sitting at the back of the room with really awful phone signal trying to get updates on the game during the service.

We got some angry glances from family members when there were a few muffled 'get the fuck in' shouts when we finally managed to see it was full time.

Had a mate of mine pass up on a weekend away booked ages in advance, to go the Chelsea game the following weekend. It didn't go down well.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 24, 2024, 10:10:41 pm
28/01/2024 14:30 FA CUP Round 4 - Norwich H (AFCON / ASIAN CUP)
31/01/2024 20:15 Chelsea (h) (AFCON / ASIAN CUP)
04/02/2024 16:30 Arsenal (a) (AFCON / ASIAN CUP)
10/02/2024 15:00 Burnley (h) (AFCON / ASIAN CUP)
17/02/2024 12:30 Brentford (a)
25/02/2024 16:30 Chelsea (Wembley) League Cup Final
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28/02/2024 19:45 FA CUP Round 5
02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
07/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 1st LEG
09/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)
14/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 2nd LEG
16/03/2024 15:00 Everton (a) or FA CUP Round QF
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
30/03/2024 15:00 Brighton (h)
03/04/2024 20:00 Sheffield United (h)
06/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United (a)
11/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 1st LEG
13/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)
18/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 2nd LEG
20/04/2024 15:00 Fulham (a) or FA CUP Round SF
27/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a)
02/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 1st LEG
04/05/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
09/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 2nd LEG
11/05/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)
22/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL
25/05/2024 15:00 FA CUP Final


TBC - Luton (h)
« Last Edit: January 24, 2024, 10:48:01 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

cmred

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 24, 2024, 10:31:50 pm
League Cup final is down for the 25th.
Packed fixtures ahead for end of Feb...
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 24, 2024, 10:52:44 pm
If I'm looking at that properly, if we go all the way in Europe and the FA cup then we've only 2 free midweeks after the League Cup final. They'll be needed for Everton and Fulham, so surely Luton will be before or after Brentford
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Malachys15

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 24, 2024, 11:17:08 pm
I wonder how quick they will announce the Rearranged Luton fixture.
redgriffin73

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 24, 2024, 11:33:41 pm
Quote from: cmred on January 24, 2024, 10:31:50 pm
League Cup final is down for the 25th.
Packed fixtures ahead for end of Feb...

Thank god we don't have to do the EL games in Feb as well.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

jordon148

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 25, 2024, 12:13:17 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 24, 2024, 10:52:44 pm
If I'm looking at that properly, if we go all the way in Europe and the FA cup then we've only 2 free midweeks after the League Cup final. They'll be needed for Everton and Fulham, so surely Luton will be before or after Brentford

Yup - Id imagine they will wait until after the FA Cup 4th round this weekend.

If we both lose (Us/Luton) then can slot in to the midweek immediately after the LC Final.
Otherwise looks odds on as you said to be after Brentford.
« Last Edit: January 25, 2024, 10:12:26 am by jordon148 »
MakeUsDreamLFC

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 25, 2024, 07:56:09 am
Quote from: jordon148 on January 25, 2024, 12:13:17 am
Yup - Id imagine they will wait until after the FA Cup 4th round this weekend.

If we both lose (Us/Luton) then can slot in to the midweek immediately after the LC Final.
Otherwise looks odds on as you said to be after Brentford.
I think It will be dependent on our result only. If we lose, the game will be played probably in April, regardless of Luton's result in 4th round of the cup.
jordon148

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 25, 2024, 10:11:05 am
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on January 25, 2024, 07:56:09 am
I think It will be dependent on our result only. If we lose, the game will be played probably in April, regardless of Luton's result in 4th round of the cup.

Not necessarily - if Luton win 4th round, in that scenario in theory they would have to keep those midweeks free (23rd April / 14th May) in case they reach the FA Cup QF/SF. They also have the re-arranged Bournemouth game to fit in.

The Prem would then also have to assume we progress as far as possible in Europe, leaving no room to play that game in the above scenario (if my quick look at the calendar is correct).

I can't see them taking that chance in all honesty when as much as it shafts the match going fan it makes sense to shoe horn it in after Brentford. Lets see though.
« Last Edit: January 25, 2024, 10:15:44 am by jordon148 »
stonecold_jpm

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 25, 2024, 10:30:03 am
The rumour last week was Luton was being pencilled in for Wednesday 21st February. If thats the case the match will be less than 28 days and become distributable for everyone. If its the following week 28th February then they have until next Wednesday to announce it before that becomes the same.
Malachys15

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 25, 2024, 11:15:02 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on January 25, 2024, 10:30:03 am
The rumour last week was Luton was being pencilled in for Wednesday 21st February. If that’s the case the match will be less than 28 days and become distributable for everyone. If it’s the following week 28th February then they have until next Wednesday to announce it before that becomes the same.

Thats very interesting re the credits. Would I be right in saying, it cant be following week 28th February if we or Luton win our FA cup game this weekend?
LFCStuart

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 25, 2024, 11:20:54 am
Quote from: Malachys15 on January 25, 2024, 11:15:02 am
Thats very interesting re the credits. Would I be right in saying, it cant be following week 28th February if we or Luton win our FA cup game this weekend?

Correct - next round of FA Cup is that midweek.
Malachys15

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 25, 2024, 11:26:10 am
Great, cheers! Totally makes sense for it to be on the week before Cup Final.
momomo

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 26, 2024, 10:12:33 am
So if we assume we will keep progressing in the cups, the following rearranged dates have a high(ish) probability:

~21 Feb Luton (h) - after Brentford (a), before League Cup final
~24 Apr Everton (a) - after FA Cup semi, before West Ham (a)
~15 May Fulham (h) - after Villa (a), before Wolves (h)

If one of us or Luton wins this weekend, the Luton date should be confirmed next week. If we and Luton both go out, the announcement will likely come later (as more dates are available). If we draw, all hell breaks loose.
swoopy

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 26, 2024, 04:11:03 pm
Nottingham Forest v  Liverpool - 3pm 2nd March (not on TV).
Taking the piss only releasing one round.
Craig S

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 26, 2024, 05:48:09 pm
Quote from: swoopy on January 26, 2024, 04:11:03 pm
Nottingham Forest v  Liverpool - 3pm 2nd March (not on TV).
Taking the piss only releasing one round.

Is that defo? I can't see a TNT game announced that weekend. Is it final?

https://www.premierleague.com/news/3868115
swoopy

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 26, 2024, 06:03:48 pm
Quote from: Craig S on January 26, 2024, 05:48:09 pm
Is that defo? I can't see a TNT game announced that weekend. Is it final?

https://www.premierleague.com/news/3868115

Looks like TNT aren't having a game that weekend. Saving a pick for later in the season.
tasmichkata

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 26, 2024, 06:08:59 pm
ye it is. TNT just decided not to pick up a game.
Wool

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 26, 2024, 08:06:33 pm
When is it likely well find out what day/time the City home game will take place?
swoopy

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 26, 2024, 08:56:44 pm
The only thing I'd say to be cautious about Forest ... its FA Cup 5th round the midweek prior. There'll probably be some Thursday games, and as our game isn't on UK TV it might give them license to shift it to 2pm Sunday.
ABJ

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 26, 2024, 09:58:57 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on January 26, 2024, 06:08:59 pm
ye it is. TNT just decided not to pick up a game.
Cheers for confirming, we've all booked trains now.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

ABJ

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 26, 2024, 10:00:50 pm
Quote from: swoopy on January 26, 2024, 08:56:44 pm
The only thing I'd say to be cautious about Forest ... its FA Cup 5th round the midweek prior. There'll probably be some Thursday games, and as our game isn't on UK TV it might give them license to shift it to 2pm Sunday.
Zero caveats in that PL statement, will be fucking uproar if they end up shifting it...not that they'll give a shit.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

tasmichkata

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 26, 2024, 10:17:20 pm
Sweet la  8) Off-peak via Sheffield enjoy the free Peronis  ;)
ABJ

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 26, 2024, 11:06:46 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on January 26, 2024, 10:17:20 pm
Sweet la  8) Off-peak via Sheffield enjoy the free Peronis  ;)
;D
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Levitz

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
January 27, 2024, 11:36:50 am
When do we expect the next block/City to be confirmed?
Liverpool ist Rad!

Barneylfc∗

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 04:30:49 pm
31/01/2024 20:15 Chelsea (h) (AFCON / ASIAN CUP)
04/02/2024 16:30 Arsenal (a) (AFCON / ASIAN CUP)
10/02/2024 15:00 Burnley (h) (AFCON / ASIAN CUP)
17/02/2024 12:30 Brentford (a)
25/02/2024 16:30 Chelsea (Wembley) League Cup Final
28/02/2024 19:45 FA CUP Round 5 - Watford/Southampton H
02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
07/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 1st LEG
09/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)
14/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 2nd LEG
16/03/2024 15:00 Everton (a) or FA CUP Round QF
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
30/03/2024 15:00 Brighton (h)
03/04/2024 20:00 Sheffield United (h)
06/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United (a)
11/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 1st LEG
13/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)
18/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 2nd LEG
20/04/2024 15:00 Fulham (a) or FA CUP Round SF
27/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a)
02/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 1st LEG
04/05/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
09/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 2nd LEG
11/05/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)
22/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL
25/05/2024 15:00 FA CUP Final


TBC - Luton (h)
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Levitz

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 04:42:37 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:30:49 pm
31/01/2024 20:15 Chelsea (h) (AFCON / ASIAN CUP)
04/02/2024 16:30 Arsenal (a) (AFCON / ASIAN CUP)
10/02/2024 15:00 Burnley (h) (AFCON / ASIAN CUP)
17/02/2024 12:30 Brentford (a)
25/02/2024 16:30 Chelsea (Wembley) League Cup Final
28/02/2024 19:45 FA CUP Round 5 - Watford/Southampton H
02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
07/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 1st LEG
09/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)
14/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 2nd LEG
16/03/2024 15:00 Everton (a) or FA CUP Round QF
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
30/03/2024 15:00 Brighton (h)
03/04/2024 20:00 Sheffield United (h)
06/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United (a)
11/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 1st LEG
13/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)
18/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 2nd LEG
20/04/2024 15:00 Fulham (a) or FA CUP Round SF
27/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a)
02/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 1st LEG
04/05/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
09/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 2nd LEG
11/05/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)
22/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL
25/05/2024 15:00 FA CUP Final


TBC - Luton (h)

Is our 5th round fixture deffo on 28th?
Liverpool ist Rad!

Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 05:04:49 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 04:54:43 pm
Isn't it obvious ?

I thought so, but was about to book trains and others are saying it's not so......
Liverpool ist Rad!

tasmichkata

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 05:14:51 pm
Up to you mate, they will confirm it next week anyway.
Barneylfc∗

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 08:00:14 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 04:42:37 pm
Is our 5th round fixture deffo on 28th?

Not confirmed yet.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 08:27:20 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:00:14 pm
Not confirmed yet.

I think the 5th round will be spread over Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
We wont play Tuesday, probably Wednesday but could be Thursday and they move the Forest away game to the Sunday.
mighty magpie

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 11:03:51 pm
Can't see forest being moved.
Surely FA cup fixtures dont result in PL game being moved.
Barneylfc∗

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 11:40:42 pm
Forest game is set. It won't be moved.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

ScubaSteve

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Today at 07:01:03 am
On the Liverpool fixture calendar it says Liverpool v TBC on Wednesday 28th
SnowGoon

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Today at 08:35:42 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 07:01:03 am
On the Liverpool fixture calendar it says Liverpool v TBC on Wednesday 28th

It's just the published date by the FA, it can change for TV choices

https://www.thefa.com/competitions/thefacup/round-dates
« Last Edit: Today at 08:37:22 am by SnowGoon »
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Malachys15

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Today at 11:26:11 am
IF Luton is on the 21st Feb, wouldn't be surprised if its announced today.
RebeccaLFC

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Today at 11:28:34 am
Quote from: Malachys15 on Today at 11:26:11 am
IF Luton is on the 21st Feb, wouldn't be surprised if its announced today.

Would rather it was the 20th personally - I know Luton play Sunday but we've all seen Sunday/Tuesday done before.

Give us an extra day before chelsea, but I do think it will be the 21st Feb
scouser102002

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Today at 11:40:57 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 11:28:34 am
Would rather it was the 20th personally - I know Luton play Sunday but we've all seen Sunday/Tuesday done before.

Give us an extra day before chelsea, but I do think it will be the 21st Feb

Sunday/Tuesday is never done expect for christmas period and exceptional circumstances
